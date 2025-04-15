Nieke Kühne from fellow German club and EHF Finals participants HSG Blomberg-Lippe is second in the ranking, but she trails Reichert by 21 goals ahead of the final weekend.

“I'm always happy when the EHF posts the top scorer list on Instagram, but I didn't even realise that I had such a lead,” Reichert says, adding: “This season is definitely the best I've played in Germany so far. Of course, there have been ups and downs in between, but that's normal. You could say that I'm in top form compared to the last few years.”

In 2021, at the age of 19, the Austrian international joined the club of her former national team coach Herbert Müller. Since then, Reichert has become a key factor for her side, who have made it to Graz for the second time after 2023.

For the left back, goals are important, but not everything.

“I'm like many others: I'd rather score two goals and we win than scoring 11 times and we lose. Handball is a team sport, everyone counts. I have the advantage that I only play attack right now and only have to concentrate on that. Others play on both ends of the court, so the workload is higher. And THC’s match plan is also very much centred on me.”