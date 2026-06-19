Cologne makes Glücksliga children smile

Cologne makes Glücksliga children smile

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
19 June 2026, 16:30

More than 20,000 handball fans celebrated the highlight of the club handball season at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 on 13/14 June. Among them were eight very special guests, all handball players themselves: boys and girls from Germany’s Glücksliga, who, thanks to a cooperation between Gorenje, Official Partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, and EHF Marketing, were given a unique behind-the-scenes look at the tournament at Cologne’s LANXESS arena.

The Glücksliga is an inclusive handball initiative for young people with intellectual, physical or other developmental disabilities. Its aim is to give every child the opportunity to play handball and be part of a community, regardless of their individual circumstances.

Initially a Danish concept called LykkeLiga, Germany got its own variant in the autumn of 2021 when Maria Ravn Jørgensen founded the Glückliga, which has since grown significantly, with numerous clubs across Germany creating their own Glücksliga teams.

Children from several of those teams attended the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. On Friday, they met the stars of the four participating teams up close during the media calls. On Saturday, they enjoyed a spectacular tour through LANXESS arena, including a ride on Barça’s team bus and a visit to the TV broadcast truck. Their weekend concluded on Sunday with a meeting with the mascots of all four teams before visiting the Gorenje stand.

For EHF Marketing, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to making handball accessible to everyone and creating meaningful experiences beyond the court.

"From the very beginning, Gorenje shared the vision of making the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 an unforgettable experience for the Glücksliga children. Bringing this initiative to life together is a great example of how partnerships can create positive impact beyond the competition and demonstrate the values our sport stands for." said Johanna Thomas, Partner Manager at EHF Marketing. 

Gorenje has been a partner of the Glücksliga for the past two years.

"We know that sport brings people together," said Ray Zhang, Group Lead Brand Marketing at Gorenje DE. "At the same time, we want to be involved not only in elite sport but also in grassroots. Supporting the Glücksliga is something very close to our hearts."

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Truckscout24 F4 CL 2026 0367 2
Glücksliga
CL26M Gl├╝Cksliga D0df6c922db5 JE 1
Glücksliga
CL26M Gl├╝Cksliga F965764acbe5 JE 1
Glücksliga
Truckscout24 F4 CL 2026MZ8 8054 2
Glücksliga
Truckscout24 F4 CL 2026 0429 2
Glücksliga
CL26M Gl├╝Cksliga 9C3727e688f6 JE 1
Glücksliga
CL26M Gl├╝Cksliga Df798fad481a JE 1
Glücksliga

Andreas Stolle, Chairman of the Glücksliga, was equally enthusiastic about the weekend in Cologne. “During the many conversations we had with Gorenje and the EHF Marketing, it became obvious that we share the same vision. Of course, we were delighted to accept this wonderful opportunity."

For Stolle, the highlight of the weekend was the children’s participation in the media calls.

"We had a fantastic position right by the entrance, so every player and coach passed by,” he said. "At first, we had to encourage a few stars to come over and sign a Glücksliga shirt. By the end, the players were coming over on their own, saying, ‘We haven’t been here yet, can we come as well?’ That was an incredible experience."

After the semi-final between SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin, the Glücksliga children also experienced how close joy and disappointment are in sport.

"We walked past the changing rooms and saw some disappointed Magdeburg players," said Stolle. "But that’s sport. For the children, it was incredibly exciting. Our children are always winners. For us, the final result doesn’t really matter."

The organisers of the inclusion project hope initiatives like the one in Cologne will encourage more clubs to establish their own Glücksliga teams.

"Our role, alongside supporting clubs directly and organising events, is to create positive visibility for the Glücksliga," Stolle said. "The stronger the partners we have by our side, the greater our ability to reach more people. Every child who was previously inactive and is now playing sport — especially our favourite sport, handball — is a success."

The weekend in Cologne could be described as a 'win-win-win' situation, as Gorenje’s Ray Zhang put it: "It was fantastic to see the happy faces of the parents and children. That makes us incredibly proud."

Main photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH27761
Previous Article 27 clubs registered for EHF Champions League Men 2026/27

Latest news

More News