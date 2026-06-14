In Berlin, there is a possibility that a new club will add its name to the record of the competition. Füchse will play their second final in a row and overall, after losing last season’s to SC Magdeburg.
On the other hand, Barça can add a 12th trophy to their collection, making up for their fourth place from last year.
Before Barça and Füchse clash for the trophy, the two sides defeated in Saturday's semi-finals, SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold, will decide third place in the placement match.
FINAL
Sunday 14 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-1
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs FC Barcelona Intersport, 10 February 2023 (31:30 (14:16))
- Füchse Berlin qualified for the final by beating reigning champions Magdeburg 40:35 in the semi, thanks to a couple of decisive saves from Dejan Milosavljev in the last minutes
- Barça reached the final after defeating Aalborg 37:32 in overtime, with Aleix Gómez scoring eight times
- Berlin played the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 final last year but lost it to SC Magdeburg, 32: 26
- Barça have won the EHF Champions League 11 times and played the final at the EHF FINAL4 nine times, while Berlin only played the final last season and have yet to win the title
- never has a German team lost the EHF FINAL4 final against a non-German team — the only two German teams who have been defeated in the final were THW Kiel in 2014 and Berlin last year
- Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel is the top scorer of the competition with 153 goals; Gómez has scored 111 for Barça