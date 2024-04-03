Kielce celebrate again, Montpellier cruise past Zagreb
While Kielce had taken the upper hand on GOG by winning in Denmark last Wednesday in the first leg, everything remained open between Montpellier and Zagreb, as teams had drawn in the Croatian capital last week.
The Polish side easily booked their ticket to the quarter-finals on Wednesday night. After winning by eight - 33:25 - away, Kielce made it again at home, thanks to a 33:28 win. Last season's Truckscout 24 EHF FINAL4 finalists will play the competition's quarter-finals for the third time in a row.
Montpellier, on the other hand, will be making a comeback to this stage of the competition in a few weeks. After drawing in Zagreb last Wednesday, the French side managed to overcome their opponents' resistance, but that was not an easy task. It was only thanks to their defense that Montpellier finally managed to take the upper hand.
We are very satisfied. Everybody knows that it is difficult to play a game like this. GOG showed today why they are a pretty interesting team. In the next round we will play against the best team in the world. Magdeburg have a Champions League title in thei trophy cabinet, and they will most likely win Bundesliga once again. We are very motivated to play against one of the best teams in the world.
There is no doubt that Kielce took a key win last week in Denmark. We tried to put the team together for this week, and we had a pretty good match.In those last five minutes of the first we allowed them to widen the gap, but overall we've got to be satisfied. We are grateful for this lesson, and we wish Kielce all the best in the remainder of the season.
I’m very satisfied with this result, qualification and the attitude of the team. Over three halves the teams cancelled each other out, but we showed the mental strength to go and get the win. At times when we were not at our best, and that for me was the most important moment in the game. As with all Champions League games, it was a great physical battle, a great tactical battle over the two games, with lots of variations. It was a real pleasure for me to play these two matches against Zagreb, which is a great European club that we have played many times over the years.
We fought well right through to the last minute, but we made some mistakes in the second half and Montpellier scored several easy fast-break goals. Well-deserved win for them here today.