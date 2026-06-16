TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 sets new milestones in elite handball

MEDIA RELEASE: The curtains closed on another historic weekend in Cologne, with Barça lifting their 12th EHF Champions League trophy and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 setting new benchmarks, further confirming the event’s status as an elite sporting event.

Breaking records on and off the court

Sunday 14 June marked the conclusion of another exceptional Machineseeker EHF Champions League season, as Barça defeated Füchse Berlin 37:34 to strengthen their position as record-breaking champions and previous title winners SC Magdeburg clinched the bronze medal with a convincing 32:26 victory over Aalborg Håndbold.

For the second consecutive year, Füchse right back Mathias Gidsel was crowned top scorer of the competition, securing the 2026 individual trophy with a tally of 161 goals and setting an all-time high. Barça centre back Domen Makuc received the MVP award after his outstanding performance over the final weekend, which proved crucial for his team’s success.

The rising stars of the game took to the court in LANXESS arena for the second edition of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men, held in conjunction with the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, with GOG successfully defending their 2025 title.

The pinnacle club event also reached new heights off the court — the 2026 edition delivered the most extensive programme in the event’s history, featuring a record number of fan, hospitality, entertainment and stakeholder activities, which elevated the final weekend experience and broadened engagement across all audiences.

A new attendance record, growing global media reach, strong fan engagement, premium event experiences and record early ticket demand highlighted the continued evolution of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, strengthening its position as the biggest stage in European club handball and one of the leading indoor sporting events on the continent.

Audience numbers rise with demand

20,122 spectators for the semi-final between SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin set the new attendance record for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 — proof of the continued expansion of the event and surpassing the 2025 edition, when the 20,000 milestone was first reached.

Due to the increasing interest, additional seating capacities were created in close cooperation with LANXESS arena. A range of venue optimisation measures were implemented to maximise capacity, including the reconfiguration of seating areas.

The exclusive pre-sale allocation for 2026 ticket holders sold out before the event weekend had even begun. Public sales for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2027 launched immediately after the final weekend, taking the total number of tickets sold for next year’s event to more than 14,000 within 24 hours of the 2026 final. This further cements the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 as a destination event that attracts supporters regardless of the participating teams.

Lisa Wiederer, Senior Director Events at EHF Marketing said: "The demand for this year's event was exceptional. Together with LANXESS arena, we once again explored every opportunity to increase capacity and welcome even more fans to Cologne. Seeing a record 20,122 spectators inside the arena and more than 14,000 tickets already sold for next year's edition, less than 24 hours after the final, is a powerful confirmation that the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 has become the destination event for handball fans from across Europe."

Global coverage strengthening event profile

Media presence on site continued to expand, with more than 300 accredited media representatives covering the event in Cologne. A total of 40 cameras delivered a 360° experience for broadcasting, digital and post-production purposes, ensuring comprehensive coverage across platforms.

The event’s international coverage was ensured through 35 broadcasters in 80 territories worldwide, supported by additional distribution through EHFTV. Combined with a live audience of more than 2 million in the countries of the participating teams, this reaffirms a strong viewership across major handball markets and reflects the global relevance of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

Miguel Mateo, Senior Director Media Operations at EHF Marketing highlighted: "The content, media coverage and global visibility generated around the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 continue to grow hand in hand with the event itself. With 35 broadcasters delivering coverage to 80 territories, more than 300 media representatives on site and strong digital engagement throughout the weekend, the event once again demonstrated its international relevance and the growing global appeal of European club handball."

On official EHF Champions League social media channels, more than 450 content pieces were produced during the event week (+57% compared to same period around the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025). Across Instagram and Facebook, this content generated more than 49 million impressions (+ eight million compared to 2025) and recorded 53 million media views on these two platforms. This indicates a higher reach and visibility of EHF Champions League content and underlines a strong overall performance driven by match content, opening shows, fan activations and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage.

Fan experience taken to the next level

Once again, the Fan Zone served as the central hub for supporters, complemented by extensive partner activations throughout the weekend. The Opening Party and autograph session attracted thousands of fans ahead of the matches, setting the tone for a vibrant atmosphere during the event.

For the first time, a dedicated Fan Trail was introduced in cooperation with the City of Cologne, successfully extending the event experience beyond LANXESS arena and into the city centre. The #TrailOfChampions social media activation further encouraged fan participation and user-generated content, boosting engagement on online platforms.

Official event merchandise recorded its strongest sales to date, with an expanded product range meeting strong demand across both EHF Champions League final events. Record sales in Budapest and Cologne demonstrated growing fan identification with the EHF FINAL4 and EHF Champions League brands.

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 delivered the biggest entertainment production in handball, continuing the development of entertainment as a core pillar of the event and reinforcing its position as the benchmark in handball. Unique opening shows were delivered across the weekend, produced together with entertainment partner the HEG, creating an unforgettable experience for fans in the arena and viewers worldwide.

Furthermore, Modular’s integration provided a standout example of sponsor activation in Cologne. The Modular Popstar Booth connected fan-generated content with the arena production, allowing fans to become part of the show experience. Modular was also integrated into the opening show concept through a bespoke production element — a spectacular moment featuring a Modular container suspended from the arena roof, hosting a live DJ performance as part of the show. This approach highlighted how sponsor integrations can go beyond traditional branding, becoming an authentic and memorable part of the overall event experience.

The 2026 final weekend delivered the largest hospitality programme in handball, welcoming more than 2,750 VIP guests on site. Cologne Handball Night — hosted at the historic Flora Köln, one of Cologne's most prestigious event locations — provided an exclusive networking event. Moreover, the newly introduced Playmakers' Brunch enriched the programme with a premium networking and hospitality format, offering participants the opportunity to experience the weekend through the players’ eyes.

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 continues to strengthen its role as the annual meeting point for the international handball community, as more than 2,000 accredited personnel and over 200 volunteers contributed to the delivery of the event this year.

A total of 14 Seasonal and Event Partners contributed to the success of the 2025/26 season and the final weekend in Cologne, underlining the commercial strength of Europe's biggest club handball event. Most partners activated on site through fan-focused experiences and bespoke event integrations, across the arena, Fan Zone and Fan Trail, creating memorable moments throughout the weekend. These activations formed an integral part of the overall event experience, demonstrating how sponsorship continues to evolve beyond traditional branding towards genuine fan engagement.

Looking ahead on the elite handball stage

Once more, Cologne demonstrated the continued growth and relevance of European club handball. The momentum generated throughout the 2025/26 season and during the final event provides a strong foundation for the future — building on record attendance, unprecedented ticket demand and strong international media interest. Continued investment in competition development, fan experience, media distribution and event innovation will help strengthen this successful trajectory.

Focus now shifts to the 2026/27 season and the next stage in the competition’s development, which will mark the first season under the new competition format. Cologne remains the home of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 through 2029, ensuring long-term stability for one of Europe’s flagship handball events.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing concluded: "The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 continues to set new benchmarks for European club handball. A record attendance, exceptional demand for next year's event, strong international media interest, huge partner engagement and outstanding sporting performances demonstrate the continued development of both the event and the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. What makes Cologne so special is the unique combination of elite sport, entertainment, fan experience, strong partnerships and global visibility, bringing together all parts of the international handball community on the sport's biggest stage."

image © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff