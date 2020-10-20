EHF mourns passing of referee and delegate Oleksandr Liudovyk

It is with sadness that the European Handball Federation has learned of the passing of its Ukrainian referee and delegate Oleksandr Liudovyk. He was 55.

Liudovyk has been part of European handball as a referee and delegate since the first EHF season 1993/94.

Liudovyk was in charge of matches in all European club competitions, including the EHF Champions League, and worked for the EHF at major international events, including all four Men’s EHF EURO tournaments between 2002 and 2008.

The EHF sends its heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Oleksandr Liudovyk at this sad time.