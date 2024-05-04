20240504

LIVE BLOG: Metz and Györ reach Budapest, despite Vipers win

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
04 May 2024, 19:55

The line-up for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 on 1/2 June in Budapest will be confirmed this weekend following the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals. The schedule contains four high-profile clashes, including the MOTW between record champions Györi Audi ETO KC and titleholders Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday at 18:00 CEST.

 

Saturday 4 May

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240504 Gyor Vipers 13
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 12
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 11
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 14
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Metz CSM 10
cedosa
20240504 Metz CSM 11
cedosa
20240504 Metz CSM 12
Kevin Clement
20240504 Metz CSM 13
Kevin Clement

20:30

And finishing today's coverage, here are the highlights of MOTW and of course the match review!

We'll be back tomorrow from 13:00 CEST ahead of the last two knockout games in this EHF Champions League Women season: Odense Håndbold vs SG BBM Bietigheim, and Team Esbjerg vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Join us then for another thrilling afternoon of handball.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240504 Eto Vipers 21
EHF Champions League

Györ survive the MOTW to progress to EHF FINAL4

QUARTER-FINALS REVIEW: Györ made it to the EHF FINAL4 for the eighth time in a row, despite losing the second leg against reigning champions…

today, 2 hours ago

19:53

Let's start the wrap-up of the day, beginning with Metz vs CSM - Metz booking their place in the EHF FINAL4 after two solid games against the Romanian side. 

Here are the highlights of the match, and the match review!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240504 Metz Handball CSM Bucarest 3786
EHF Champions League

Metz seal EHF FINAL4 berth in style against CSM

QUARTER-FINALS REVIEW: Metz Handball return to the EHF FINAL4 after a one-year hiatus, doubling their first leg win on their home court, 29:…

today, 4 hours ago
20240504 Gyor Vipers 10
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 9
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 8
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 7
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 2
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 3
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 4
Aniko Kovacs
20240504 Gyor Vipers 6
Aniko Kovacs

19:46

We heard from two key Norwegians after the game - Veronica Kristiansen and Katrine Lunde. Here's what they had to say.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240504 Gyor Vipers Kristiansen Quote
I really felt that we were fighting the whole way in the game and so did Vipers. We’re in the EHF FINAL4, so who cares that we lost today? Vipers came with a different kind of speed. They had Katrine Lunde in goal today that just saved everything. We still have the biggest thing to win this season, and we are going for that one.
Veronica Kristiansen
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20240504 Gyor Vipers Lunde Quote
I’m really proud of the team today, we fought and we really believed that we can do it. It was a bit too many goals back in Norway. It was just about the small things today.
Katrine Lunde
Goalkeeper, Vipers Kristiansand

19:36 | FULL-TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 24:26 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

It's a hollow victory for Vipers, who took the fight to the record champions and showed why they were defending EHF Champions League champions. But it's Györ who will be back for their eighth EHF FINAL4 in a row after taking a 54:49 victory on aggregate. 

Katrine Lunde was magnificent, and rightly earns the Player of the Match award. Jamina Roberts is the top scorers, with eight goals; Ana Gros scored six for Györ in her last home match in the Champions League before going home to Slovenia next season. 

19:27 | 26th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 22:23 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Ryu Eun Hee makes it a one-goal game and Vipers' chances of defending their title in Budapest are fading, fast. Ryu and Veronica Kristiansen have both been excellent in the second half.

19:22 | 23rd minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 20:23 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Things have steadied a little, but Vipers are still ahead. Anna Vyakhireva and Jamina Roberts have been so important in attack, and Vyakhireva has thrown herself on the line physically for her team. Silje Solberg is currently doing an excellent job in goal for the home team, helping them stay ahead on aggregate even though they may lose on the night.

19:15 | 47th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 17:21 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Ryu Eun Hee has closed the gap for Györ a little. After Anna Vykahireva is knocked down Tomás Hlavatý takes the opportunity for a timeout, trying to steady his team's nerves. They are not out of the tie yet. 

