Magdeburg and Barça clash in MOTW for quarter-final tickets

16 matches are left in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and already the penultimate round might lift the fog on many decisions. In group A, Kiel have the opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals if they take the points in Szeged, while the distant battle between Aalborg and Paris will carry on, as the Danish side plays in Pelister, while Paris visit Zagreb. Kolstad are in desperate need of points while travelling to Kielce.

In the MOTW, Barça visit Magdeburg – and in the optimum case, both sides can book their quarter-final tickets, as the hunters from Veszprém are challenged in Montpellier. Plock can qualify for the play-offs in group B, while Porto must win to remain in the race.