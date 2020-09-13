Vintage Neagu earns the plaudits against Metz

Seven months ago, Cristina Neagu had her best-ever outing in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring 14 goals against Metz Handball.

This time, the 32-year-old Romanian left back was once again back to her vintage self, putting 12 past the French outfit. Her performance lifted CSM Bucuresti to the first win this season in the European premium competition, 31:26.

Shooting from way out or orchestrating the attack against a powerful French side, it looked like there was nothing Neagu could not do. She finished the game with 12 goals from 17 shots, a 71 per cent shooting efficiency, also hitting the post three times.

It was a superb performance for the two-time top goal scorer of the competition, who became the first player to score in double digits this season.

“We always had difficult games against Metz, but we were on top form and managed to take an important win. Now we look forward, but I am happy with what we, as a team, showed today,” said Neagu after the game.