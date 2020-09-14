EHF mourns passing of delegate Traute Berthold

It is with sadness that the European Handball Federation has learned of the passing of its Austrian delegate Traute Berthold after a brief, severe illness last week.

A former handball referee, Traute Berthold was a long-term supervisor of referees in Austria and worked for the EHF as a delegate at major international competitions and events, most notably at the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 in France and the Women’s EHF Cup final in 2019 between Siófok KC and Team Esbjerg in Hungary.

Valued for her experience and expertise, Traute Berthold will be remembered and missed by the international handball community as a loyal and cheerful person.

The EHF sends its heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Traute Berthold at this sad time.