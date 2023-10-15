SP8 4501
Beach Handball

Double Danish crown at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023

European Handball Federation
15 October 2023, 19:00

Rødby Beach Boys defeat OS Tigres while The Danish Beachhandball Dream achieved their dream by winning against OVB Beach Girls at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 finals. Both Danish teams were crowned 2023 champions.

Men's competition: 

It was an intense game, highest level. We played a good match against a good team. Our performance was perfect, everything, the tactics, execution, A+.
Mikkel Nielsen, Rødby Beach Boys (DEN)
We had a good performance throughout the whole competition, going to the final was always our ambition, we knew it would be difficult to achieve. We grew as a team throughout but it's a well deserved prize to the Danes, we leave with a bitter sweet taste.
João Pinhal, E.F.E Os Tigres (POR)

Women's competition:

  • The Danish Beachandball Dream (DEN) stunned OVB Beach Girls (HUN) celebrating in both sets. 

 

  • OVB Beach Girls (HUN) looked unbeatable after defeating Beach Bazis (GER) in the semi-final. They had an incredibly consistent performance in the lead-up to the final, only dropping two sets in the entire competition outside of their games against the Danish champions. OVB's largest set loss was the 5-point difference in the first half of the final.

 

  • Learning from their previous match against the Hungarians where they lost 2:3 in a shootout, The Danish Dream played with tenacity and intelligence, working out how to get around OVB's structured defence.

 

I feel great about the game. I'm very grateful to play in this team and I think we played amazingly together - I'm just so grateful and happy right now.
Line Berggren Larsen, The Danish Handball Dream (DEN)
We are disappointed right now but this team did an amazing job, the final was our first loss in the tournament. We beat the Danish team in the main round, but now they were better than us and completely deserved to win.
Liliana Horti, OVB Beach Girls (HUN)
