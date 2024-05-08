R3

Defending champions to throw off TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

08 May 2024, 12:23

The playing times for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne have been confirmed, with defending champions SC Magdeburg to play the first semi-final against Aalborg Håndbold at 15:00 CEST on Saturday 8 June.

The second semi-final throws off at 18:00 CEST, as record champions Barça take on THW Kiel. 

The confirmation of the playing times follows Tuesday's draw event, which split up the two German sides in the final weekend. 

The third-place match and the final will take place on Sunday 9 June, also at 15:00 CEST and 18:00 CEST.

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 schedule:

Saturday 8 June

15:00 CEST: SC Magdeburg vs Aalborg Håndbold
18:00 CEST: Barça vs THW Kiel

Sunday 9 June

15:00 CEST: loser SF1 vs loser SF2
18:00 CEST: winner SF1 vs winner SF2