 

19:12 | 45th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 16:21 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Silje Solberg is in the Györ goal now and has made a save, but at the other end Györ are not finding it easy to score either. We've had no goals by anyone for four minutes.

19:08 | 42nd minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 16:21 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Per Johansson takes a timeout. Györ need more speed in attack, he says, and Stine Oftedal reinforces that. Vipers are just two goals behind on aggregate right now.

19:06 | 41st minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 16:20 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Jamina Roberts is on fire, slotting in a couple of really nice goals to give Vipers a four-goal lead, meaning they trail by three on aggregate. Time for Györ to respond, and see if they can break past the pink wall and Katrine Lunde behind it.

 

19:02 | 38th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 16:18 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Just two goals in the second half still, with loads of saves - Katrine Lunde has led just a single shot through, by Bruna de Paula. Vipers are defending superbly, but can't find the way through the Györ defence in attack.

18:57 | 33rd minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 15:17 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Nobody has managed to score yet this half. Katrine Lunde has made three saves, Sandra Toft one, and Anna Vykahireva hit the crossbar on her last attempt.

18:52

Ready for the second half? Can Vipers continue to eat into Györ's aggregate lead?

 

18:44

During the break, Györ are honouring their legendary left back Eduarda Amorim, who left the club in 2021 and retired from handball the following year. Amorim's jersey, number 18, will be retired. 

18:40 | HALF-TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 15:17 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Vipers were not able to hold on to that early, remarkable four-goal lead, but they do go to the dressing rooms ahead and have cut Györ's seven-goal margin from the first leg down fractionally. The half ends with a penalty for each team, both scored.

Katrine Lunde has been critical, saving well over half the shots coming her way. Jana Knedlikova is currently the top scorer with three field goals and three penalties. 

18:34 | 28th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 14:15 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

It started well for Vipers but they are staying in the game, unlike last week when they trailed by six goals at half-time. Per Johansson calls a timeout to finish off the first half for the record champions. He calls for more movement in defence.

18:27 | 22nd minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 11:11 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

A key difference between the sides so far is that Györ's goals have come from eight players, while only five Vipers players have found the net. Györ's depth is showing and paying off as the game remains level.

18:22 | 19th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 9:9 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Tomás Hlavatý calls Vipers' first timeout as Györ continue to close up; he makes a few changes in his attacking line-up, but the attack comes to nothing and Veronica Kristansen levels the game. 

 

18:18 | 17th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 7:9 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

A few little mistakes from Vipers have allowed Györ back into the game. After Katrine Lunde made yet another brilliant save, Stine Oftedal stole the ball on the counterattack and promptly netted for the home side's seventh goal. It's a two-goal game ...

18:14 | 12th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 5:8 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Anna Vyakhireva receives a suspension and gets a rest; Ana Gros pops the penalty past Sofie Börjesson, but Vipers are still up with Katrine Lunde having made seven saves already!


18:08 | 8th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 3:7 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

Vipers are playing fast, and that paid off initially but they've lost a couple of shots to the crossbar. But Katrine Lunde - always important in crunch games - is on excellent form and the visitors are staying ahead even as Györ 

18:04 | 4th minute, GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 0:4 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

What. A. Start. Jamina Roberts and Jana Knedlikova score two times each in the first three minutes and give Vipers the perfect beginning to the game. 

18:00

Throw-off between Györ and Vipers!

An intriguing factoid is that both teams are fielding three goalkeepers. Will defence be key to success?

17:50

It's Match of the Week time! Two teams with bags of EHF Champions League experience at the highest level - but Györ hold all the cards, playing at home with a seven-goal advantage. What can Vipers do to turn this around?

