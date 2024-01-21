EURO24M

Summary: Denmark go to semis and take Sweden with them

21 January 2024, 22:30

Denmark can become the first team to secure a place in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 final weekend if they beat Norway in Hamburg on Sunday evening; but keep an eye on the game between Sweden and Portugal which could be key to deciding the semi-finalists.

EURO24M Sweden Vs Portugal C5 4648 JC
EURO24M Sweden Vs Portugal MAL0343 AM
EURO24M Sweden Vs Portugal MAL0101 AM
EURO24M Sweden Vs Portugal MAL9859 AM
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Netherlands MAL9324 AM
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Netherlands MAL9138 AM
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Netherlands C4 9905 JC Quote
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark MAL0059 AM
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 5382 JC
C5 5421
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 3739 JC
22:45

There are still three main round match days to go, and it's all to be decided in group I - join us again tomorrow morning ahead of those crucial clashes in Cologne!

22:38

Here's the highlights of the closest game of the day - Slovenia vs the Netherlands - and you can find the highlights of the other two on YouTube.

22:15

Denmark are off to Cologne, and Sweden will be on the train with them. This is how - check out the last match review of the day.

EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 3863 JC
EHF EURO

Denmark win locks up group II semi-final spots

GROUP II REVIEW: Denmark powered to a commanding victory over Norway, 29:23, that booked their own and Sweden’s semi-final places

today, 0 hours ago

22:00 | FULL-TIME

Norway 23:29 Denmark

Denmark take their sixth win of the tournament and secure their place in the semi-finals, taking Sweden with them, as whatever happens elsewhere in the group on Tuesday, Sweden have done enough to qualify.

It was a strong team performance from the Danes, as only two who took the court failed to score (Emil Jakobsen and Rasmus Lauge). Emil Nielsen made 15 saves (39 per cent) and is again voted as Grundfos Player of the Match.

On the Norwegian side, their hopes are over and they will play Sweden on Tuesday in the hope of going out with a win. Alexandre Blonz was their top scorer with five goals. 

21:51

Here's Denmark's 3,000th EHF EURO goals. 

They've since scored seven more and lead 27:21. Norway have managed to stop them getting too much further ahead.

 

21:46

Emil Nielsen. The game-winner? If you think so and want to vote for him as Grundfos Player of the Match, head to the Home of Handball app now.

 

21:42

Denmark's 20th goal was their 3,000th EHF EURO goal - scored by Magnus Landin, who has thus made more of an impact on the game than his brother Niklas. Emil Nielsen is in total control of the Danish goal, with 13 saves now for 43 per cent.

21:36

Simon Hald and Magnus Saugstrup are working very well in the middle of the Danish defence - and now Hald has scored his first goal of the tournament on a (fairly slow) fast break. Denmark have regained control of the game at 23:16, 42 minutes in.

21:28

A 4:1 run for Norway and they're back in the game! It's 15:19 and thanks to two Tobias Grøndahl goals, plus one from Harald Reinkind and one from Alexandre Blonz, they may be able to salvage something.

21:22

There are 30 minutes left for Norway to rescue something.

21:15

Proof, if you needed it, that things just aren't going Norway's way today.

 

21:08 | HALF-TIME

Norway 11:18 Denmark

Sander Sagosen shoots on the half-time buzzer, and a video review confirms he has beaten the buzzer. But frankly Norway are just playing desperate catch-up against a fluid, confident Danish side. Simon Pytlick has scored five goals, and Emil Nielsen has made nine saves (45 per cent) - contrast that with four saves for both the Norwegian goalkeepers. More from EHF journalist Courtney Gahan:

66 per cent to 34 per cent — the possession rate until the final minutes of the first half tells the story. Denmark lead the game clearly but have hardly spent any time in positional attack, scoring many of their goals on counter attacks as they capitalise on their superb defence backed by a top-performing Emil Nielsen. The pace from Denmark is too much for Norway to counter, while at the other end of the court, too many of their shots have been blocked or saved. Denmark appear very much on the way to a deserved semi-final ticket.

21:02

Sander Sagosen is closing in on 200 EHF EURO goals, but very slowly - he's just scored his first goal from three shots. It's 9:16.

20:57

Better from Norway, finally! They've found some speed and a way past Emil Nielsen, and after trailing by eight goals it's now only six (8:14). Nikolaj Jacobsen calls a timeout.

20:52

The Norwegian defence is not standing up to Denmark, but the Danish defence is pretty solid. Norway had a gap of over eight minutes where they failed to find the net. And now, with a chance at a penalty, Emil Nielsen saves - he's up to 50 per cent already.

