Tickets to Cologne to be booked as quarter-finals conclude

240 minutes on Wednesday and Thursday will decide the four participants of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. On Friday 2 May at 14:00 CEST, the two semi-finals will be drawn in Cologne, where the final weekend will be carried out on 14/15 June.

Not much is decided after the first quarter-final legs, except that Füchse Berlin took a clear 37:29 home win against Aalborg Håndbold and Barça were the only away winners thanks to a 27:24 victory at OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. Sporting CP can become the first-ever Portuguese side that reaches Cologne and the 17th different participant at the EHF FINAL4.