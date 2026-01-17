HERNING/OSLO/KRISTIANSTAD – Comments from players and coaches from media calls at the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

POLAND

Jesús González (ESP) – Poland head coach

On the takeaways from the first match:

“I couldn’t sleep last night. I watched the video of our match and thought a lot about the result and our performance. It’s pretty clear what happened: We lost a lot of balls, especially in the seven against six. We conceded five goals into an empty net because of that. The main problem is that we can’t miss so many easy shots.

“When you are behind throughout the match, you start to get nervous. I think our start to the match was really good. Our fast breaks worked well. We tried to surprise them, and we were able to, but if you miss so many shots, it is impossible to win.”

On the positive efficiency on breakthrough attempts:

“We played the seven against six quite well. Sure, we lost some balls, but we were able to create clear situations. We won’t be playing seven against six every time, because you are always under pressure with the potential to lose the ball and the opponent can score easily.

“In the end, stats say one thing, but our emotions say another thing. I want my players to trust in things we have practised. That’s important and has to be done little by little.”

On Poland’s second opponents, Iceland:

“I have been watching their first match. They are a great team with some of the best players in the world, playing in some of the best teams in the Champions League. It’s going to be difficult for us to defend against them. Their attack is impressive. Their one-on-one skills are very good, as well as the game with the line player.

“The problem is that we were focused on the first match, and we won’t have that much time to prepare different things for Iceland. That’s why we try to do simple changes and adapt our current playing style to this match.”

Michał Daszek (POL) – right wing

On improvements after the first match:

“We already had one meeting to discuss what we have to do better in our second match against Iceland. We will have another meeting and training later. There is not a lot of time, but there are things to improve, of course. We had different objectives going into the first match. We were trying to achieve a victory, but we didn’t perform at our best. We didn’t play well enough in many aspects and made too many easy mistakes.”

On the fighting spirit before half-time:

“We had the chance to come back into this match a few times. We closed the gap to three goals but missed some easy chances and penalty shots afterwards. This was decisive for this match. Our shooting was simply too bad. We were not able to show consistency in our shots.”

On Poland’s next opponents, Iceland:

“They improve a lot every year. They have very good players. They have the chance to go to the semi-finals, but it’s a long tournament, and maybe they won’t be as good as they were yesterday. However, it is important to focus on us to play as best as possible. We want to stay close as long as possible, and in handball, there is always potential for surprises.”

SWITZERLAND

Andy Schmid (SUI) – Switzerland head coach

On how he sees the opening match the morning after:

“Still the same. It was a really intense game for both teams. The atmosphere was incredible. Credits to the Faroe Islands. Also to the spectators. It was a great, great experience. In the end, we can talk about a lost point or we can talk about a won point, but six goals behind in the second half — it was a really, really difficult situation for us and then we fought back and that's why, in the end, I think both teams can live with it, with this point, for sure, when you get the draw three seconds before the end.

“In my opinion, when I see it now, after, that we get the passive play after 20 seconds, I'm a little upset about it, but that's the way it is. They did also a good job, the referees, and we take this point and go further.”

On the comeback and what it shows overall about the team:

“This is a question of mentality and that is what we made a really big progress the last couple of years.

“The players believe in our system, the players believe in their self, and that's why this was just great to see, that we fought against many, many things in this game. It was a really difficult atmosphere. It was a really difficult situation and we found the way back in the game, because it was tight, that it’s going the wrong way.”

On the next game, against Slovenia:

“Slovenia, we know as a team, that they were really stable the last couple of years. They played always on a really high level. I like the Slovenian handball really much.

“I think Uroš Zorman was one of the best playmakers in the world and now he's an unbelievable good coach. I have big respect for him also, and that's why we have to be on a really, really high level to have a chance to win.”

On the group and how close it looks:

“It's just like everybody expected. It's four teams (where) everybody has the chance to go in the next. Small details will decide who is going through.”

Manuel Zehnder (SUI) – left back

On how he feels about the opening game the day after:

“I feel good. Of course, it's hard because we had a big chance in the end to get two points, but I think if you see the game in total and we were down by six goals — I think we can be happy with how we did the last 20 minutes.”

On the good things they can take from the match against the Faroe Islands:

“There have been a lot of great things that we can take out of this game. We fight as a team for 60 minutes. We always stick to our plan and we played really, really good together as a team. Everybody played their part well, so I think there's a lot that we can take out of this game.

“Of course, it's hard because we really needed or wanted these two points, but I think that’s sport — in the end, it's seconds or steps away from something big. But that’s OK — we're still fully in the tournament, so everything OK.”

On the match against Slovenia:

“I think it will be the same hard game as yesterday. Slovenia, they, of course, have a lot of injuries but still, they have a great team. A lot of experience in their team.

“We have to fight the same as yesterday. 60 minutes. Stick to our plan and hopefully we can take two points tomorrow.”

On how backs Blaž Janc and Domen Makuc were so dangerous against Montenegro and what he expects defensively:

“They have a lot of great players. Of course, these two, but also (Domen) Novak on the right wing. They have good goalkeepers. They have good defence. I mean, they are also here with a full team that can play on the highest level. So, I think it's not only these two, but of course, they are great players.”

