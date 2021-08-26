Hungary celebrate another golden summer

Over a month of exciting action from early July to mid-August saw Youth Age Category competitions steal the show on courts across Europe, with a total of 10 events taking place — and 30 medals celebrated.

Hungary’s double title defence

In the women’s competitions, once again it was Hungary who enjoyed the major successes, as they scooped both the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2021 titles after claiming them in 2019. Russia also had a strong summer, with both their U17 and U19 sides reaching the medal round at their respective EHF EURO events, where the U17 side claimed bronze and the U19 squad clinched silver.

While Hungary overpowered Russia in the final of the W19 EHF EURO 2021 and France celebrated bronze in that event, it was Germany who faced Hungary in the W17 EHF EURO final, ultimately taking the silver.

Medals in both genders for six nations

Germany emerged as the only nation to celebrate EHF EURO medals in both genders, as the M19 team took the EHF EURO trophy ahead of Croatia and Spain. Meanwhile, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Belarus, Poland and the Netherlands earned medals in both the women’s and men’s EHF Championships.

Below is an overview of the medallists from every YAC event of the summer.

M19 EHF EURO, Croatia

Germany Croatia Spain

M19 EHF Championship, North Macedonia

Poland North Macedonia Switzerland

M19 EHF Championship, Bulgaria

Faroe Islands Belarus Czech Republic

M19 EHF Championship, Latvia

Montenegro Netherlands Romania

W19 EHF EURO, Slovenia

Hungary Russia France

W19 EHF Championship, Italy

Italy Lithuania Serbia

W19 EHF Championship, North Macedonia

Netherlands Poland Belarus

W17 EHF EURO, Montenegro

Hungary Germany Russia

W17 EHF Championship, Lithuania

North Macedonia Iceland Spain

W17 EHF Championship, Georgia