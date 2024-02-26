Magdeburg and Barça clash in MOTW for quarter-final tickets
16 matches are left in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and already the penultimate round might lift the fog on many decisions. In group A, Kiel have the opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals if they take the points in Szeged, while the distant battle between Aalborg and Paris will carry on, as the Danish side plays in Pelister, while Paris visit Zagreb. Kolstad are in desperate need of points while travelling to Kielce.
In the MOTW, Barça visit Magdeburg – and in the optimum case, both sides can book their quarter-final tickets, as the hunters from Veszprém are challenged in Montpellier. Plock can qualify for the play-offs in group B, while Porto must win to remain in the race.
On Wednesday we are playing against the leaders in our group. We will have to play in top form if we want to win. We are looking forward to the match and we hope to win to secure our spot in play-offs.
Our goal is to take the first or second place. That's why we're travelling to Szeged to win there. We have experienced players who know what to expect in this hall. We have to pass this on to our younger teammates and prepare them for this atmosphere in the best possible way.
We just came out of two really intense weeks with five games in eight days. It really showed how the team can stand together and distribute the playing time to keep the intensity and high level. Despite a long travel day on Tuesday, we will be ready Wednesday to continue our mission ending in top two of the group.
We are fighting for four points in the last two rounds so that we can secure our further progress in the tournament and at the same time we want to finish as high up in the table as possible. Wisla Plock is probably the European club we have faced the most in the last five years, so we know it will be difficult on Wednesday, even though we are at home, but we will definitely go for the victory.
We have faced GOG a number of times in recent years. We have never won there yet, neither have they won here until recently. We know that GOG has young and talented players in their ranks, some of whom were on the Danish national team at the last European Championships, where they stood on the second step of the podium. We are also aware that they present very fast and quality handball. Despite all of this, we are going to Denmark with the intention of getting something positive out of it.
We are going into a long trip to Porto. We are in the middle of a very tough schedule for us. We have a short bench and our players are already tired. We will try to also give an opportunity to the players that play less, in order to get new options for the end of the season. We will give everything and get the first points on the board.