Györ retire Amorim's number 18 jersey

Amorim-Taleska left Györ after 12 years at the club in 2021, and retired from professional handball the following year.

In her time with Györ the Brazilian-born player played 457 matches and scored 1,742 goals, putting her second in the club's all-time standings behind Anita Görbicz. She won the EHF Champions League Women five times, the Hungarian league 10 times, and the Hungarian cup 11 times.

Amorim-Taleska took Hungarian citizenship in 2018.

On Saturday at half-time in Györ's quarter-final match against Vipers Kristiansand, the club officially retired Amorim-Taleska's number 18 jersey, after previously retiring Görbicz's number 13.

Amorim-Taleska thanked Györ for the honour and said that Györ held a special place in her heart.

Last year, Amorim-Taleska was inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame. Read more about her career here.