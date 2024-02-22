How to follow the Women’s EHF EURO Qualifiers

There will be exactly nine months left until the final tournament’s throw-off on 28 November when the qualifiers across Europe resume next Wednesday (28 February).

With 31 matches in the qualifiers and four in the EHF EURO Cup scheduled in round 3 (Wednesday and Thursday) and 4 (Saturday and Sunday), here is a guide of how to follow all the action.

Video streaming

All matches are streamed live and will be available on demand on EHFTV, the EHF’s own OTT platform. EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel will also feature highlights from matches. However, not all matches might be available on EHFTV in your region, as some will be geo-blocked due to TV broadcasters’ rights.

TV broadcasters

Many matches in the qualifiers will be shown live by national or regional TV broadcasters. You can find out where to watch by clicking on the respective match in the official TV Guide on eurohandball.com.

Highlight Matches

One match each playing day receives a Match of the Week-like treatment: the Highlight Matches get exclusive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage and extensive content on EHF EURO digital channels, enhanced by the presence of a mobile reporter on site. Live commentary in English is also provided – and, for the first time, with female commentators behind the mic for Czechia vs Netherlands and Serbia vs Montenegro.

The Highlight Matches are:

Wednesday 28 February, 19:45 CET: Czechia vs Netherlands

Thursday 29 February, 18:00 CET: Serbia vs Montenegro

Saturday 2 March, 16:00 CET: Denmark vs Poland

Sunday 3 March, 16:00 CET: Austria vs Norway (EHF EURO Cup)

Social media

Follow the official EHF EURO socials on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook and treat yourself with real-time updates, the best clips from the matches, news and fun, links to the best content on eurohandball.com, and much more before, during and after the matches.

Website

Once more, eurohandball.com is your go-to place for all written content covering the EHF EURO Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup. Watch out for round previews, player and team features, match reviews, live tickers and real-time stats, and of course the live blog, which guides you through all what is happening on and off the courts across Europe.

Newsletter

The EHF EURO newsletter arrives direct to fans’ inboxes on Wednesday and Friday, bringing news and features and showcasing the best of the qualifiers, highlighting stories from the EHF’s team of expert journalists, and ensuring that fans are kept up to date with an easy-to-read digest of the latest from the courts. You are not receiving this yet? Make sure to subscribe to the EHF EURO newsletter now!

photo © 2023 Edwin Verheul