Play-off tickets about to be booked in round three

It is a crucial time in the EHF European League, as we are already entering the return phase. While the first part of the main round has been an exciting one, the action could become even hotter as half of the teams could secure their play-offs ticket already.

In group I, Nantes are in the position to secure a quarter-finals spot already, but are sure to be in the play-offs if they take one point in Zabrze. The winner of the all-German confrontation between Hannover-Burgdorf and Rhein-Neckar Löwen will also book its ticket for the next round.

In group II, Skjern Handbold aim to remain undefeated at home with the second straight win against IK Sävehof. Gorenje Velenje hope for another good performance against Nexe after a draw in the first fixture.

In group III, SG Flensburg-Handewitt can become the first team to secure a spot in the knock-out stage. In addition, if they beat Vojvodina again and Bjerringbro and Kadetten tie, the German side is already confirmed as group winner.

Round 3 is a pivotal round for the teams in group IV, with the quarter-finals berth being decided in the match between Sporting and Füchse Berlin, while a play-offs spot is on the cards in the Romanian derby between CSM Constanta and Dinamo.

GROUP I

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Tuesday 27 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two teams played against each other in round 2, with Rhein-Neckar Löwen taking the points at home (27:26)
  • this win was the first one for the Mannheim side after seven straight losses in all competitions
  • Rhein-Neckar’s goalkeeper David Späth was key in his team’s victory last week, with 20 saves at a 43 per cent efficiency rate
  • as a consequence, they are level at the second place in the group with four points
  • the winner of the game will book their ticket for the play-offs if Zabrze lose against Nantes; if Rhein-Neckar and Hannover draw and Zabrze lose, both teams will progress to the play-offs
  • last weekend, both teams won away in the Bundesliga: Hannover in Bergischer (29:26) and Rhein-Neckar in Balingen (33:31)

Christian Prokop
We showed a good performance in the first leg, but gave the game away too easily in crunch time. But we learned from the last duel and now want to do better in our hall. We are very motivated and want to achieve the second place in our group.
Christian Prokop
Head coach, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

Górnik Zabrze (POL) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Tuesday 27 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes won the first confrontation between the two teams last week in Poland (31:23)
  • HBC Nantes’ goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson had an amazing night, with 17 saves at a 44 per cent efficiency rate
  • after round two, Nantes are leaders of the group with six points while Zabrze are last, with two points
  • the French side needs just one point to secure its play-offs presence
  • at the moment, Zabrze’s Taras Minotskyi is fourth in the scorers ranking, with 53 points, while Valero Rivera has scored 44 times for Nantes
  • while Nantes drew against Chartres in the French Starligue (28:28), Zabrze beat Kalisz in the Polish league last Sunday (26:21)

Tomasz Strzabala
With such a team, as Nantes, achieving such a result was a very good experience. They won in Hannover by a similar margin. And we are only Górnik Zabrze, at the beginning of this European road. Our goal was to get out of the group phase. Now we play every match as if it was our last match.
Tomasz Strzabala
Head coach, Górnik Zabrze

GROUP II

Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Tuesday 27 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Skjern won the first fixture by 29:27 with the help of Christoffer Bonde's 17 saves and eye to stay undefeated at home
  • the two sides have almost equal success in attack: Skjern scored 265 goals in eight matches played, while Sävehof is at 262
  • if Skjern win and Nexe lose in this round, the Danish side will secure a direct quarter-final spot
  • Skjern have only two defeats in eight matches played and are now on a two-game winning streak in the main round
  • Sävehof have two consecutive defeats in the main round after going through the group matches unbeaten
  • Gustaf Wedberg and Óli Mittun are Sävehof's top scorers, netting 42 and 40 times respectively; left wing Viktor Bergholt leads Skjern with 49 goals

Michael Apelgren
Skjern are in a really good place now in the season, with no defeats. It'll be extremely difficult for our young team, but we travel to Denmark to fight for the points. We need to eliminate as many technical faults as possible, in order to be able to have a small chance.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof

RK Nexe (CRO) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)
Tuesday 27 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after parting ways with head coach Branko Tamse, Kasim Kamenica, who previously led Nexe from 2008 to 2013, is the interim coach alongside former right wing player Franjo Lelic
  • after the defeat against Skjern, Velenje drew against Nexe a week ago (27:27) in their fifth mutual European encounter
  • defeat could eliminate Velenje from the competition if Sävehof do not lose against Skjern
  • Nexe's strongest links are goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic (34.22 per cent save efficiency) and left back Luka Moslavac (38 goals scored); Tilen Sokolic is Velenje's top scorer and among the top four competition, netting 51 times
  • the Croatian team have the second-best defence in the main round, conceding 113 goals; only SG Flensburg-Handewitt are better

Luka Moslavac (1)
On Tuesday, we welcome Gorenje, against whom we played a week ago. We lacked a bit of luck to win in Velenje, we missed some clear shots and missed the opportunity to win both points. We want to stay in the fight for the first place with teams of Skjern and Sävehof, so it is imperative for us to win on Tuesday.
Luka Moslavac
Left back, RK Nexe
Matevz Skok
I believe that the match will be tense, interesting and combative. Našice handball players will definitely prepare differently and better for us. I expect them to play rougher, especially in defence. We have to play smart and mature, and with that we can hope for a good result.
Matevz Skok
Goalkeeper, RK Gorenje Velenje

