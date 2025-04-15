Johanna Reichert: “Ticket to Graz is the icing on the cake”

15 April 2025, 10:00

Last season, Norwegian Anniken Obaidli did not only win the EHF Finals Women in Graz with her club Storhamar Handball Elite, but returned home with a second trophy: top scorer of the EHF European League Women with a total of 68 goals from the start of the group phase. Even before the 2025 edition of the EHF Finals, Johanna Reichert is far ahead of this tally. The 23-year-old Austrian left back has scored an average of just over 10 goals per match in the group phase and quarter-finals for Thüringer HC, with 81 goals in total. Reichert can now add more in Graz on 3 and 4 May. Reichert has also scored 175 season goals in the German league.

Nieke Kühne from fellow German club and EHF Finals participants HSG Blomberg-Lippe is second in the ranking, but she trails Reichert by 21 goals ahead of the final weekend.

“I'm always happy when the EHF posts the top scorer list on Instagram, but I didn't even realise that I had such a lead,” Reichert says, adding: “This season is definitely the best I've played in Germany so far. Of course, there have been ups and downs in between, but that's normal. You could say that I'm in top form compared to the last few years.”

In 2021, at the age of 19, the Austrian international joined the club of her former national team coach Herbert Müller. Since then, Reichert has become a key factor for her side, who have made it to Graz for the second time after 2023.

For the left back, goals are important, but not everything.

“I'm like many others: I'd rather score two goals and we win than scoring 11 times and we lose. Handball is a team sport, everyone counts. I have the advantage that I only play attack right now and only have to concentrate on that. Others play on both ends of the court, so the workload is higher. And THC’s match plan is also very much centred on me.”

The pinnacle of Reichert’s season so far was in the quarter-finals against Romanian side SCM Ramnicu Valcea, when the goal machine was on fire with 15 goals in the first leg and 11 strikes in the reverse fixture.

“If someone had told me before that this would happen, I would have told them they are completely crazy. You can never expect something like that, especially not when you're playing against a top team like Valcea,” Reichert says.

“The first leg in particular was an exceptional day, you might have a game like that once or twice in your career, everything really worked. But I also have to say that it worked well again under the pressure in Valcea.”

Thüringer have come to Graz all the way from qualification. They eliminated Vác in the qualifiers and were then drawn into group A alongside H.C. Dunarea Braila, Larvik, and ATTICGO Bm Elche. THC reached the quarter-finals at the last gasp, with a 27:26 victory against Elche in the final group match, finishing second behind Braila.

The gate to the EHF Finals seemed wide open after winning the first leg 35:29 against Valcea on home ground, but Thüringer HC were extremely shaken in Romania. 

“This match was a real rollercoaster ride with crazy emotions. We played really well for 25 minutes, but then the deficit grew with every glance at the scoreboard and suddenly we were seven goals down,” remembers Reichert.

“I really don't know how we finally managed it. Our goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle definitely saved us at the end.”

The 32:30 loss was close enough after the big first leg win to send THC through to Graz once more. They finished fourth at the EHF Finals 2023 after losing the semi-final against eventual winners Ikast Håndbold, and the 3/4 placement match against their German rivals BV Borussia Dortmund.

This time, THC will face JDA Bourgogne Handball Dijon in the semi-finals. The French side eliminated previously unbeaten German group winners HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in the quarter-finals. 

“Dijon were definitely my favourite opponents for the semi-finals. Ikast are the clear favourites with the quality they have in their squad, and we play Blomberg often enough in the German league.

“I think we have a fifty-fifty game against Dijon, there is no favourite. In a final tournament, all the teams are at roughly the same level, it depends on the form on the day,” predicts Reichert.

Although her team had not expected to go all the way this season, now the former German champions have huge ambitions.

“After coming fourth two years ago, we naturally want to make it to the final this year. But the fact that we made it to Graz at all is a small miracle. We had a lot of changes before the season, a lot of new players came and a lot of long-term injuries occurred. So it came as a surprise to us that we made it through the group, the ticket to Graz is the icing on the cake for us.

But she adds: “We're not travelling there for fun, we're going there to win the title. There's no way I want to finish fourth again.”

And maybe the neutral local spectators at the Raiffeisenbank Sportpark in Graz will become Thüringer HC fans, because the German club are the only EHF Finals participants with Austrian players in their squad: Reichert and team captain Josefine Hanfland. Can this Austrian factor become crucial? 

“Of course many friends and family are coming to Graz, but I don't know if many other Austrians will be supporting the THC because we have two ÖHB national players in the team. However, many THC fans will be there to cheer us on,” Reichert concludes.

Photos © Marius Ionescu; Christian Heilwagen

