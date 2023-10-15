Beach Handball
Double Danish crown at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023
Rødby Beach Boys defeat OS Tigres while The Danish Beachhandball Dream achieved their dream by winning against OVB Beach Girls at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 finals. Both Danish teams were crowned 2023 champions.
Men's competition:
- Rødby Beach Boys (DEN) wrote their names into the history books defeating E.F.E Os Tigres (POR) to win the Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 with 2:0 in sets.
- Goalkeeper Mikkel Drud Nielsen starred for Rødby in the first half making five saves in a row to put the Danes in a controlling 10:0 lead in the first set. Tigres fought hard to bring the set back but could not quite make up the difference. Rødby took the second set with the same efficient composure and a well-deserved title victory.
- Tigres' João Pinhal, was awarded tournament MVP, a hard-earned consolation prize for the final loss.
- BHT Petra Plock continued their Champions Cup medal run taking home bronze, defeating 12Monkeys Köln team who had played some of the best beach handball of the tournament.
- The All-star Team of the men's was the goalkeeper Ricardo Castro, GRD Leça SPAR (POR), defender Thomas van Ophemm, Feyenoord (NED) and MVP Joao Pinhal, E.F.E Os Tigres / LEVEL (POR). The top scorer award went into the hands of last year's champion Filip Koper, who ensured 157 points for BHT Petra Plock, while the fair play was given to German team Beach&DaG U21 Münster.
It was an intense game, highest level. We played a good match against a good team. Our performance was perfect, everything, the tactics, execution, A+.
We had a good performance throughout the whole competition, going to the final was always our ambition, we knew it would be difficult to achieve. We grew as a team throughout but it's a well deserved prize to the Danes, we leave with a bitter sweet taste.
Women's competition:
- The Danish Beachandball Dream (DEN) stunned OVB Beach Girls (HUN) celebrating in both sets.
- OVB Beach Girls (HUN) looked unbeatable after defeating Beach Bazis (GER) in the semi-final. They had an incredibly consistent performance in the lead-up to the final, only dropping two sets in the entire competition outside of their games against the Danish champions. OVB's largest set loss was the 5-point difference in the first half of the final.
- Learning from their previous match against the Hungarians where they lost 2:3 in a shootout, The Danish Dream played with tenacity and intelligence, working out how to get around OVB's structured defence.
- Beach Bazis took bronze in a last-gasp shootout against CATS A.M. Team Almeria. Belen Gettwart had a stand-out performance throughout the tournament and earned herself the title of top scorer with a staggering 145 points.
- The day started with four women's teams gearing up for thriller matches in the semi-finals: OVB Beach Girls (HUN) defeated Beach Bazis (GER) and The Danish Beachhandball Dream (DEN) overcame a persistent CATS A.M. Almeria (SPA) team.
- The All-star Team in the women's category was goalkeeper Zsuzsanna Doszpoth, OVB Beach Girls (HUN), defender Catarina Oliveira, GRD Leça - Love Tiles (POR) and MVP Line Larsen Berggen, The Danish Beachhandball Dream (DEN). The fair play award also went to the winning team.
I feel great about the game. I'm very grateful to play in this team and I think we played amazingly together - I'm just so grateful and happy right now.
We are disappointed right now but this team did an amazing job, the final was our first loss in the tournament. We beat the Danish team in the main round, but now they were better than us and completely deserved to win.