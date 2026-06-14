Barça overcome Füchse resistance to win 12th title

Barça overcome Füchse resistance to win 12th title

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EHF / Kevin Domas
14 June 2026, 20:00

 

The 2025/26 season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League came to an end on Sunday night when Barça defeated Füchse Berlin 37:34 in the final at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. The Spanish side had the opportunity to win their 12th trophy in the competition, while the German team were aiming to lift it for the first time.

As Berlin struggled to find solutions offensively, especially against Barça goalkeeper Emil Nielsen, the Spanish side sat in the driver’s seat in the first half. As a symbol of Berlin’s difficulties, the top scorer of the season, Mathias Gidsel, only netted his first goal after 25 minutes, when his team was already down by five. 

Many times throughout the game, it felt like Barça were beating Berlin at their own game, playing at full-speed to score easy goals. Although the German side came within two several times with only a handful minutes to play, they never levelled the game — and Barça extended their record of title wins to 12. 

FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 37:34 (20:16)

H2H: 2-0-1
Top scorers: Luís Frade 7/7 (Barça); Mathias Gidsel 8/11 (Füchse Berlin)

  • the two teams fired on all cylinders right from throw-off, scoring a combined 15 goals within the first 10 minutes, as Barça took an early three-goal lead
  • though Berlin came back within one midway through the first half, the Blaugrañas were clearly in control, creating their first five-goal advantage in the 22nd minute on the back of a very strong performance from Nielsen
  • it was only thanks to an incredible goal from Gidsel, as the ball hit the crossbar before crossing the line, that Berlin were down by four when returning to the dressing room
  • the all-time top scorer in Cologne, Barça’s Aleix Gómez, became the first to hit 100 goals at the EHF FINAL4 Men when he netted for the fourth time in minute 30
  • despite losing Ludovic Fabregas to a red card halfway through the second half, Barça kept putting pressure on their opponents and never allowed them to come closer than two goals
  • Fabregas was not the only player to be sanctioned with a red card in the final, as Berlin’s Max Darj was also ejected seven minutes before the end of the game
  • after scoring eight in the final, Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel locked up the award as top scorer of the 2025/26 season, with a never-before-seen total of 161 goals
  • Barça’s Domen Makuc was elected MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, as he scored five in the final after he netted five times on Saturday in the semi

Emil Nielsen: The deciding factor

Nielsen will be leaving Barça in a few days, heading to Veszprém, but in Sunday’s final, the Danish goalkeeper showed zero emotion about the end of his Spanish adventure. His eight saves in the first 24 minutes, at an impressive 42 per cent, set the tone for his team, putting them on the right track. And he did not stop there, completely taking the upper hand on almost every Berlin player. 

Nielsen was the one to put the nail in Berlin’s coffin when he stopped a wide-open shot from Tim Freihöfer, with just under two minutes to go, as he took his second EHF Champions League trophy with Barça. 

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CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 5Cad36b6a49a UH
It feels amazing, honestly. After what happened yesterday in the semi-final, where we had to play the overtime, we had almost no time to concentrate again, but still, we did. Everyone did an amazing job today — our goalkeepers, our defence did not let anything through. We did a great job from the first minute. We can be very proud of ourselves because winning this one was not easy.
Luís Frade
Line player, Barça
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin Dc5ba23a5d9c JC
It feels really, really bad. Like, it hurts. We were close, but at the same time, we felt like Barça were always on top. We really gave everything across the weekend, we really tried, but sometimes, you just don’t succeed. I am sure we will be proud in a couple of days but really, right now, it is painful.
Tim Freihöfer
Left wing, Füchse Berlin
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 56E574a6af66 SG
kolektiff images/Stanko Gruden
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 6B5b2a3d5d9c JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 93E58ea5af66 SG
kolektiff images/Stanko Gruden
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 7Ba1729da49a UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 665992395D9c JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 835Ac83d5d9c JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 93A0fe9ba49a UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin Bca1369da49a UH
kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin F35ba23a5d9c JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin D6e5c2a4af66 SG
kolektiff images/Stanko Gruden

Photos © kolektiff images/Stanko Gruden/Jozo Cabraja/Uros Hocevar

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