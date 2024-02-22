C4

Humans of beach handball: Nicolas Desbonnet

Handball has always very much been a family affair for the Desbonnet clan. The average handball fan will probably have heard of Rémi, the elder brother, who currently plays in the EHF Champions League with Montpellier and just won the EHF EURO with France a couple of weeks ago.

But there is more to be foun in this talented family!

Two younger Desponnet brothers are currently national team players for France in beach handball. Nicolas, aged 22, and Sébastian, aged 18, are part of the French national team. “I started beach handball right after the EHF Beach Handball EURO in 2018. My brother, Rémi, was going with a team for a tournament in Spain and the coach was looking for players,” remembers Nicolas. “I went and loved it so much that I never became unhooked.”

Getting hooked led to being drafted for the national team one year later, and never letting go of it since. “It is an honour to represent your country and I am willing to sacrifice a lot for beach handball at the moment,” explains Nicolas. The left-winger, who also plays indoor handball, left Nîmes, his hometown, to head to Besançon and then to Brittany last summer. With only one thought in mind - being able to keep practising and improving.

“The Brest Bretagne club is a big hub for beach handball in France, especially for women. They trained until October last year and they are now ready to resume training. Of course, the weather is not the sunniest around here, but the sun is something I’m willing to give up if it means I can improve at beach handball!” laughs the 22 years-old.

Not only is Nicolas Desbonnet playing for the France national team, but he also set up a team, “Les Requins Affamés” - “the Hungry Sharks” - to play the ebt tournaments in the summer. Last season, while they did not make it to the final, they still won a stage in Lacanau as well as finishing third on the Corsica leg of the tour. “This team is basically a bunch of friends as well as some players from the France national team,” he explains, before mentioning that his younger brother Sébastien is also part of the fun, “He started playing with us on the beach and now he is playing with the national team as well. It’s great to represent your country and play sports at high-level, but it’s even better if you can share those moments with your family.”

While you might think that having a brother in the spotlight will make the other beach handball player in the Desbonnet family jealous, quite the opposite is actually happening. Nicolas is - in Sébastian's own words, a pioneer in French beach handball,” and he has been following his brother’s performances very closely lately.

Right now, beach-handball is at the centre of interest in many federations, and France is no different. Despite finishing thirteenth at the last EHF EURO in 2023, Sébastien Desbonnet wants to believe that the future is bright for his national team; “Some nations, like Croatia or Hungary, started their project well ahead of ours, and they are still much more developed than we are. But we are definitely making giant steps.” While his team Les Requins Affamés will still be making appearances on the ebt tour next summer, Nicolas Desbonnet will keep on making a new for himself on the beach handball circuit.

