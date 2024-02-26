2023

Magdeburg and Barça clash in MOTW for quarter-final tickets

EHF / Björn Pazen
26 February 2024, 11:00

16 matches are left in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and already the penultimate round might lift the fog on many decisions. In group A, Kiel have the opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals if they take the points in Szeged, while the distant battle between Aalborg and Paris will carry on, as the Danish side plays in Pelister, while Paris visit Zagreb. Kolstad are in desperate need of points while travelling to Kielce.

In the MOTW, Barça visit Magdeburg – and in the optimum case, both sides can book their quarter-final tickets, as the hunters from Veszprém are challenged in Montpellier. Plock can qualify for the play-offs in group B, while Porto must win to remain in the race.

GROUP A

OTP Bank-PICK Szeged (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday 28 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after round 12, Kiel are leaders of the group with 18 points, while Szeged are fifth with 13
  • THW have the opportunity to book their quarter-finals ticket if they win on Wednesday night
  • Szeged also need just one point to book their play-offs ticket
  • the two faced each other in round 2 and Kiel took the two points at home (35:32)
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is currently the third-best scorer of the competition, with 70 goals; Kiel’s Niclas Ekberg stands at the eighth position with 67 goals
  • Szeged took the points in their domestic weekend game against Veszpremi (42:28), while Kiel defeated Eisenach in the Bundesliga (31:27)

Mario Sostaric
On Wednesday we are playing against the leaders in our group. We will have to play in top form if we want to win. We are looking forward to the match and we hope to win to secure our spot in play-offs.
Mario Sostaric
Right wing, OTP Banck-PICK Szeged
Niclas Ekberg
Our goal is to take the first or second place. That's why we're travelling to Szeged to win there. We have experienced players who know what to expect in this hall. We have to pass this on to our younger teammates and prepare them for this atmosphere in the best possible way.
Niclas Ekberg
Right wing, THW Kiel

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN)
Wednesday 28 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams played against each other in round 2 this season already, with Aalborg taking the two points comfortably (38:23)
  • at the moment, Aalborg are second in the group with 16 points while Pelister are bottom of the group with no points
  • Aalborg are already in the play-offs but will book their ticket to the quarter-finals if they win on Wednesday while Paris lose in Zagreb the next day
  • Pelister, on the other hand, have no chance left to progress to the play-offs
  • with 362 goals scored, Aalborg are the second most efficient offence of the group, while Pelister are the least efficient with 278 goals scored
  • last weekend, Pelister beat Ohrid 31:27 in the Macedonian league; in the meantime, Aalborg beat Skanderborg in the Danish league (31:22)

Stefan Madsen (2)
We just came out of two really intense weeks with five games in eight days. It really showed how the team can stand together and distribute the playing time to keep the intensity and high level. Despite a long travel day on Tuesday, we will be ready Wednesday to continue our mission ending in top two of the group.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Aalborg Handbold

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Thursday 29 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this game is the second confrontation between the two teams, after Paris beat Zagreb at home in round 2 (35:31)
  • after last week’s win against Kielce, Paris are third in the group with 15 points while Zagreb are sixth with 12 points
  • Paris have booked their play-offs ticket already, but they need to win their last two games while Aalborg and Kiel don’t, to progress to the quarter-finals
  • Zagreb will progress to the play-offs on Thursday night if they beat Paris or if Kolstad do not get a better result than them in Kielce
  • out of the 13 games both teams played together in the EHF Champions League, Zagreb only won one, back in 2014
  • last weekend, Paris remained on top of the French Starligue thanks to their win in Montpellier (31:26), while Zagreb also took the points in their domestic confrontation against Sesvete (35:22)

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR)
Thursday 29 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • two rounds before the end of the group phase, Kielce are fourth in the group with 13 points, while Kolstad are seventh with nine points
  • Kielce just need a point to book their play-offs ticket, while Kolstad will be out if they do not win in Kielce
  • Kielce won the first confrontation between the two teams this season in round 2 (32:30)
  • Kolstad have lost their last four games in the EHF Champions League while Kielce have not won one game since round 9
  • Sigvaldi Gudjonsson will play in Kielce for the first time since leaving the Polish club for Kolstad in 2022
  • while Kielce did not have any game on their schedule last weekend, Kolstad took the points in the Norwegian league against Elverum (27:23)

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 28 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • despite their 31:34 defeat at Veszprém last week, currently fifth ranked GOG have booked their play-off ticket
  • Orlen Wisla Plock are just two points and one rank below the Danish champions after winning the defence battle against Montpellier 22:18 – and have passed FC Porto
  • the 30:26 win at Plock was GOG’s by now only away victory this season – the Danish side only won one of their last seven group matches, while Plock took six of their eight points in the last four matches
  • including the reverse fixture in round 2, GOG have won four out of the seven duels against Plock, but Wisla took the biggest aggregate win, qualifying for the 2021 edition of the EHF Finals by eliminating GOG in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League
  • GOG’s Emil Madsen (73 goals) and Aaron Mensing (69) are among the top four of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League scorer list, while Tin Lucin (57) is Plock’s best striker
  • in the Danish league, GOG won 34:32 against Nordsjaelland and Plock took an even bigger 44:22 win against Kwidzyn in the Polish league

