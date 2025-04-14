Young stars set to shine as EHF Youth Club Trophy throws off

The youth teams of 13 participating clubs in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 and three in the EHF European League 2024/25 are involved in the first edition of the EHF Youth Club Trophy. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four, which will be played in an EHF FINAL4 format with two semi-finals, a third-place match, and a final.
All matches are streamed live on EHFTV and covered by local broadcasters.
EHF YOUTH CLUB TROPY, QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENTS
Tournament Veszprém (15/16 April) —
HC Zagreb (CRO), PICK Szeged (HUN), Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN), Vojvodina (SRB)
- Zagreb meet Szeged in the first semi-final on Tuesday at 15:30 CEST in a duel between two clubs that also met in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season
- both senior teams won the away match in group B — Szeged triumphed 35:30 in Croatia last October, and Zagreb 27:26 in Hungary two months ago
- Veszprém hope to earn their ticket to final in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST, against the only EHF European League club in this tournament, Vojvodina
- the third-place match is scheduled for Wednesday at 15:30 CEST, followed by the final at 18:00 CEST.
Tournament Barcelona (16/17 April) —
U18 PSG Handball (FRA), Sporting CP (POR), Barça (ESP), HBC Nantes (FRA)
- the first semi-final pits PSG against Sporting on Wednesday at 18:30 CEST, after their senior teams both won their respective home game when they met in the group phase
- PSG beat Sporting 30:28 in France, but the Portuguese side hit back with a 39:28 win in the reverse fixture in the following round
- the under-18 team of record EHF Champions League winners Barça hope for their own success when they take on Nantes in the second semi-final at 21:00 CEST
- bronze is at stake on Thursday at 18:30 CEST, while the ticket to Cologne will be earned in the final at 21:00 CEST