 

20:45

Kristian Sæverås steps up to face a Mikkel Hansen penalty and saves it - but Emil Nielsen doesn't want the Norwegian to have all the glory, makes a save, and Mathias Gidsel makes the counterattack look so simple. Emil Jakobsen makes it 4:8 50 seconds later. Jonas Wille calls a timeout.

20:40

Norway force a penalty, but Alexandre Blonz's effort is fairly easily saved by Emil Nielsen and Denmark lead 6:4. Currently, Denmark are having an easier time.

20:34

Alexandre Blonz finally opens the scoring after over two and a half minutes, and then we're off as Emil Jakobsen scores, followed immediately by Mathias Gidsel on a fast break after a Norway turnover. Denmark lead 2:1.

20:25

This Scandinavian derby will have live audio description - click here to access.

 

20:15

One more game to go today: Norway vs Denmark

Two key things to look out for - Denmark's 20th goal will be their 3,000th EHF EURO goal, and they will join France and Croatia on this milestone. Meanwhile, Sander Sagosen is just seven goals short of 200 EHF EURO goals. He hasn't had a high-scoring tournament so far, but you can't rule out that he can score seven tonight.

20:00

Hot off the press, from Lucas Pellas: “We will support Denmark now. I think it will be for the first time in my life I cheer from them and probably the only time.”

Denmark face Norway in 30 minutes.

19:41

Sweden must now await the outcome of the next game to find out if they can celebrate a final weekend place - they need a win for Denmark to progress, as Courtney Gahan explains in the match review.

EURO24M Sweden Vs Portugal MAL9938 AM
EHF EURO

Sweden overthrow Portugal to put semi-finals in sight

GROUP II REVIEW: Sweden recorded their second win of the main round, 40:33 versus Portugal, to add a valuable two points to their account

today, 3 hours ago

19:33 | FULL-TIME

Sweden 40:33 Portugal

Sweden pretty much had control of the second half, and Portugal couldn't do much about it. This is, in a way, revenge for the 10-goal victory Portugal took four years ago in Sweden, and again marks Sweden as a side which continues to threaten for the title. They're not actually confirmed in the semi-final yet, it still depends on the result of the next match between Norway and Denmark.

Tobias Thulin is the Grundfos Player of the Match with 10 saves (33 per cent); Lucas Pellas scored 10 goals, and Martim Costa added another eight to his tally.

 

19:27

As Lucas Pellas puts away his 10th goal, a penalty, it's 37:32 and it's all wrapped up for Sweden with less than three minutes to go.

19:23

A timeout for Sweden - it's all about the defence for Glenn Solberg, and indeed this has been one area where Sweden have shone.

Lucas Pellas has also been very important tonight, scoring nine goals. But the Costa brothers have netted 14 between them and Martim Costa makes it a four-goal game at 34:39.

19:19

We're inside 10 minutes now, and Sweden lead 32:27. With the number of errors Portugal are making a comeback at this point is looking less and less likely, although they are still scoring.

Make sure you vote for the Grundfos Player of the Match!

 

19:14

The Swedish defence is holding up well - better than the Portuguese defence. 

Jim Gottfridsson just scored an incredible, incredible goal, which we'll share when we have the clip. Sweden lead 30:23.

19:05

Sweden have had a solid period and lead 25:19. Tobias Thulin is playing extremely well, with a 50 per cent save rate since he came on.

18:59

Some switches for Portugal have paid off instantly; one that hasn't shown yet is the change in goal, with Diogo Rêma Marques coming on for Gustavo Capdeville. 

But Sweden continue to punish defensive mistakes, Lucas Pellas storming up the court on a fast break a notable example.

18:52

Will Francisco Costa continue to play a big role in the fame? He and brother Martim both start the second half.

 

18:37 | HALF-TIME

Sweden 19:15 Portugal

Sweden's stiff defence has been key in these last five minutes or so, effectively preventing Portugal from scoring and forcing their opponents into errors. Combine that with a good Tobias Thulin in goal, and the reigning champions are looking increasingly comfortable. 

Francisco Costa leads the scoring with five goals. 

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has been watching too ...

Sweden began the last match, versus Denmark, with Tobias Thulin in goal but for this game it was usual starter Andreas Palicka back between the posts. Palicka had some early saves that helped the defending title holders take the lead initially, but soon Portugal’s Gustavo Capdeville snatched the spotlight and has been winning the battle between the posts — and his saves helped Portugal come back to a level game.

After that early gap, there was very little difference between the sides for a long while. Portugal were recording more efficiency across some statistics like shooting, but a higher number of turnovers compared to Sweden balanced that out. The replacement of Thulin for Palicka has enabled Sweden to open the gap we see at half-time, with a 50 per cent save rate for him making the difference.

