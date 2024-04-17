20240403

How to follow the Women's EHF EURO 2024 draw

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
17 April 2024, 13:00

With the 24 teams for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 now confirmed, and the draw procedure set, it's time to find out the six preliminary round groups for the final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Here's how to follow the draw event in Vienna on Thursday 18 April at 18:00 CEST.

The draw will be shown live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as broadcast around Europe. Please refer to the relevant channel in your home country for details on whether the draw will be broadcast live or shown later, and for details of any subscriptions required.

Plus, follow the official EHF EURO social media channels for more on the draw: Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Broadcasters

Austria: ORF SPORT+
Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Arena Sport 1
Czechia: Sport1
Denmark: TV 2 Play
Finland: Viaplay
France: beinsports
Georgia: Silk Sport HD1, Silk Go, SilkTV
Germany: Sportdeutschland.TV
Hungary: M4 Sport
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Sport 4
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Norway: V Sport+, Viaplay
Portugal: RTP
Romania: Digi Sport 3, Prima Sport 4
Serbia: TV Arena Sport 3 Premium
Slovakia: Sport1
Slovenia: RTV, TV Arena Sport 1
Sweden: Viaplay, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: SRF zwei

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MAL4661
EHF EURO

Draw procedure for Women’s EHF EURO 2024 released

DRAW PREVIEW: Details and pots for the draw procedure on Thursday 18 April have been announced

1 week ago
210325Ehfdrawing00019
Previous Article Stage set for summer beach handball tournaments in Bulgaria

Latest news

More News