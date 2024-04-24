240418Euroauslosung00051

Match schedule for Women’s EHF EURO 2024 released

24 April 2024, 11:00

The countdown to the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 has officially begun, as 24 nations are eager to show off their skills in the fight for the coveted trophy. The competition will start on 28 November with the opening match between Hungary and Türkiye in Debrecen’s Főnix Aréna at 18:00 CET, followed by the other group A match between Sweden and North Macedonia at 20:30 CET. 

All matches in the preliminary round start either at 15:30, 18:00 or 20:30 CET. The same playing times remain for the main round games as well. The matches will be assigned accordingly.

Semi-finals on 13 December are scheduled to be played at 17:45 and 20:30 CET, while the bronze medal match and the grand final will be played at 15:15 and 18:00 CET, respectively.

The full match schedule is available for download here.

Who plays where?

Following the final tournament draw on 18 April, in Vienna, the participating teams have found out their opponents, as well as the places for their first games.

Preliminary round matches will be played in Debrecen (Hungary), Basel (Switzerland) and Innsbruck (Austria), as each city will host two groups.

Debrecen, Főnix Aréna

  • Group A: Sweden, Hungary, North Macedonia, Türkiye
  • Group B: Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Czechia

Basel, St. Jakobshalle

  • Group C: France, Spain, Poland, Portugal
  • Group D: Denmark, Switzerland, Croatia, Faroe Islands

Innsbruck, Olympiahalle

  • Group E: Norway, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia
  • Group F: Netherlands, Germany, Iceland, Ukraine

Debrecen will also co-host the main round matches with Vienna. The final weekend will take place in Vienna’s impressive Wiener Stadthalle, where 10,000 spectators are expected to fill the arena and offer a fantastic atmosphere.

Grab your tickets!

Tickets for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 matches in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland are available for purchase at tickets.eurohandball.com/women2024. Venue packages are already available in the ticket shop for all venues.

Main photo © EVA MANHART

