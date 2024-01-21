16:02
The Dutch timeout was followed by two great goals and a great save from Arjan Versteijnen, but since then Slovenia have retaken control and lead 16:10, with input from Aleks Vlah, Miha Zarabec and Borut Mackovsek among others.
15:56
The Netherlands have made too many simple mistakes - eight turnovers in 20 minutes - and Slovenia have a 12:7 lead. Staffan Olsson calls a timeout.
15:52
Slovenia have had a 5:2 run to bring the score to 9:7. Gasper Marguc, after not playing against Portugal, is playing a big role; for the Netherlands, Niels Versteijnen is back on form after a poor showing against Norway.
15:47
Luc Steins hasn't scored many goals this championship, but he has made a lot of assists, including four in this game already.
Halfway through the first half and it's 6:6, with Slovenia's defence strengthening as the game progresses.
15:41
The Netherlands take a two-goal lead after Dani Baijens' fast break shot, which bounces in and out of the goal, is reviewed on video and given. 5:3 10 minutes in.
15:34
It's three minutes in and it's 2:2 between Slovenia and the Netherlands, as the sides test each other out.
15:26
Anthem time!
15:15
Slovenia's captain Jure Dolenec is three goals shy of scoring 100 EHF EURO goals - although that still puts him some way short of the all-time record, held by current Austrian head coach Ales Pajovic. Slovenia's coach, Uros Zorman, scored 103 goals in his EHF EURO career as a player.
15:00
And we're into the last 30 minutes before the first game throws off. Tonight is the first meeting between Slovenia and the Netherlands at an EHF EURO final tournament, although they have played four official matches in EHF EURO qualifiers, with Slovenia winning three and one game ending in a draw.
14:50
The game between Sweden and Portugal will be key to progression from group II. Here's their head-to-head, before they throw off in the second match at 18:00 CET.
13:40
12:55
Happy birthday to Sweden right wing Sebastian Karlsson, 29 today - his EHF EURO debut has been solid, with 15 goals from 18 shots in 120 minutes on court.
12:35
Our stat of the day also looks at the Netherlands - they shoot from the shortest distance to the goal of any teams here, and from the tightest angle.
12:00
11:35
11:00
10:30
While Denmark are eyeing the semi-finals, Sweden must come back from a tense, close loss to the world champions in order to stay on their European title defence. They play against the young Portuguese side tonight. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan spoke to wing Hampus Wanne about the mood in the Swedish camp.