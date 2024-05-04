17:30 | FULL-TIME
Metz beat CSM 56:47 on aggregate!
The party in Metz began long before the final whistle, as Metz romped home with a few more goals and a few more saves to make CSM's hurt that bit worse. There was nothing much the visitors could do, as the Metz players on the bench celebrated long before the final minute.
Metz are through to the EHF FINAL4 for the second time in three years, after losing to FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria in the quarter-finals last year. CSM miss out at this stage for the fifth time in as many quarter-final appearances.
CSM have come back a bit, but it's Metz's game now. Emmanuel Mayonnade calls a brief timeout, and there's a reminder from one of the players to keep cool heads.
Hatadou Sako stops a Crina Pintea goal and opens her arms wide to the audience's appreciation. As Anne Mette Hansen follows up with another goal, it's another timeout for CSM.
"It's time to be crazy, but also be stable," says Adrian Vasile. There's 10 minutes left, and CSM need a huge eight-goal turnaround to force penalties.
Adrian Vasile calls a timeout, with lots of advice for Elizabeth Omoregie, always a key player for CSM. His side trail by six goals on aggregate and with less than 15 minutes to play, time is starting to run out for the comeback they so desperately want.
We've had a prolonged period with very few goals. There have been saves, misses and blocks and not much going in. Finally, Chloé Valentini breaks through for a three-goal lead.
There's been no change between the posts yet and Laura Glauser continues to keep her team in the fight with some excellent stops. Cristina Neagu's fourth goal of the match - her 101st of the season - makes it a one-goal game, but Chloé Valentini wastes no time in replying to keep Metz two ahead.
16:51
Just half an hour until we find out the first team on their way to Budapest!
16:37 | HALF-TIME
Metz's tempo and defensive efforts have allowed them to stay just in front of their opponents, but there's really not much in it still. Hatadou Sako has made some big saves, but then so has Laura Glauser, who knows many of the Metz players well. However, the home team go to the dressing room with a four-goal aggregate lead over the two ties, and CSM still need to step up to challenge for the win.
Louise Burgaard is the top scorer at the break with six goals from seven shots. Cristina Neagu has now reached 100 goals for the season!
16:31
We're being treated to some excellent handball here in Metz!
With Laura Glauser slowly getting into her rhythm, CSM have had a few more chances and have levelled this match. Metz still lead on aggregate, but it's pretty close!
Nobody is having any luck with penalties today - Laura Glauser made an excellent stop of Sarah Bouktit's last effort.
CSM have taken a timeout, but Metz are currently just in control in this lively game, as we come into the second quarter.
CSM have responded to Metz's start and Cristina Neagu got them back level, but they soon pulled ahead once more, narrowly.
Metz have had a fast and aggressive start, conceding one two-minute suspension and a penalty just now, but lead 4:2. Hatadou Sako makes a great save of the penalty throw taken by Cristina Neagu, and the fans in yellow are all behind their team right now.
16:00
Time for throw off! Follow the match live ticker here.
15:50
Just 10 minutes until throw-off in Metz, and coverage of the first game has begun on EHFTV. Grab a drink and snack and settle in for 60 minutes of handball drama!
15:40
Staying on the MOTW before we turn attention to Metz vs CSM fully, here's Vipers' training session at the Audi Arena in Györ yesterday.
And here's Györ's squad for today's match.
15:30
The second match today, throwing off at 18:00 CEST, is the Match of the Week, which will have English commentary. Györ host defending champions Vipers, with one of these two teams - who have between them won the last six EHF FINAL4 tournaments - destined to miss out on Budapest for the first time in four years. Györ last missed out on the EHF FINAL4 in 2014/15. Vipers have missed it twice in six Champions League seasons, including 2019/20 when the EHF FINAL4 was cancelled and they finished the shortened season fifth in their main round group.
EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu spoke to Györ line player Kari Brattset Dale, formerly at Vipers, about the team's hopes for today's game and their chances of maintaining the seven-goal lead they take into the second leg.