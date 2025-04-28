Tickets to Cologne to be booked as quarter-finals conclude

28 April 2025, 11:00

240 minutes on Wednesday and Thursday will decide the four participants of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. On Friday 2 May at 14:00 CEST, the two semi-finals will be drawn in Cologne, where the final weekend will be carried out on 14/15 June.

Not much is decided after the first quarter-final legs, except that Füchse Berlin took a clear 37:29 home win against Aalborg Håndbold and Barça were the only away winners thanks to a 27:24 victory at OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. Sporting CP can become the first-ever Portuguese side that reaches Cologne and the 17th different participant at the EHF FINAL4.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 
Wednesday 30 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 37:29 in favour of Füchse Berlin

  • a world-class performance by Mathias Gidsel, who netted 11 goals, was the key for Berlin’s clear win in the first leg, after being led 13:7 in the middle of the first half; Gidsel is currently the second-best EHF Champions League scorer this season with 117 goals, including scoring in double digits in four matches
  • Berlin can make it to their second-ever participation at the EHF FINAL4 after their debut in 2012, while Aalborg were on the court in Cologne twice, making it to the final in 2021 and 2024
  • Aalborg’s example of how to make a miracle become reality is THW Kiel – in the 2023/24 season, the German side turned a 39:30 away defeat at Montpellier into the ticket to Cologne with a 31:21 win in the second leg of the quarter-finals
  • the only time both sides faced each other in international competitions was in the 2018/19 qualification of the EHF Cup, when Berlin proceeded to the next stage
  • when Aalborg clinched their berth for Cologne for the first time in 2021, they eliminated another German team in the quarter-finals, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • the overall home balance of Aalborg against German clubs since their return to the EHF Champions League in 2017/18 is fully equal with three wins, three defeats and two draws; on the other hand, Berlin proved their away strength by winning at Paris, Veszprém and Kielce this season
  • while Berlin did not play in domestic competitions last weekend, Aalborg won 35:27 in the winners’ stage of the Danish league against Skanderborg

The team agreed that we would do everything in our power to show that we are better than the result last week. We have an incredible strong home crowd that gives us the last percent we need. It will be an exciting game for sure.
Henrik Møllgaard Jensen
Centre back, Aalborg Håndbold
I'm expecting a different game compared to the first leg, simply due to the fact that Thomas Arnoldsen will most likely be involved. That will make their attacking play livelier and more dangerous. Aalborg are a tough away game, in front of a tough crowd there. Nevertheless, we are aware that we are travelling there with a good starting position, but it can also go away very quickly. We were six goals behind in the first leg. It's a knockout game where everything is at stake. They will do everything they can to capitalise on their chance. We're not travelling to Aalborg to manage the lead, but with the ambition to win this game.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

Sporting CP (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 
Wednesday 30 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 28:27 in favour of HBC Nantes

  • Sporting CP can become the first Portuguese semi-finalist in the EHF Champions League after ABC Braga made it to the finals in the premiere season 1993/94, which means the first Portuguese club ever since the premiere of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010
  • Nantes aim for their spot in Cologne for the third time after 2018 and 2021
  • in the first leg, the first-ever duel of both clubs, the French side had a chance to grab a clearer win after leading 15:10, but they caused too many mistakes in crunch time
  • the top scorers of the first clash were Aymeric Minne (seven goals for Nantes) and Martim Costa, who netted eight times for Sporting CP; the elder of the Costa brothers is only three goals shy of his 100th season goal, while Minne is currently Nantes’ best overall scorer with 76 goals
  • Sporting won all of their seven home matches in this EHF Champions League season so far, including a 39:30 statement win against Veszprém and a 35:33 victory over Füchse
  • no side had matches in the domestic league last weekend

Now these will be the 60 minutes of our lives. It's a big responsibility to know that our house was sold out before this game even started. Our fans didn't want to see a game already decided and we're going to give it everything we've got. Each game has its own story and we have to build ours at Pavilhão João Rocha.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
MOTW: One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Thursday 1 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 26:26

  • on home ground, Magdeburg were only once ahead in the first leg, at 26:25 in minute 57, as Veszprém were dominant throughout the whole 60 minutes
  • SCM left wing Matthias Musche tore his Achilles tendon after only seven minutes last week and will be out for several months
  • Ludovic Fabregas (nine goals for Veszprém) and Albin Lagergren (eight strikes for Magdeburg) were the top scorers in the first leg
  • the duel is the re-match of the 2002 EHF Champions League finals, won by Magdeburg on aggregate; current SCM coach Bennet Wiegert was on court for the victors as a player
  • Veszprém’s last two home defeats in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League occurred against German teams: against Füchse Berlin at the end of the 2024/25 group phase and against Magdeburg at the end of the 2023/24 group phase
  • Veszprém aim for their eighth participation at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne and the first since 2022, while Magdeburg hope for their third consecutive appearance at the LANXESS Arena; last season Veszprém were eliminated by Aalborg in the quarter-finals, while Magdeburg made it to the EHF FINAL4 after a penalty shootout against Kielce
  • while Veszprém remained on top of the Hungarian league, without playing last weekend, Magdeburg won 32:29 against Wetzlar in the Bundesliga and are fourth-ranked in Germany

Barça (ESP) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)
Thursday 1 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 27:24 in favour of Barça

  • Barça’s last home defeat in a knockout match of the EHF Champions League dates back to 23 March 1997, a 26:22 loss against Celje in the semi-finals, but they had won 29:24 in Slovenia
  • in the first leg, Barça turned a three-goal deficit into a 27:24 victory, backed by 10 goals from Dika Mem, while Mario Sostaric netted eight times for Szeged to remain the top scorer overall with 122 strikes
  • Szeged never made it to Cologne despite playing their sixth quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League
  • Barça can clinch the berth for their 13th participation in Cologne and the seventh consecutive appearance
  • in the group phase, Barça won their home match closely, 31:30, after a 26:26 draw at Szeged; Barça won their last eight home matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League since March 2024
  • while Barça are Spanish champions already, for the 32nd time, Szeged are currently second-ranked in the Hungarian league below Veszprém, but have beaten their arch-rivals in the Cup final already

