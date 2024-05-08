F4W22

Playing times revealed for EHF FINAL4 Women

08 May 2024, 10:37

After the draw event on Tuesday, the playing times for the EHF FINAL4 Women semi-finals have been confirmed.

The final weekend at the MVM Dome in Budapest will throw off at 15:00 CEST on Saturday 1 June as Team Esbjerg take on record champions Györi Audi ETO KC.

The second semi-final will throw off at 18:00 CEST, with Metz Handball facing debutants SG BBM Bietigheim.

The third-place match will take place at 15:00 CEST on Sunday 2 June, followed by the final at 18:00 CEST.

EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 schedule:

Saturday 1 June

15:00 CEST: Team Esbjerg vs Györi Audi ETO KC
18:00 CEST: Metz Handball vs SG BBM Bietigheim

Sunday 2 June

15:00 CEST: loser SF1 vs loser SF2
18:00 CEST: winner SF1 vs winner SF2

