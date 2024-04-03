Kielce

Kielce celebrate again, Montpellier cruise past Zagreb

03 April 2024, 23:00

While Kielce had taken the upper hand on GOG by winning in Denmark last Wednesday in the first leg, everything remained open between Montpellier and Zagreb, as teams had drawn in the Croatian capital last week.

The Polish side easily booked their ticket to the quarter-finals on Wednesday night. After winning by eight - 33:25 - away, Kielce made it again at home, thanks to a 33:28 win. Last season's Truckscout 24 EHF FINAL4 finalists will play the competition's quarter-finals for the third time in a row.

Montpellier, on the other hand, will be making a comeback to this stage of the competition in a few weeks. After drawing in Zagreb last Wednesday, the French side managed to overcome their opponents' resistance, but that was not an easy task. It was only thanks to their defense that Montpellier finally managed to take the upper hand.

 

    Kielce made it double, defeating GOG for the second time in as many legs, thanks to Andreas Wolff making ten saves

    Montpellier had to wait until the second half to finally take the upper hand on Zagreb (30:24), as the Croatian side offered an impressive resistance

    having scored six, Montpellier’s Stas Skube was elected Player of the Match

    in the quarter-finals, Montpellier will face THW Kiel while Kielce will play against Aalborg

PLAY-OFFS, RETURN LEG

Industria Kielce (POL) vs GOG (DEN) 33:28 (16:12)

(Kielce win on aggregate 66:53)

If Kielce visibly had the upper hand in the first leg last Wednesday, the start of the second leg was a much tighter affair. With both defenses looking well early on, GOG took the first two-goals advantage of the evening within the first five minutes. But while the hosts' managed to keep up their defensive level high for the whole first half, the visitors' struggled to maintain their rhythm. Alex Dujshebaev was too quick and the arrival of Dylan Nahi gave Kielce a huge boost. The French left-winger scored four within 15 minutes while Andreas Wolff made ten saves to put Kielce ahead by four at the break (16:12).

While GOG managed not to let their opponents break away right after half-time, they were not able to close the gap either. Aaron Mensing, who scored six, did his best to help his team, but Kielce remained in control. Sandro Mestric picked up exactly where Andreas Wolff had left things, as the Croatian goalkeeper made nine saves to keep last season's finalists in the lead. Hosts finally broke away again in the last ten minutes towin by five in the end, their biggest lead of the game.

We are very satisfied. Everybody knows that it is difficult to play a game like this. GOG showed today why they are a pretty interesting team. In the next round we will play against the best team in the world. Magdeburg have a Champions League title in thei trophy cabinet, and they will most likely win Bundesliga once again. We are very motivated to play against one of the best teams in the world.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
There is no doubt that Kielce took a key win last week in Denmark. We tried to put the team together for this week, and we had a pretty good match.In those last five minutes of the first we allowed them to widen the gap, but overall we've got to be satisfied. We are grateful for this lesson, and we wish Kielce all the best in the remainder of the season.
Thomas Brandt Nyegaard
Head coach, GOG

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 30:24 (14:14)

(Montpellier win on aggregate 57:51)

The first leg of the confrontation was a very tight one, and the second leg played on Wednesday was no different. Never did either team have a bigger advantage than two goals in the first half and, perhaps surprisingly, it was Zagreb that had the upper hand in the first minutes. Helped by Matej Mandic's saves, the Croatian side played will with full intensity, putting their hosts under pressure. And while Montpellier were struggling, down by two after ten minutes, Rémi Desbonnet replaced Charles Bolzinger between their posts helping them find composure again. Thanks to Yanis Lenne and Sebastian Karlsson, the French side made the score level at the break (14:14).

It only took eight minutes for Montpellier to take the upper hand in the second half. Between minutes 33 and 41, the hosts only conceded one goal while scoring six, increasing their defensive intensity to the point where Milos Kos and Luka Lovre Klarica could not find solutions. In the meantime, Sebastian Karlsson was pushing every ball and, a few minutes later, the Swedish right-winger put the French side four goals ahead. Zagreb were clearly out of fuel in the second half, while Montpellier kept on increasing their advantage all the way to six goals in the end. 

I’m very satisfied with this result, qualification and the attitude of the team. Over three halves the teams cancelled each other out, but we showed the mental strength to go and get the win. At times when we were not at our best, and that for me was the most important moment in the game. As with all Champions League games, it was a great physical battle, a great tactical battle over the two games, with lots of variations. It was a real pleasure for me to play these two matches against Zagreb, which is a great European club that we have played many times over the years.
Patrice Canayer
Head coach, Montpellier HB
We fought well right through to the last minute, but we made some mistakes in the second half and Montpellier scored several easy fast-break goals. Well-deserved win for them here today.
Filip Glavas
Right wing, HC Zagreb
