Welcome to the Home of Handball

Welcome to the new Home of Handball website – your brand new hub for everything handball.

Every new competition and component of the European Handball Federation will live under one roof; the result being what you see before your very eyes: a clean and organised website dedicated to handball.

Over the past 18 months the EHF and EHF Marketing have worked closely with one of Austria’s top digital agencies, Kraftwerk, to completely overhaul and refresh – visually and functionally – the existing eurohandball.com website.

One of the main goals was how to best represent the EHF’s personality, culture and spirit; thus, the new corporate identity was born, following a newly developed brand strategy. That is reflected on every page of the new website, providing a modern, professional and comprehensive look and feel. Every competition is presented in its very own premium colour pallet, easily distinguishable and with the club competitions featuring elegant new logos.

As you will see, a key element in functionality is the Home of Handball button on the new website. Located at the bottom centre of the page, it enables visitors to quick navigate throughout the many sections of the website.

Furthermore, to ensure a real time information stream of ongoing or upcoming handball matches, a live ticker at the very top of the page will allow the handball community to stay on the ball at all times. As soon as the season starts in September, the live ticker provides live match results and follows the user on his journey through the new Home of Handball.

Revamped EHFTV video player

Not only is there a new website, but the EHF’s official streaming platform, EHFTV, gets a complete revamp.

The new-look platform goes live on 1 July, with the first live content the eagerly anticipated EHF Champions League 2020/21 draw at 18:00 CEST.









A state-of-the-art video player and a host of new features will mean fans can watch live games, relive classic matches and check out highlights from all EHF competitions.

The general approach of EHFTV will remain, offering the best handball content for free. This approach will be complemented with the option to subscribe to the portal. This free subscription will give handball fans the option to watch games live and on demand basis, but especially will allow the fans to improve and personalise their fan experience during the season.