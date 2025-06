In 2023, Gisli Kristjansson stunned everyone with a fantastic recovery during the final weekend, managing to return to the court for the final and help SC Magdeburg lift the trophy at the end of a wonderful season. This year, the Icelandic centre back unleashed his magic on court once again.

The start of the weekend was a tough one for the 25-year-old, as he came back from a shoulder injury he sustained in a Bundesliga game a couple of weeks before the event. He might have lacked a little bit of rhythm as he only netted once in the winning semi-final against Barça (31:30).