Tune into EHFTV now for live coverage with commentary from Chris O'Reilly!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240501 Metz CSM 1
Kevin Clement
20240501 Metz CSM 2
Kevin Clement
20240501 Metz CSM 9
Kevin Clement
20240501 Metz CSM 8
20240501 Metz CSM 7
Kevin Clement
20240501 Metz CSM 6
cedosa
20240501 Metz CSM 5
cedosa
20240501 Metz CSM 3
cedosa

17:42

Before we move on to MOTW, a word on Cristina Neagu, who finished as the top scorer for her side (again) with six goals today and 103 across the season. She won't be the competition's top scorer, but she has again delivered for her side time and time again.

 

17:39

CSM's Grace Zaadi is disappointed, telling the on-court camera that she thinks Bucharest missed aggression, particularly in the first half. She also thinks the team needs stronger individual players, and is incredibly disappointed despite the fight that CSM put up.

Meanwhile Hatadou Sako is off to join Györ next season, but she finishes her time in Metz on a high. Here's her reaction straight off the court.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240501 Metz CSM Sako Quote
Finally I can feel joy about this qualification. It was a big match. I knew that we needed to fight and today we fight, we fought also for the first match. It’s a big present for us tonight, we work a lot for this kind of match. I wanted before I leave Metz to go to the EHF FINAL4 and for my last season I will go, I am very proud of that.
Hatadou Sako
Goalkeeper, Metz Handball

17:30 | FULL-TIME

METZ HANDBALL 29:23 CSM BUCURESTI

Metz beat CSM 56:47 on aggregate!

The party in Metz began long before the final whistle, as Metz romped home with a few more goals and a few more saves to make CSM's hurt that bit worse. There was nothing much the visitors could do, as the Metz players on the bench celebrated long before the final minute.

Metz are through to the EHF FINAL4 for the second time in three years, after losing to FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in the quarter-finals last year. CSM miss out at this stage for the fifth time in as many quarter-final appearances.

17:22 | 55th minute, METZ HANDBALL 25:22 CSM BUCURESTI

CSM have come back a bit, but it's Metz's game now. Emmanuel Mayonnade calls a brief timeout, and there's a reminder from one of the players to keep cool heads.

17:16 | 50th minute, METZ HANDBALL 24:19 CSM BUCURESTI

Hatadou Sako stops a Crina Pintea goal and opens her arms wide to the audience's appreciation. As Anne Mette Hansen follows up with another goal, it's another timeout for CSM.

"It's time to be crazy, but also be stable," says Adrian Vasile. There's 10 minutes left, and CSM need a huge eight-goal turnaround to force penalties. 

17:10 | 46th minute, METZ HANDBALL 21:18 CSM BUCURESTI

Adrian Vasile calls a timeout, with lots of advice for Elizabeth Omoregie, always a key player for CSM. His side trail by six goals on aggregate and with less than 15 minutes to play, time is starting to run out for the comeback they so desperately want.

17:07 | 44th minute, METZ HANDBALL 20:17 CSM BUCURESTI

We've had a prolonged period with very few goals. There have been saves, misses and blocks and not much going in. Finally, Chloé Valentini breaks through for a three-goal lead.

 

16:58 | 37th minute, METZ HANDBALL 18:16 CSM BUCURESTI

There's been no change between the posts yet and Laura Glauser continues to keep her team in the fight with some excellent stops. Cristina Neagu's fourth goal of the match - her 101st of the season - makes it a one-goal game, but Chloé Valentini wastes no time in replying to keep Metz two ahead.

16:51

Just half an hour until we find out the first team on their way to Budapest!

 

16:37 | HALF-TIME 

METZ HANDBALL 15:14 CSM BUCURESTI

Metz's tempo and defensive efforts have allowed them to stay just in front of their opponents, but there's really not much in it still. Hatadou Sako has made some big saves, but then so has Laura Glauser, who knows many of the Metz players well. However, the home team go to the dressing room with a four-goal aggregate lead over the two ties, and CSM still need to step up to challenge for the win. 

Louise Burgaard is the top scorer at the break with six goals from seven shots. Cristina Neagu has now reached 100 goals for the season!

16:31

We're being treated to some excellent handball here in Metz!

