Beach Handball

EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 All-star Teams revealed

15 October 2023, 16:00

The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 crème de la crème is here! After a 24-hour vote, fans have decided whom the best goalkeeper, best defender and MVP award go to. Six nominees in each position in both competitions have been announced on Saturday, 14 October, and one day later, the winners have been confirmed. 

The online voting ended on Sunday at 16:00 CEST with the following result after more than 4,500 votes were casted: 

MEN'S EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 All-star Team 

Goalkeeper: Ricardo Castro, GRD Leça SPAR (POR)

Defender: Thomas van Ophemm, Feyenoord (NED)

MVP: Joao Pinhal, E.F.E Os Tigres / LEVEL (POR)

Top scorer: Filip Koper, BHT Petra Plock (POL) - 157 points

Fair play: Beach&DaG U21 Münster (GER)

WOMEN'S EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 All-star Team

Goalkeeper: Zsuzsanna Doszpoth, OVB Beach Girls (HUN)

Defender: Catarina Oliveira, GRD Leça - Love Tiles (POR)

MVP: Line Larsen Berggen, The Danish Beachhandball Dream (DEN)

Top scorer: Belen Gettwart, Beach Bazis Schleißheim (GER) - 145 points

Fair play: The Danish Beachhandball Dream (DEN)

