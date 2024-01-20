Denmark target first EHF EURO 2024 semi-final ticket
On Sunday, reigning three-time world champions Denmark have the chance to become the first team through to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals as the main round race in Hamburg heats up. Three games will take place, with vital points at stake on the hunt for spots on the final weekend.
Their attack is based on Luc Steins and he makes other players better also. Dani Baijens, Rutger ten Velde, and goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen, they all play great. Even the line player [Lars Kooij], who scored five goals against Norway, who is playing in the German third division, showed he can play well. It will be hard to stop Luc Steins, but we will try to limit him.
Slovenia plays a bit slower, they have a lot of bigger guys. We had a similar thing against Bosnia and Herzegovina, big guys that like to shoot from a distance. We want to get control of the game, to impose our style and how we play because that is our strength. Force them into distance shots, have good blocking and goalkeeping so we can run and make them run.
It’s going to be tough because they play a different kind of handball. I always said I believe they have the best seven-against-six in the world. I don’t know why — it’s just them. They became really good at it really early. But they’re really good with the ball. Very like, secure in themselves. Good line players. So I think our key is going to be great defence and a lot of running.
Sweden are among three best teams in the world. We will try to put our game and our intensity and try to surprise. They have strong defence and good counter attack and we will try to close that, not allowing them to get the ball and easy goals easy.
Whenever we meet the other Scandinavian team we want to win, it is a derby no one wants to lose. We have a lot more to show at this championship and we have to show our better side than we did so far
They will definitely try to take two points from us, that is why I am expecting a tough match. They have not been performing so well at this tournament, but they want to prove themselves and after the win, they will try to overcome us as well. They will come with a lot of power on us.