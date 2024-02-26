Play-off tickets about to be booked in round three

It is a crucial time in the EHF European League, as we are already entering the return phase. While the first part of the main round has been an exciting one, the action could become even hotter as half of the teams could secure their play-offs ticket already.

In group I, Nantes are in the position to secure a quarter-finals spot already, but are sure to be in the play-offs if they take one point in Zabrze. The winner of the all-German confrontation between Hannover-Burgdorf and Rhein-Neckar Löwen will also book its ticket for the next round.

In group II, Skjern Handbold aim to remain undefeated at home with the second straight win against IK Sävehof. Gorenje Velenje hope for another good performance against Nexe after a draw in the first fixture.

In group III, SG Flensburg-Handewitt can become the first team to secure a spot in the knock-out stage. In addition, if they beat Vojvodina again and Bjerringbro and Kadetten tie, the German side is already confirmed as group winner.

Round 3 is a pivotal round for the teams in group IV, with the quarter-finals berth being decided in the match between Sporting and Füchse Berlin, while a play-offs spot is on the cards in the Romanian derby between CSM Constanta and Dinamo.