22:00 | FULL-TIME

Denmark take their sixth win of the tournament and secure their place in the semi-finals, taking Sweden with them, as whatever happens elsewhere in the group on Tuesday, Sweden have done enough to qualify.

It was a strong team performance from the Danes, as only two who took the court failed to score (Emil Jakobsen and Rasmus Lauge). Emil Nielsen made 15 saves (39 per cent) and is again voted as Grundfos Player of the Match.

On the Norwegian side, their hopes are over and they will play Sweden on Tuesday in the hope of going out with a win. Alexandre Blonz was their top scorer with five goals.

Here's Denmark's 3,000th EHF EURO goals.

They've since scored seven more and lead 27:21. Norway have managed to stop them getting too much further ahead.

Emil Nielsen. The game-winner?

Denmark's 20th goal was their 3,000th EHF EURO goal - scored by Magnus Landin, who has thus made more of an impact on the game than his brother Niklas. Emil Nielsen is in total control of the Danish goal, with 13 saves now for 43 per cent.

Simon Hald and Magnus Saugstrup are working very well in the middle of the Danish defence - and now Hald has scored his first goal of the tournament on a (fairly slow) fast break. Denmark have regained control of the game at 23:16, 42 minutes in.

A 4:1 run for Norway and they're back in the game! It's 15:19 and thanks to two Tobias Grøndahl goals, plus one from Harald Reinkind and one from Alexandre Blonz, they may be able to salvage something.

There are 30 minutes left for Norway to rescue something.

Proof, if you needed it, that things just aren't going Norway's way today.

21:08 | HALF-TIME

Sander Sagosen shoots on the half-time buzzer, and a video review confirms he has beaten the buzzer. But frankly Norway are just playing desperate catch-up against a fluid, confident Danish side. Simon Pytlick has scored five goals, and Emil Nielsen has made nine saves (45 per cent) - contrast that with four saves for both the Norwegian goalkeepers.