Cologne makes Glücksliga children smile

The Glücksliga is an inclusive handball initiative for young people with intellectual, physical or other developmental disabilities. Its aim is to give every child the opportunity to play handball and be part of a community, regardless of their individual circumstances.

Initially a Danish concept called LykkeLiga, Germany got its own variant in the autumn of 2021 when Maria Ravn Jørgensen founded the Glückliga, which has since grown significantly, with numerous clubs across Germany creating their own Glücksliga teams.

Children from several of those teams attended the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. On Friday, they met the stars of the four participating teams up close during the media calls. On Saturday, they enjoyed a spectacular tour through LANXESS arena, including a ride on Barça’s team bus and a visit to the TV broadcast truck. Their weekend concluded on Sunday with a meeting with the mascots of all four teams before visiting the Gorenje stand.

For EHF Marketing, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to making handball accessible to everyone and creating meaningful experiences beyond the court.

"From the very beginning, Gorenje shared the vision of making the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 an unforgettable experience for the Glücksliga children. Bringing this initiative to life together is a great example of how partnerships can create positive impact beyond the competition and demonstrate the values our sport stands for." said Johanna Thomas, Partner Manager at EHF Marketing.

Gorenje has been a partner of the Glücksliga for the past two years.

"We know that sport brings people together," said Ray Zhang, Group Lead Brand Marketing at Gorenje DE. "At the same time, we want to be involved not only in elite sport but also in grassroots. Supporting the Glücksliga is something very close to our hearts."