18:31

A couple of mistakes by Portugal give Sweden an opening and they take a 17:15 lead, despite a Portugal timeout. 

18:27

Birthday boy Sebastian Karlsson is in on the right wing for Sweden, he scores, just after Tobias Thulin, replacing Andreas Palicka, makes a good save. Sweden lead 15:14. 

18:23

Impressive stuff from both teams so far, with good defending and creative shot-making combing for a close, exciting contest. It's 13:13, 21 minutes played.

18:17

A mistake by Luis Frade gives Sweden back a one-goal lead, after Portugal had got themselves in front. Francisco Costa has had a couple of shots which have trickled into the goal past Andreas Palicka; for the moment, Martim Costa is on the bench and Miguel Martins is playing centre back. 

 

18:12

Francisco Costa is the Costa brother shining so far, with a couple of stunning goals. Portugal's defence has been decent and the game remains tight - Gustavo Capdeville making some good saves also helping them go toe-to-toe with the European champions.

18:06

Sweden have had the better start to this match, with Lucas Pellas scoring straight away. A couple of penalties for Portugal have helped keep things reasonably close, with the score at 4:3 to Sweden after six minutes.

18:00

Before the game the players were chatting together on court - Jonathan Carlsbogard, Hampus Wanne and Luis Frade are of course current teammates at Barça. But as of now, that friendship is forgotten in the search for the crucial main round win.

17:45

Even before this game, Portugal's Martim Costa is the competition's top scorer with 38 goals (Rutger ten Velde, one game ahead, just levelled with him) and it seems unlikely the young centre back won't add to his total tonight. Expect the Swedish defence to mark him, and his brother Francisco, closely.

Here are the squads and the live ticker: Sweden vs Portugal

17:30

Right - the next match really matters. It can't guarantee either Sweden or Portugal a semi-final place, but it will definitely help.

Portugal have only beaten Sweden once in four EHF EURO meetings, but it was a big one, 35:25 in the main round in Sweden in 2020. 

17:15

That win for Slovenia means they are still in the running for the semi-finals - they need other results to go their way, and to beat Denmark on Tuesday, but it's mathematically possible at this instant. 

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has produced the match review.

EURO24M Slovenia Vs Netherlands MAL9024 AM
EHF EURO

Slovenia keep semi-final hopes alive

GROUP II REVIEW: Slovenia secured their first points in the main round as they defeated the Netherlands 37:34

today, 5 hours ago

17:05 | FULL-TIME

Slovenia 37:34 Netherlands

At one point Slovenia were running away with the game, and it is to the Netherlands' credit that they got back to two goals at several points in the second half. Or rather, it's to Niels Versteijnen's credit. The right back, who plays his club handball for TBV Lemgo Lippe, scored an immense 15 goals from 17 shots including two penalties and is rightly voted as Grundfos Player of the Match. 

Slovenia's depth ultimately paid off, with three players netting six times (Gasper Marguc, Nejc Cehte, and Kristjan Horzen). Klemen Ferlin also had a decent outing. 

16:57

Another turnover for the Netherlands; Staffan Olsson protests vigorously and is given a yellow card. With four minutes remaining it is still a three-goal lead for Slovenia. 

16:53

Nice stuff from Aleks Vlah here, as we've come to expect.

 

16:50

It's a two-goal game as Kaj Geenen nets on a fast break, and Slovenia are under pressure - but a man up as Iso Sluijters is suspended. 

16:43

As we move into the fourth quarter, it's time to vote for the Grundfos Player of the Match on the Home of Handball app.

16:40

Where did that come from? Niels Versteijnen scored three times in 90 seconds and now the Netherlands have closed up an eight-goal gap to three - 25:22. Bart Ravensbergen is also suddenly saving. Do we have a turnaround on our hands? 

16:34

Slovenia's chances of a win grow by the moment as the Netherlands turn over the ball yet again; Staffan Olsson looks mildly frustrated. Luc Steins is doing what he can, scoring twice early in the half and reacting quickly to save an empty net shot by Lars Kooij, which bounced off the post but was scored by the centre back.

16:25

Luc Steins opens the half with a goal - his second of the match. His first was his 50th EHF EURO goal - Kay Smits still holds the Dutch record of 67.

16:20

Klemen Ferlin is helping keep Slovenian hopes alive.