20230928 GOG Telekom Veszprém 9955
We are fighting for four points in the last two rounds so that we can secure our further progress in the tournament and at the same time we want to finish as high up in the table as possible. Wisla Plock is probably the European club we have faced the most in the last five years, so we know it will be difficult on Wednesday, even though we are at home, but we will definitely go for the victory.
Mikkel Voigt
Head coach, GOG
Xavi Sabate
We have faced GOG a number of times in recent years. We have never won there yet, neither have they won here until recently. We know that GOG has young and talented players in their ranks, some of whom were on the Danish national team at the last European Championships, where they stood on the second step of the podium. We are also aware that they present very fast and quality handball. Despite all of this, we are going to Denmark with the intention of getting something positive out of it.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisła Płock

FC Porto (POR) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
Wednesday 28 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • RK Celje Pivovarna Laško lost all 12 previous group matches, FC Porto won only one of their last ten matches (against GOG) and rank seventh with six points
  • Celje unluckily lost the reverse fixture 29:30 on home court, which was Porto’s only away victory in the group phase by now
  • Porto need to win to remain in the race for the play-offs and to have the fate in their hands in the ultimate round at Plock
  • both sides have the weakest defence of all 16 teams, as Porto conceded 421 goals and Celje 424
  • on the other hand, Celje’s top talent Mitja Janc is currently top scorer of the EHF Champions League with 74 goals
  • Porto lost their home match in the Portuguese league against Braga 28:32 and are already seven points below top side Sporting, while Celje won 31:29 against Ribnica to be equally on top of the Slovenian league with Trebnje

Alem Toskic
We are going into a long trip to Porto. We are in the middle of a very tough schedule for us. We have a short bench and our players are already tired. We will try to also give an opportunity to the players that play less, in order to get new options for the end of the season. We will give everything and get the first points on the board.
Alem Toskic
Head coach, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday 29 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • nine players in both squads became EHF EURO 2024 champions with France: Remi Desbonnet, Charles Bolzinger, Yanis Lenne, Karl Konan and Valentin Porte for Montpellier, Hugo Descat, Ludovic Fabregas, Kentin Mahe and Nedim Remili for Veszprém; Remili was MVP of the tournament and Fabregas best line player in the All-star Team
  • though both teams are neighbours in the table, the gap between third ranked Veszprém and fourth ranked Montpellier is already six points
  • both sides have already clinched their berth for the knock-out stage, Veszprém are still fighting for the straight ticket for the quarter-finals, being two points below runners-up Magdeburg
  • in the reverse fixture, Veszprém turned a 13:15 deficit at the break into a 33:31 victory; the overall balance is 12:5 victories in favour of the Hungarian champions
  • the top scorers of both are equal on 59 goals: Sebastian Karlsson (Montpellier) and Nedim Remili (Veszprém)
  • Veszprém won 41:33 against Gyongyos on Saturday to remain on top of the Hungarian league; Montpellier lost the top match of both French Champions League teams 26:31 at home against PSG and rank third.

MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (MOTW)
Thursday 29 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the 20:32 in the reverse fixture at Palau Blaugrana was Magdeburg’s biggest-ever defeat in the EHF Champions League and it was Barça’s fifth win against Magdeburg in seven EHF Champions League matches
  • since their last encounter, SCM have won all following 10 group matches to rank second, just two points below Barça
  • Barça’s only EHF Champions League defeat in the meantime was the 36:41 against Veszprém, the biggest ever home defeat in the competition and the only time Barça conceded more than 40 goals in Palau Blaugrana
  • none of the sides have booked their quarter-final tickets by now, but a draw at Magdeburg is already enough for Barça to finish as group winners; if Magdeburg win and Veszprém do not win at Montpellier, SCM and Barça are qualified for the quarter-finals, the same as last year
  • the last duel of both sides on German ground was the semi-final of the 2023 Truckscout 24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, when Magdeburg won 40:39 after extra-time and penalty shoot-out
  • in 2021 and 2022, Magdeburg had beaten Barça twice in the finals of the IHF Super Globe
  • in the current EHF Champions League top scorer list, two left-handed right backs are the best shooters of both sides: Dika Mem (Barça) is fourth ranked with 69 goals, Omar Ingi Magnusson (Magdeburg) is ninth ranked with 65 strikes
  • both teams count on one EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team player: Dane Magnus Saugstrup (SCM) was awarded best defender and Swede Hampus Wanne (Barça) was best left wing
  • Barça won 42:27 in the Spanish league against Valladolid to top the league in Spain, while Magdeburg did not play last weekend and are second ranked in Germany below Berlin

Main photo © Sara Gordon/Barça

W53 Westsite Amsterdam The Danish BH Dream H2 5731