 

16:27 | 24th minute, METZ HANDBALL 11:11 CSM BUCURESTI

With Laura Glauser slowly getting into her rhythm, CSM have had a few more chances and have levelled this match. Metz still lead on aggregate, but it's pretty close!

16:20 | 17th minute, METZ HANDBALL 8:6 CSM BUCURESTI

Nobody is having any luck with penalties today - Laura Glauser made an excellent stop of Sarah Bouktit's last effort. 

CSM have taken a timeout, but Metz are currently just in control in this lively game, as we come into the second quarter.

 

16:13 | 12th minute, METZ HANDBALL 6:5 CSM BUCURESTI

CSM have responded to Metz's start and Cristina Neagu got them back level, but they soon pulled ahead once more, narrowly.

16:08 | 7th minute, METZ HANDBALL 4:2 CSM BUCURESTI

Metz have had a fast and aggressive start, conceding one two-minute suspension and a penalty just now, but lead 4:2. Hatadou Sako makes a great save of the penalty throw taken by Cristina Neagu, and the fans in yellow are all behind their team right now.

16:00

Time for throw off! Follow the match live ticker here.

15:50

Just 10 minutes until throw-off in Metz, and coverage of the first game has begun on EHFTV. Grab a drink and snack and settle in for 60 minutes of handball drama!

15:40

Staying on the MOTW before we turn attention to Metz vs CSM fully, here's Vipers' training session at the Audi Arena in Györ yesterday.

 

And here's Györ's squad for today's match.

 

15:30

The second match today, throwing off at 18:00 CEST, is the Match of the Week, which will have English commentary. Györ host defending champions Vipers, with one of these two teams - who have between them won the last six EHF FINAL4 tournaments - destined to miss out on Budapest for the first time in four years. Györ last missed out on the EHF FINAL4 in 2014/15. Vipers have missed it twice in six Champions League seasons, including 2019/20 when the EHF FINAL4 was cancelled and they finished the shortened season fifth in their main round group.

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu spoke to Györ line player Kari Brattset Dale, formerly at Vipers, about the team's hopes for today's game and their chances of maintaining the seven-goal lead they take into the second leg. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 95
EHF Champions League

Györ aim to break Vipers hoodoo with ticket for EHF FINAL4

FEATURE: Györ are one win away from the EHF FINAL4 after beating Vipers 30:23, but any match against the title holders is tough, warns Kari…

yesterday

15:15

First up today, Metz Handball welcome CSM Bucuresti with a narrow three-goal margin to defend on their home court. Metz have lost just five games in 45 home matches in the Champions League, while 2016 champions CSM want to make it fifth time lucky in the quarter-finals after losses in the four previous seasons.

There's another landmark to look out for today as well - three goals for Cristina Neagu would mean the extraordinary Bucuresti left back would hit 100 Champions League goals for a fourth year running. 

Here's Metz's squad.


15:00

It is Saturday afternoon, three o'clock, time to start wrapping up our season-long Golden Road to Budapest with the very last step: welcome to the live blog for the all-decisive second leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals!

So, who is going to make it to the EHF FINAL4 at MVM Dome in Budapest on 1/2 June?

We saw three away wins for Esbjerg, Györ, and Metz and one home victory for Bietigheim in the first leg last week, but each tie is far from decided yet – especially since we saw earlier this week in the men's competition that even a nine-goal deficit from the first leg can still be turned into a ticket to the EHF FINAL4.

Are you ready? All you need to know about this weekend's quarter-final matches is right here in our second-leg preview written by EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240502 CLW QF2 Preview Main Odense
EHF Champions League

All to play for as teams eye ticket to Budapest

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League Women wrap up this weekend

2 days ago
20240504 Metz Handball CSM Bucarest 3786
Previous Article Metz seal EHF FINAL4 berth in style against CSM
20240504 Eto Vipers 21
Next Article Györ survive the MOTW to progress to EHF FINAL4

Latest news

More News