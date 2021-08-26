Hungary celebrate another golden summer
Over a month of exciting action from early July to mid-August saw Youth Age Category competitions steal the show on courts across Europe, with a total of 10 events taking place — and 30 medals celebrated.
Hungary’s double title defence
In the women’s competitions, once again it was Hungary who enjoyed the major successes, as they scooped both the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2021 titles after claiming them in 2019. Russia also had a strong summer, with both their U17 and U19 sides reaching the medal round at their respective EHF EURO events, where the U17 side claimed bronze and the U19 squad clinched silver.
While Hungary overpowered Russia in the final of the W19 EHF EURO 2021 and France celebrated bronze in that event, it was Germany who faced Hungary in the W17 EHF EURO final, ultimately taking the silver.
Medals in both genders for six nations
Germany emerged as the only nation to celebrate EHF EURO medals in both genders, as the M19 team took the EHF EURO trophy ahead of Croatia and Spain. Meanwhile, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Belarus, Poland and the Netherlands earned medals in both the women’s and men’s EHF Championships.
Below is an overview of the medallists from every YAC event of the summer.
M19 EHF EURO, Croatia
- Germany
- Croatia
- Spain
M19 EHF Championship, North Macedonia
- Poland
- North Macedonia
- Switzerland
M19 EHF Championship, Bulgaria
- Faroe Islands
- Belarus
- Czech Republic
M19 EHF Championship, Latvia
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Romania
W19 EHF EURO, Slovenia
- Hungary
- Russia
- France
W19 EHF Championship, Italy
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Serbia
W19 EHF Championship, North Macedonia
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Belarus
W17 EHF EURO, Montenegro
- Hungary
- Germany
- Russia
W17 EHF Championship, Lithuania
- North Macedonia
- Iceland
- Spain
W17 EHF Championship, Georgia
- Netherlands
- Serbia
- Faroe Islands