Day tickets for Women’s EHF EURO 2024 go on sale on Tuesday 14 May

13 May 2024, 12:00

Handball fans who want to attend individual playing days of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland (28 November to 15 December) will get the opportunity to do so from this week.

Alongside the existing packages, day tickets for the preliminary round and main round of the biggest European championship in women’s handball, featuring 24 teams for the first time, become available as of Tuesday 14 May at 11:00 CEST.

Day tickets will be on sale for the preliminary round in the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck, Fönix Aréna in Debrecen, and St. Jakobshalle in Basel, and for the main round in Debrecen and the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna.

Since the draw for the six groups of the preliminary round was made in April, fans have been eagerly awaiting the 17-day championship, which features all the biggest nations in European handball, including the defending, record European champions Norway and reigning world champions France.

All packages and day tickets for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 can be purchased at tickets.eurohandball.com.

