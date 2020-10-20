Teams ready to start battle for Last 16 tickets

All teams in the EHF European Cup Women 2020/21 know what to do in order to keep their dreams of a spot in the Last 16 of the continent’s new third-tier club competition alive.

The 32 participants learned their opponents in round 3 during the draw at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday.

The first leg of round 3 will be played on 14-15 November, the return leg the following week.

Tuesday’s draw included nine teams that came through round 2 last weekend, joining 23 teams that had been seeded directly into round 3.

Again, a geographical zone system was in place at the draw, helping to reduce potential risks and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spain and Turkey look forward to national derbies

No country protection rule applied to the draw, and both Spain and Turkey can now look forward to a national derby in round 3, with Club Balonmano Elche being drawn against KH-7 BM. Granollers and Yalikavaksports Club set to take on Izmir BSB SK.

Also, EHF Cup 2001 and Challenge Cup 2017 winners HC Lokomotiva Zagreb from Croatia were handed a trip to Italy where they will face Alì-Best Espresso Mestrino, and two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain are set to face their Portuguese neighbours Colegio de Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota.

Zone 1

Alì-Best Espresso Mestrino (ITA) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP) vs ROOMZ Hotels ZV Wiener Neustadt (AUT)

Club Balonmano Atletico Guardes (ESP) vs LK Zug Handball (SUI)

Club Balonmano Elche (ESP) vs KH-7 BM. Granollers (ESP)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) vs SPONO Eagles (SUI)

Jomi Salerno (ITA) vs KA/Por (ISL)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs Colegio de Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota (POR)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Handball Kaerjeng (LUX)

Zone 2

ZORK Jagodina (SRB) vs ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)

Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR) vs KHF Ferizaj (KOS)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs ZRK Kumanovo (MKD)

HZRK Grude (BIH) vs ORK Rudar (MNE)

COR Victoria-Berestie (BLR) vs KHF Istogu (KOS)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) vs Azeryol HC (AZE)

Yalikavaksports Club (TUR) vs Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

Kavallieri RS2 (MLT) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)