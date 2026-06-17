27 clubs registered for EHF Champions League Men 2026/27

The European Handball Federation has announced that 27 teams have registered for the EHF Champions League Men season 2026/27.

Of the registered teams, 21 come from a country with a fixed place in the competition. These federations are ranked one to 10 based on results in the 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons: Germany, Spain, France, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Croatia and Norway.

The registered teams have been divided into three categories with the addition of MT Melsungen (GER), who have earned a place as a result of winning the EHF European League Men 2025/26. The champions from the 10 nations with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League are guaranteed a spot in the competition.

A further 10 teams from seven of those 10 countries with a fixed place in the competition have applied for upgrade requests from the EHF European League. Each of these federations, ranked 1 to 10, had the right to request up to two additional upgrades.

The remaining six teams registered for the EHF Champions League and applying for an upgrade are from countries without a fixed place in the competition.

As of the 2026/27 season, the playing system for the men’s competition will expand to 24 teams, consisting of six groups of four teams for the group phase.

The number of teams per federation is limited to a maximum of three. For all teams, fulfilling the minimum requirements to participate will be mandatory.

All upgrade requests will be dealt with by the evaluation group consisting of EHF, EHF Marketing and a Forum Club Handball representative this week, and subsequently confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee.

The decision will be announced on Monday, 22 June, a few days before the EHF Champions League 2026/27 group phase draw on 26 June in Vienna.

Registered teams EHF Champions League Men 2026/27

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:

CRO – HC Zagreb

DEN – Aalborg Håndbold

ESP – Barça

FRA – Paris Saint-Germain

GER – SC Magdeburg

HUN – One Veszprém HC

NOR – Kolstad Handball

POL – Industria Kielce

POR – Sporting Clube de Portugal

ROU – CS Dinamo Bucuresti

EHF European League Men 2025/26 winners:

GER – MT Melsungen

Upgrade requests from teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:

DEN – SAH Aarhus

DEN – GOG

FRA – HBC Nantes

FRA – Montpellier Handball

GER – Füchse Berlin

HUN – OTP Bank – PICK Szeged

HUN – MOL Tatabánya KC

NOR – Elverum Håndball

POL – Orlen Wisla Plock

POR – FC Porto

Requests from teams from countries without a fixed place:

ISL – Valur

MKD – HC Vardar 1961

SLO – RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

SRB – RK Partizan AdmiralBet

SUI – HC Kriens-Luzern

SWE – IFK Kristianstad