GROUP III

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Vojvodina (SRB)
Tuesday 27 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • having six points on their account after winning at Novi Sad 36:26 last week and 38:28 against BSV in round 1, SG Flensburg-Handewitt top the group and need only two more points to secure a safe spot in the knock-out stage
  • in the reverse fixture, SG’s Bosnian goalkeeper Benjamin Buric managed 15 saves; former SG player Petar Djordjic was top scorer by ten goals for his new club Vojvodina
  • the duel last week was the first ever match of both sides
  • Vojvodina lost both main round matches by now and are bottom ranked with two points only
  • Flensburg have the best attack of all 16 teams with 144 goals scored and the best defence with 111 goals conceded
  • both teams had top matches of their respective leagues last weekend – and both tied: Flensburg remain third in the German Bundesliga after the 31:31 against number one from Berlin; Vojvodina remain on top of the Serbian league after the 29:29 against runners-up Metaloplastika

Boris Rojevic
We are aware of what a quality team we are playing against, but we also know our principles, which is to always do our best. Of course, younger players will also get a chance, several of them will travel with the team because it is a unique chance for them to feel the big stage and give them satisfaction for the hard work that lies ahead of them in order to become great players.
Boris Rojevic
Head coach, Vojvodina

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)
Tuesday 27 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Bjerringbro-Silkeborg were constantly ahead in the first duel last week, which they won 36:30 – to be equal on four points with Kadetten Schaffhausen in the table
  • the BSV trio Alfred Solstad (9 goals), William Bogojevic (8) and Morten Olsen (7) were on fire in the reverse fixture, netting 24 of 36 goals, while Ariel Pietrasik scored eight times for Kadetten
  • both teams have won one of their main round matches
  • 2022/23 EHF European League top scorer Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is Kadetten’s best scorer of the competition by now 41 goals, while Bogovic netted 38 times for Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
  • both sides duel in the third different competition already: in the 2006/07 Cup Winners’ Cup, BSV won the Last 16 pairing on aggregate, in the 2016/17 EHF Champions League group phase, the Danish side was victorious twice – and continued this series now in the EHF European League
  • Kadetten won the top clash of the Swiss league 30:28 against Pfadi Winterthur and top the table eight points ahead of Kriens, while BSV lost their away match in the Danish league 25:30 at Ringsted

Hrvoje Horvat (1)
We expect a very compact defence from Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, so we have to do that as well. I think that it will be a very combat-oriented game. For us it is important to strengthen our defence. We are ready for this fight at home together with our fantastic crowd.
Hrvoje Horvat
Head coach, Kadetten Scahffhausen

GROUP IV

CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Tuesday, 27 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • last Tuesday, Dinamo secured a clear win against Constanta, 33:23, the largest against their domestic rivals in the past five years
  • this is a do-or-die match for Constanta, as the Romanian side need a win to extend their hopes for a play-offs place, with a Dinamo win seeing the Romanian champions progress to the next phase
  • Constanta’s two wins against Dinamo in the last three years, plus another draw secured by the “sailors” in the domestic competitions were recorded on their home court
  • Dinamo are the second-best attack in the competition, having scored 284 goals, eight goals less than leaders Flensburg, but 60 more than Constanta
  • Dinamo’s right wing Andrii Akimenko is the second-best scorer of the season, with 58 goals, two less than Andy Schmid, whose team, HC Luzern-Kries, is eliminated

Vitaly Komogorov
For us being here in the main round is already an achievement, meeting the best teams at this level within the main round. It's our challenge to see how far can we go and how high we can take our game-play against much better ranked teams. When we go on court we feel no pressure and this might be the advantage for us.
Vitaly Komogorov
Left back, CSM Constanta
Militaru
A very difficult game awaits us in Constanta. At home they have shown in all the games played so far that they are a strong, ambitious team with a very uncomfortable game. We have high morale after the match played in the Dinamo hall and their pride is wounded, which can be very dangerous for us if we fail to concentrate 100 per cent. In our home game, the atmosphere was extraordinary, which pushed us to play better and for sure our opponents felt the pressure.
Robert Militaru
Line player, Dinamo Bucuresti

Sporting CP (POR) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Tuesday, 27 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Füchse conceded a loss in the first match between the two sides, 31:32, last Tuesday, only their second loss in the past 24 matches in the second-tier European competition
  • Sporting’s star brothers, Francisco and Martim Costa, have scored 77 of their team’s 266 goals this season, or 29 per cent throughout the whole season
  • provided they secure a win by at least two goals or a single-goal win with at least 33 goals scored, Füchse Berlin will earn the quarter-finals berth from this group, while a win would see Sporting win the group
  • the German side are now on a two-match winless streak in all competitions, after drawing against fellow EHF European League Men’s side, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, 31:31, in the Bundesliga last Sunday
  • a win would be Sporting’s 25th in their history in the EHF European League Men, only the fifth team in history to reach this milestone, after Füchse, SC Magdeburg, Kadetten Schaffhausen and RK Nexe

Salvador Salvador
We need to be really focused because we are facing one of the best teams in the world. I'm sure they want to show that they can beat us after losing at home. They are a very complete team, that's why they are at the top of the German league, perhaps the strongest handball league in the world. We know we are going to have our supporters backing us and I am sure it's going to be a great European night.
Salvador Salvador
Left back, Sporting CP

