In Berlin, there is a possibility that a new club will add its name to the record of the competition. Füchse will play their second final in a row and overall, after losing last season’s to SC Magdeburg.

On the other hand, Barça can add a 12th trophy to their collection, making up for their fourth place from last year.

Before Barça and Füchse clash for the trophy, the two sides defeated in Saturday's semi-finals, SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold, will decide third place in the placement match.

FINAL

Sunday 14 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-1

Last match: Füchse Berlin vs FC Barcelona Intersport, 10 February 2023 (31:30 (14:16))