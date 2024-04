Bids are invited from national federations for both competitions, set to be held in July 2025. The YAC17 Beach Handball EURO will take place from 3 to 6 July, while the Men's and Women's Beach Handball EURO will take place between 8 and 13 July.

Both tournaments will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams, with the tournaments played across four courts.

The last Beach Handball EURO for senior athletes took place in Nazaré, Portugal, while the Men's and Women's 17 Beach Handball EUROs 2023 were hosted by Izmir in Türkiye.

Bid documents can be found below. For any questions, contact Tobia Pisani: pisani@eurohandball.com