 

16:11 | HALF-TIME

Slovenia 19:13 Netherlands

Slovenia have been comfortable since the 10th minute, better in defence and able to use the Dutch errors to their advantage. Klemen Ferlin's saves - seven of them - have also helped. Niels Versteijnen's six goals in the first half, including a very nice long-range rocket to beat the buzzer, are a bright spot for the Netherlands.

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan delivers her assessment so far:

Slovenia and the Netherlands were among the teams with the greatest running distance at the EHF EURO 2024, highlighting both side’s penchant for a fast-paced game. Early on it seemed the tough matches in the previous round – where both scored 30 goals or more and lost by three in the end after very close encounters – may have taken their toll on the two sides physically, as the speed was a little under what both teams have usually been producing.

But as the time has ticked on both have picked it up, with Slovenia especially capitalising on counter attacks due to lost balls in attack from the Dutch to create their commanding lead at the break. It looks very much as though Slovenia may be on their way to their clearest victory at the EHF EURO 2024, but let’s see what the Netherlands bring back from the break.

16:02

The Dutch timeout was followed by two great goals and a great save from Arjan Versteijnen, but since then Slovenia have retaken control and lead 16:10, with input from Aleks Vlah, Miha Zarabec and Borut Mackovsek among others.

 

15:56

The Netherlands have made too many simple mistakes - eight turnovers in 20 minutes - and Slovenia have a 12:7 lead. Staffan Olsson calls a timeout.

15:52

Slovenia have had a 5:2 run to bring the score to 9:7. Gasper Marguc, after not playing against Portugal, is playing a big role; for the Netherlands, Niels Versteijnen is back on form after a poor showing against Norway.

15:47

Luc Steins hasn't scored many goals this championship, but he has made a lot of assists, including four in this game already.

Halfway through the first half and it's 6:6, with Slovenia's defence strengthening as the game progresses.

 

15:41

The Netherlands take a two-goal lead after Dani Baijens' fast break shot, which bounces in and out of the goal, is reviewed on video and given. 5:3 10 minutes in.

15:34

It's three minutes in and it's 2:2 between Slovenia and the Netherlands, as the sides test each other out.

15:26

Anthem time!

 

15:15

Slovenia's captain Jure Dolenec is three goals shy of scoring 100 EHF EURO goals - although that still puts him some way short of the all-time record, held by current Austrian head coach Ales Pajovic. Slovenia's coach, Uros Zorman, scored 103 goals in his EHF EURO career as a player.

Find all the details on the match here: Slovenia vs Netherlands

15:00

And we're into the last 30 minutes before the first game throws off. Tonight is the first meeting between Slovenia and the Netherlands at an EHF EURO final tournament, although they have played four official matches in EHF EURO qualifiers, with Slovenia winning three and one game ending in a draw.

14:50

The game between Sweden and Portugal will be key to progression from group II. Here's their head-to-head, before they throw off in the second match at 18:00 CET.

 

13:40

The blog will get busier in the lead-up to the games, but in the meantime, why not play our spot the difference game - it's pretty tricky!

 

12:55

Happy birthday to Sweden right wing Sebastian Karlsson, 29 today - his EHF EURO debut has been solid, with 15 goals from 18 shots in 120 minutes on court. 

12:35

Our stat of the day also looks at the Netherlands - they shoot from the shortest distance to the goal of any teams here, and from the tightest angle.

 

12:00

Saturday night for the Netherlands was pub quiz night - we wonder who won?

 

11:35

The last two days of games have been full of us going "what a save!" and here are five stops that will probably make you exclaim the same thing!

 

11:00

The top goals of the round are a must-watch today - we shared the best one yesterday, but it's worth watching again (several times).

 

10:30

While Denmark are eyeing the semi-finals, Sweden must come back from a tense, close loss to the world champions in order to stay on their European title defence. They play against the young Portuguese side tonight. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan spoke to wing Hampus Wanne about the mood in the Swedish camp.

20240120 SWE Wanne 2 EM
EHF EURO

Wanne: Stay hungry and stick to the game plan

FEATURE: Having been in four semi-finals at major championships since 2018, Sweden know how to play a successful campaign

yesterday

10:00

Happy Sunday! Today could be a big day in Men's EHF EURO 2024 world - Denmark can seal their semi-final place, provided they beat Norway. But although Norway have had a tough tournament so far, you can't rule them out from a surprise, especially given some of the shocks over the last couple of weeks.

Here's the day preview. 

20240120 Gp II Preview AM (1)
EHF EURO

Denmark target first EHF EURO 2024 semi-final ticket

GROUP II PREVIEW: The third main round day in Hamburg brings key clashes in the race for the semi-finals, while Mikkel Hansen eyes an indivi…

today, 12 hours ago
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 3863 JC
