Last Champions League round of 2023 to give clearer picture

Match of the Week travels to France on Sunday where Krim Mercator Ljubljana will try to redeem themselves against Metz Handball and stop the French winning streak. In an all-Danish duel, Ikast Handbold seek a win against Team Esbjerg in their third clash in two weeks.

Györi Audi ETO KC aim to continue their unbeaten streak, while at the bottom of both groups, IK Sävehof and MKS Zaglebie Lubin are still on the hunt for their first points of the season.

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 18 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV