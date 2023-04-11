Media accreditation for Beach Handball EURO 2023 opens

Media accreditation is now open for written media, photographers and non-rights holders for the Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré, Portugal.

Applications can be made via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

TV and radio representatives should contact the EHF’s media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media, before making an application, in order to reach an agreement on the relevant media rights.

Infront Sports & Media can be contacted at Handball_EURO_OPS@infrontsports.com.

Applying for accreditation

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system from previous events, including EHF EURO or EHF FINAL4 events, should use the same account.

After login, media representatives will be redirected to the EHF Family platform where another login and confirmation of the terms and conditions are required. This will only happen once when you first log in.

After completing this step, media representatives will be automatically redirected back to the accreditation system. There, under the events tab, the Beach Handball EURO 2023 event will be available.

Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for one of the events.

Written & online media, photographers and non-right holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/media.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for issuing media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Terms and conditions for the event can be viewed here.

The deadline for accreditation requests is Monday 15 May at 23:59.