20240508

Györ retire Amorim's number 18 jersey

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
08 May 2024, 13:00

Saturday 4 May was a notable day for Györi Audi ETO KC: not only did the Hungarian club qualify for the EHF FINAL4 Women for the eighth time in a row, but they also honoured their legendary left back, Eduarda Amorim-Taleska, by retiring her jersey.

Amorim-Taleska left Györ after 12 years at the club in 2021, and retired from professional handball the following year. 

In her time with Györ the Brazilian-born player played 457 matches and scored 1,742 goals, putting her second in the club's all-time standings behind Anita Görbicz. She won the EHF Champions League Women five times, the Hungarian league 10 times, and the Hungarian cup 11 times. 

Amorim-Taleska took Hungarian citizenship in 2018. 

On Saturday at half-time in Györ's quarter-final match against Vipers Kristiansand, the club officially retired Amorim-Taleska's number 18 jersey, after previously retiring Görbicz's number 13. 

Amorim-Taleska thanked Györ for the honour and said that Györ held a special place in her heart.

Last year, Amorim-Taleska was inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame. Read more about her career here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240508 Gyor Amorim Jersey 1
Aniko Kovacs
20240508 Gyor Amorim Jersey 2
Aniko Kovacs
20240508 Gyor Amorim Jersey 3
Aniko Kovacs
20240508 Gyor Amorim Jersey 4
Aniko Kovacs
20240508 Gyor Amorim Jersey 5
Aniko Kovacs
20240508 Gyor Amorim Jersey 7
Aniko Kovacs
Eduarda Amorim Blue 2
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Eduarda Amorim Taleska

In her own words, five-time EHF Champions League winner Duda tells the story of her life in handball

3 years ago
R3 6660
Previous Article Defending champions to throw off TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4
20240508 ECW Sked Main
Next Article Playing dates set for European Cup Women final

Latest news

More News