Become a mobile reporter for the European Handball Federation

The EHF Media and Communications Department is looking for experienced mobile reporters to join its media team on a freelance basis.

The successful applicants will become part of the existing team of mobile reporters who are covering Europe’s best handball competitions with their smartphone.

This includes the “Match of the Week” in the EHF Champions League, the EHF FINAL4 events as well as the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs.

Core of the coverage is to bring the action from Europe’s top handball venues to fans worldwide, offering unique content from the matches and giving everyone following the feeling as if they were courtside.

Key criteria for applicants

Strong experience in mobile journalism and the proven ability to record and publish video and audio content with a smartphone

A good flair for social media and the knowledge of publication formats for channels such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with a strong focus on Instagram Stories

Knowledge of publication formats for other channels such as TikTok is an asset

Knowledge of and the ability to use video editing programmes/apps such as Adobe Premiere and Luma Fusion

Ears, eyes and nose for a good story and the ability to cover and publish this story in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment

Strong command (written and spoken) of English

Knowledge of and interest in sports

Making an application

For more information or to apply for the position send a short cover letter and your current CV including examples of your work that showcase and underline your experience in mobile journalism by email to the European Handball Federation at application@eurohandball.com.

This position is offered on freelance basis. Depending on the current health location, coverage will either be provided from onsite or remotely.