Job vacancy: Legal assistant

The roles within the EHF Legal Department are split in a way that, on the one hand, the focus is laid on the ‘institutional area’ dealing primarily with the EHF legal system - jurisdiction, legal bodies, legislation, bid conditions, etc. - and, on the other hand, the ‘corporate area’ dealing with contracts, data protection, intellectual property rights, regulations implementation, etc.

The successful applicant will take over mainly tasks for the institutional area within the EHF legal management. However, involvement in tasks relating to the corporate area will be required. In general, regular legal advice for the different departments will form an integral part of the role, and on-site legal service at major handball events may be necessary.

As described, the role will focus on supporting the legal system within all instances as well as the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA), facilitating the initiation, handling, and enforcement of legal decisions, communicating with EHF legal bodies, and parties, drafting statement requests, guidelines, and decisions. Cooperation with ad hoc bodies and onsite service will also form substantial parts of your role in the EHF legal department. Support in the area of ‘corporate’ in the area of contract analysis, data protection service etc. will be required. Special focus is given to the skills of a candidate to write, to produce legal texts, encompassing a useful and comprehensive line of argumentation and the research of appropriate reasoning including the necessary quotations.

Skills to adapt to the needs of sports law and sports management are required, this includes frequently changing conditions.

Fluency in English, a flair for writing and experience in sports law, legal jurisdiction, decision drafting and event management are essential for this position. Additionally, fluency in German is seen as an advantage for the role; depending on development within the role, a promotion within our organisation is foreseen.

Key tasks and responsibilities

As a legal assistant, you will report to the federation’s in-house lawyers and senior management. The main tasks are as follows:

Support in EHF disciplinary management

Drafting of decisions, guidelines, regulations, and other legal documents

Contact with EHF legal bodies and ECA

Legal support for other departments in the organisation and the daughter company

Supporting ad hoc bodies and onsite proceedings

Research and analysis of relevant case law

Legal publications and data management

Meeting service

Setting up of statistical material, overviews, and presentations

Support in contractual and data privacy matters

You are expected to contribute to the different areas in an active way under the supervision of the in-house lawyers.

Key competencies

1-2 years of experience, preferably in relevant areas

Master’s degree in law (sports specialisation highly appreciated)

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Willingness to understand the sports ecosystem

Extraordinary writing skills, this with regard to a continuous and comprehensive line of argumentation

Excellent communication and computer skills

Proactive and creative attitude

Willingness to travel and work according to event schedules and the needs of elected bodies

Integrate into an existing team

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: 2 May 2023 resp. at the earliest possible date

Full-time position

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Salary: EUR 35,000 gross per year (negotiable depending on qualification)

Organisation description

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for Handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions Leagues as well as marketing and sponsorship.

With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, our legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.