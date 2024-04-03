Kielce celebrate again, Montpellier cruise past Zagreb

While Kielce had taken the upper hand on GOG by winning in Denmark last Wednesday in the first leg, everything remained open between Montpellier and Zagreb, as teams had drawn in the Croatian capital last week.

The Polish side easily booked their ticket to the quarter-finals on Wednesday night. After winning by eight - 33:25 - away, Kielce made it again at home, thanks to a 33:28 win. Last season's Truckscout 24 EHF FINAL4 finalists will play the competition's quarter-finals for the third time in a row.

Montpellier, on the other hand, will be making a comeback to this stage of the competition in a few weeks. After drawing in Zagreb last Wednesday, the French side managed to overcome their opponents' resistance, but that was not an easy task. It was only thanks to their defense that Montpellier finally managed to take the upper hand.