Young stars set to shine as EHF Youth Club Trophy throws off

Future handball stars embark on their own 'Road to Cologne' this week as the inaugural edition of the EHF Youth Club Trophy throws off at four tournaments in Hungary, Spain, Germany, and Romania. The four winners of these tournaments for under-18 teams qualify for the final event, which will take place at LANXESS arena in the weekend of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 on 14/15 June, with the Youth Club Trophy final to be played just before the third-placed match of the senior teams.