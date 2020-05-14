Beach handball July 2020 update

The EHF Beach Handball department has announced that registration for the EHF Beach Handball YAC 16 EURO 2020 has reopened.

The BH YAC 16 EURO will take place in Silvi Marina, Italy, during the rearranged date between 24 and 27 September. The competition will serve as the qualification tournament for the Under-17 Beach World Championships in Portugal in 2021, which is the qualification for the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar in 2022.

National federations must now confirm their registrations received in February, while any new teams wishing to register have until 14 July 2020 to do so.

Champions Cup 2020 cancelled

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the annual Champions Cup competition – this year scheduled for 1-4 October – has, unfortunately, been cancelled.

With few possibilities to play national beach handball championships across the continent, it means the tournament will now return in 2021.

ebt season 2019/20 update

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that only two tournaments of the current ebt season were completed so far. All tournaments planned in the past months were cancelled and slowly some organisers are starting to get active in July and August.

As a result, in order to consider the ebt season 2019/20 valid for the ebt Finals in 2021, the EHF Executive Committee confirmed the Beach Handball Commission’s proposal of a minimum number of 20 ebt tournaments to be played until the end of the season.

In case this number is not reached, the ebt Finals 2021 will be played following the ranking of season 2018/19.

The final statement by the EHF Executive Committee will be released in September at the end of the season. This is when the teams will know who has qualified for the ebt Finals in 2021.

And finally…

There is a new look to eurohandball.com, a number of new changes on social media and a brand identity to competitions under the EHF umbrella.

The rollout of the new beach handball brand will be launched later this summer, which will include a new logo and a dedicated section on eurohandball.com. Keep your eyes peeled!