Denmark target first EHF EURO 2024 semi-final ticket

On Sunday, reigning three-time world champions Denmark have the chance to become the first team through to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals as the main round race in Hamburg heats up. Three games will take place, with vital points at stake on the hunt for spots on the final weekend. 

If Denmark beat Norway in their encounter, they will continue with their perfect record and the maximum points, reaching a tally of eight, and clinch a berth in the top four.

The Netherlands are the only team in the group out of the running for the semi-finals, following their loss on Friday.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Netherlands
Sunday 21 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams aim for their first wins in the main round after losses in the first two games in Hamburg, and particularly tough defeats in the second matches as both were in the game to the late stages
  • Slovenia have two points in their account, carried into the main round from the opening stage of the competition, while the Netherlands have zero
  • Slovenia lost narrowly to Portugal in the latest match following an opening main round defeat to Sweden, while the Netherlands lost to Norway and prior to that Denmark
  • Dutch wing Rutger ten Velde is the third top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 after Friday night’s games, with 36 goals. The left wing added eight to his overall tally in the match against Norway
  • the teams have never met at a final tournament, but have played four official matches in EHF EURO qualifiers, with Slovenia winning three and one game ending in a draw

Their attack is based on Luc Steins and he makes other players better also. Dani Baijens, Rutger ten Velde, and goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen, they all play great. Even the line player [Lars Kooij], who scored five goals against Norway, who is playing in the German third division, showed he can play well. It will be hard to stop Luc Steins, but we will try to limit him.
Jure Dolenec
Right back, Slovenia
Slovenia plays a bit slower, they have a lot of bigger guys. We had a similar thing against Bosnia and Herzegovina, big guys that like to shoot from a distance. We want to get control of the game, to impose our style and how we play because that is our strength. Force them into distance shots, have good blocking and goalkeeping so we can run and make them run.
Lars Kooij
Line player, Netherlands

Sweden vs Portugal
Sunday 21 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams take the court with four points in their account, making this a critical match in the contest for semi-final berths
  • Portugal have enjoyed their best ever start to the EHF EURO main round, recording two wins in as many games, latest against Slovenia
  • defending title holders Sweden won their first main round game, versus Slovenia, before losing to Denmark by one goal on Friday
  • although other players will add to their individual tallies before Portugal take the court against Sweden, Portugal back Martim Costa is the competition’s top scorer prior to the second main round day in Cologne, with 38 goals
  • the head-to-head record for these sides shows six wins for Sweden and one for Portugal – and it was a painful one for Sweden, on home court at the EHF EURO 2020 by 10 goals on the way to Portugal’s best ranking in the event

It’s going to be tough because they play a different kind of handball. I always said I believe they have the best seven-against-six in the world. I don’t know why — it’s just them. They became really good at it really early. But they’re really good with the ball. Very like, secure in themselves. Good line players. So I think our key is going to be great defence and a lot of running.
Hampus Wanne
Left wing, Sweden
Sweden are among three best teams in the world. We will try to put our game and our intensity and try to surprise. They have strong defence and good counter attack and we will try to close that, not allowing them to get the ball and easy goals easy.
Pedro Portela
Left wing, Portugal

Norway vs Denmark
Sunday 21 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the teams have a long mutual history with a total of 14 prior encounters and an overwhelming balance in favour of Denmark; Norway have won only once, in 2008 on home turf
  • Norway lost the World Championship final for the second consecutive time against the event’s hosts when they were defeated by Denmark in Herning in 2019 – the first of three straight world titles for the Danes
  • Norway took their first points of the main round – and first win at the EHF EURO 2024 since preliminary round 1 – when they beat the Netherlands in the second game in Hamburg
  • Denmark have a perfect record at the EHF EURO 2024, having won all matches up to now, with the latest a thriller against Sweden on Friday night
  • Denmark are 20 goals away from a big milestone: 3,000 goals overall at the EHF EURO, which only Spain and France have hit before, and Croatia will reach on Saturday night with their ninth goal
  • Norway back Sander Sagosen is seven goals shy of hitting 200 at the EHF EURO, while Mikkel Hansen is chasing Nikola Karabatic on top of the all-time top scorer list and looking to soon pass second-ranked Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson, entering the game with 281 goals in his career at the event
  • this game will have live audio description

Whenever we meet the other Scandinavian team we want to win, it is a derby no one wants to lose. We have a lot more to show at this championship and we have to show our better side than we did so far
Torbjørn Bergerud
Goalkeeper, Denmark
They will definitely try to take two points from us, that is why I am expecting a tough match. They have not been performing so well at this tournament, but they want to prove themselves and after the win, they will try to overcome us as well. They will come with a lot of power on us.
Simon Pytlick
Centre back, Denmark

EHF Flags
