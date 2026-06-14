Barça hunt 12th trophy; Berlin for their first

Barça hunt 12th trophy; Berlin for their first

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EHF / Kevin Domas
14 June 2026, 10:00

After two incredible semi-finals on Saturday, the time for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 title decision has arrived. On Sunday evening at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, either Barça or Füchse Berlin will be crowned the season winners. 

In Berlin, there is a possibility that a new club will add its name to the record of the competition. Füchse will play their second final in a row and overall, after losing last season’s to SC Magdeburg. 

On the other hand, Barça can add a 12th trophy to their collection, making up for their fourth place from last year.

Before Barça and Füchse clash for the trophy, the two sides defeated in Saturday's semi-finals, SC Magdeburg and Aalborg Håndbold, will decide third place in the placement match.

FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Sunday 14 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-1
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs FC Barcelona Intersport, 10 February 2023 (31:30 (14:16)) 

  • Füchse Berlin qualified for the final by beating reigning champions Magdeburg 40:35 in the semi, thanks to a couple of decisive saves from Dejan Milosavljev in the last minutes
  • Barça reached the final after defeating Aalborg 37:32 in overtime, with Aleix Gómez scoring eight times
  • Berlin played the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 final last year but lost it to SC Magdeburg, 32: 26
  • Barça have won the EHF Champions League 11 times and played the final at the EHF FINAL4 nine times, while Berlin only played the final last season and have yet to win the title
  • never has a German team lost the EHF FINAL4 final against a non-German team — the only two German teams who have been defeated in the final were THW Kiel in 2014 and Berlin last year
  • Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel is the top scorer of the competition with 153 goals; Gómez has scored 111 for Barça

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CL26M SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Füchse Berlin 151F4c025a9c JC (1)

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH 

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Sunday 14 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-2
Last match: SC Magdeburg vs Aalborg Håndbold, 19 February 2025 (32:31 (17:17)) 

  • Magdeburg lost their semi-final against Füchse Berlin on Saturday 40:35, despite Ómar Ingi Magnússon scoring nine
  • Aalborg will play the 3/4 placement game for the first time on Sunday, after losing their semi-final against Barça 37:32 in overtime
  • Magnusson has scored 95 times this season, while Aalborg’s Thomas Arnoldsen has netted 99; both sit in the top 10 scorers of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26
  • while Aalborg never played the 3/4 placement match at the EHF FINAL4, having won both their semi-finals prior to this edition, Magdeburg did in 2024 and lost it to THW Kiel, 32:28
  • Magdeburg’s Sebastian Barthold transferred to Germany from Aalborg last summer
  • this game will be the last in Aalborg right wing Kristian Björnsen’s career, as he retires after this season

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CL26M SF2 Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça Cf7ebc34626c EM

Photos © kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar/Jozo Cabraja/Eva Manhart

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