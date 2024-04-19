The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is close to reaching full capacity of its sponsorship packages ahead of the tournament taking place across Austria, Hungary and Switzerland later this year (28 November - 15 December), adding new brands to the event.

Austrian betting brand Admiral is the latest company to partner the tournament, making its debut as an official partner for all matches in Austria. Joining them will be supermarket brand Lidl as well as appliance manufacturer Gorenje for the first time, expanding from sponsoring just the men’s edition.

Workwear supplier Engelbert Strauss, pump manufacturer Grundfos, European oil and gas corporation Mol as well as assembly and fastener supplier Wurth complete the sponsorship roster so far.

Gorenje’s expansion beyond the men’s game is connected to its commitment to inclusivity.

Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Marketing director Hisense Europe said: “Supporting women's sport allows us to connect with a diverse audience base and can boost Gorenje's brand perception. By sponsoring women's sports events and teams, we not only support female athletes but also champion inclusivity and empowerment. Our involvement in women's sports aligns with our corporate social responsibility values, demonstrating our dedication to creating positive social impact. By means of sponsoring Women's EHF EURO, we are bringing the strategy and its commitment to life. Becoming the official partner of the Women’s EHF EUROs in 2024 and 2026 we will further strive to increase Gorenje’s brand awareness and strengthen our (leading) position in key European markets. Through these efforts, we strive to inspire others to join us in making a meaningful difference in the world.”

Lidl will also use the platform to promote its positioning, including the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Alexander Hörger, Marketing Director Global Partnerships at Lidl International said: “Lidl is a proud partner of the Men’s and Women’s EURO and would like to underline its position as a holistic partner of handball with this commitment. As the official fresh food partner of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, we would like to help promoting sport and active lifestyle combined with conscious nutrition for everyone – not just for top athletes.”

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “Having almost all sponsorship packages sold more than six months prior to the start of the championship underlines the continuously growing importance and value of our flagship women’s competition for international brands and companies. The European Handball Federation is delighted to welcome new partners on board as well as seeing long-term cooperations such as those with Gorenje and Mol extending their sponsorship agreements to the Women’s EHF EURO. This marks another important step forward in the development of the women’s game.”

Michael Witta, Senior Vice President Marketing Sales & Services Infront, said: “The Women's EHF EURO 2024 is an example of the burgeoning appeal and commercial viability of women's sport and our expanding roster of partners underscores the event's allure. The growing recognition of the competition as a platform that offers a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse and passionate audience helps reaffirm our commitment to providing the best financial base to expand handball’s footprint."