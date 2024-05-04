19:36 | FULL-TIME

It's a hollow victory for Vipers, who took the fight to the record champions and showed why they were defending EHF Champions League champions. But it's Györ who will be back for their eighth EHF FINAL4 in a row after taking a 54:49 victory on aggregate.

Katrine Lunde was magnificent, and rightly earns the Player of the Match award. Jamina Roberts is the top scorers, with eight goals; Ana Gros scored six for Györ in her last home match in the Champions League before going home to Slovenia next season.

Ryu Eun Hee makes it a one-goal game and Vipers' chances of defending their title in Budapest are fading, fast. Ryu and Veronica Kristiansen have both been excellent in the second half.

Things have steadied a little, but Vipers are still ahead. Anna Vyakhireva and Jamina Roberts have been so important in attack, and Vyakhireva has thrown herself on the line physically for her team. Silje Solberg is currently doing an excellent job in goal for the home team, helping them stay ahead on aggregate even though they may lose on the night.

Ryu Eun Hee has closed the gap for Györ a little. After Anna Vykahireva is knocked down Tomás Hlavatý takes the opportunity for a timeout, trying to steady his team's nerves. They are not out of the tie yet.

Silje Solberg is in the Györ goal now and has made a save, but at the other end Györ are not finding it easy to score either. We've had no goals by anyone for four minutes.

Per Johansson takes a timeout. Györ need more speed in attack, he says, and Stine Oftedal reinforces that. Vipers are just two goals behind on aggregate right now.

Jamina Roberts is on fire, slotting in a couple of really nice goals to give Vipers a four-goal lead, meaning they trail by three on aggregate. Time for Györ to respond, and see if they can break past the pink wall and Katrine Lunde behind it.

Just two goals in the second half still, with loads of saves - Katrine Lunde has led just a single shot through, by Bruna de Paula. Vipers are defending superbly, but can't find the way through the Györ defence in attack.

Nobody has managed to score yet this half. Katrine Lunde has made three saves, Sandra Toft one, and Anna Vykahireva hit the crossbar on her last attempt.

18:52

Ready for the second half? Can Vipers continue to eat into Györ's aggregate lead?

18:44

During the break, Györ are honouring their legendary left back Eduarda Amorim, who left the club in 2021 and retired from handball the following year. Amorim's jersey, number 18, will be retired.

18:40 | HALF-TIME

Vipers were not able to hold on to that early, remarkable four-goal lead, but they do go to the dressing rooms ahead and have cut Györ's seven-goal margin from the first leg down fractionally. The half ends with a penalty for each team, both scored.

Katrine Lunde has been critical, saving well over half the shots coming her way. Jana Knedlikova is currently the top scorer with three field goals and three penalties.

It started well for Vipers but they are staying in the game, unlike last week when they trailed by six goals at half-time. Per Johansson calls a timeout to finish off the first half for the record champions. He calls for more movement in defence.

A key difference between the sides so far is that Györ's goals have come from eight players, while only five Vipers players have found the net. Györ's depth is showing and paying off as the game remains level.

Tomás Hlavatý calls Vipers' first timeout as Györ continue to close up; he makes a few changes in his attacking line-up, but the attack comes to nothing and Veronica Kristansen levels the game.

A few little mistakes from Vipers have allowed Györ back into the game. After Katrine Lunde made yet another brilliant save, Stine Oftedal stole the ball on the counterattack and promptly netted for the home side's seventh goal. It's a two-goal game ...

Anna Vyakhireva receives a suspension and gets a rest; Ana Gros pops the penalty past Sofie Börjesson, but Vipers are still up with Katrine Lunde having made seven saves already!

Vipers are playing fast, and that paid off initially but they've lost a couple of shots to the crossbar. But Katrine Lunde - always important in crunch games - is on excellent form and the visitors are staying ahead even as Györ

What. A. Start. Jamina Roberts and Jana Knedlikova score two times each in the first three minutes and give Vipers the perfect beginning to the game.

18:00

Throw-off between Györ and Vipers!

An intriguing factoid is that both teams are fielding three goalkeepers. Will defence be key to success?

17:50

It's Match of the Week time! Two teams with bags of EHF Champions League experience at the highest level - but Györ hold all the cards, playing at home with a seven-goal advantage. What can Vipers do to turn this around?

Tune into EHFTV now for live coverage with commentary from Chris O'Reilly!