Noam Leopold (SUI) – left wing

On the atmosphere in the team following game one:

“I don't think the atmosphere changed a lot. We know what we want to do. We know what we're capable of, and we're going to continue our process and our journey here at the EURO. So, I think didn't change much, but we will see in training how the atmosphere is really going to be.”

On the positive things in the first match:

“The comeback was really important for us. We showed some character. It could have gone in another direction as well, and that would have been a lot harder to sit here and talk with you now. But I think we showed what we're capable of.

“In the end, we would have loved to take the two points. We had the chance to take the two points. In the end, it's our mistakes that give them to chance to come back or score the equaliser. But in the end, they made a great game. We did our job and we can take a lot of positive things out of this game.”

On the Faroe Islands’ crowd and how he seemed to enjoy them being against him:

“I love playing handball, I love competition and I love a crowd that's a little bit hostile or how you want to call it. But just a great handball game. They make a lot of noise and in the end, that’s the atmosphere you want to play in, if it's for you or against you. Of course, if it's against you, you have a little extra motivation, especially me.”

On the next match, against Slovenia:

“It’s going to be a fight. It's going to be a big, big fight. They have great players. It's a big handful nation. They have a lot of ambition as well. They want to prove some stuff, but we know what we're capable of and we're going to play our best and it's going to be another great handball game.”

On comparing with the last time they faced Slovenia, in a very close World Championship play-off:

“They’re missing some key players, but they still have a great squad. They still have a lot of experienced players that play on an international level. But us, as well, we got a lot better than the last time we faced them, so it's going to be interesting and it's going to be a big fight and a great handball game.”





ROMANIA

Andrei Buzle (ROU) – left back

On the positive things they can take from the defeat against Portugal:

“We knew that it would be a tough game, but we tried to let everything on the court. We tried to get experience out of it, as it is only the second EURO for us, which is a great achievement.”

On whether it is the easiest or the hardest match against Denmark on Sunday:

“It depends on how you look at it. For us it is a match when we face a very strong opponent. Denmark are the big favourites of the competition. We will see how top handball is played and we gain more experience as much as you can.”

On which Danish player they will focus most:

“They are all good. We know that they have the best player of the world, Mathias Gidsel, but for us all of them are good.”

On the expected atmosphere with 15,000 Danish fans in the arena:

“It will be a great motivation to play in a hall like that. It will be an amazing experience for us, we are looking forward to it.”

PORTUGAL

Martim Costa (POR) – centre back

On his injury from the match against Romania:

“Everything is fine, it hurts a bit, but nothing special. Tomorrow I will play, nothing serious.”

On the victory against Romania:

“I am really happy with the win, these two points are really important to make it to the main round. And if I score a lot of goals and help the team, it is always good. I am really happy with the start, now we focus on North Macedonia.”

On the next opponents, North Macedonia:

“This will be a different match, because North Macedonia have a lot of players with big quality in attack. It will be harder than against Romania. They played a really good first half against Denmark. We need to do our job, and if we want to pass to the main round we need to win against North Macedonia. It will be hard, but we have the quality.”

On the pressure on Portugal:

“We are no surprise team anymore, as we showed that we are a really good team with high quality. Another good result and many Portuguese victories would not be a surprise. But of course, there is more pressure on us, but we like this kind of pressure, as it proves the people believe in us.”

On the rejuvenated Portuguese team:

“The base of our team is still there, and the style of the game does not change, as we have four new players in the squad. The new players are a good help for us, and they do not need a lot of time to get into it. They are doing an amazing job, I am really happy with them.”

DENMARK

Emil Jakobsen (DEN) – left wing

On whether the squad is happy with the opening performance:

"During most of the time, yes. It was an amazing atmosphere in the arena yesterday, but from the game perspective it was good, although we have small moments in the game where we didn't play so well, but in the most of the time I'm very happy that all the players got some minutes on the court and got well out of that, so I'm happy."

On the next match against Romania:

" We know Romania is a good team and they come with a lot of physicality. We watched some videos today and I didn't know so much about them, but they have a lot of physicality and we have to be ready in defence and it's going to be a hot game."

On whether it will be easier for them to play now after the successful opener:

"The first game is always a little bit nervous game and we have to get good to start the tournament. It went well and think it will be a bit easier. Now we are through to the first game and we're ready for the whole tournament."

On if they could improve one area against Romania:

"Maybe the moments in the game where we played with too many mistakes and maybe we made too many mistakes in the defence also. We need to be patient and play the whole game good."

SLOVENIA

Uroš Zorman (SLO) – head coach

On how he sees the first match the day after:

“Of course, after the first match, it's easier. We have two points. We got this game and this is most important. Also, the players are healthy. For us, it's the most important thing. And we go forward. Next game is against Switzerland. Again, for us, it’s like we said — step by step, or next final, and we will do the best to win two points.”

On their next opponents, Switzerland:

“Our group is, it’s a strong group. Even if, on the first look, don't seem like that, but each team is more or less similar. For us, the next final, next step, is Switzerland. Maybe they don't have many shooters from the nine, 10 metres like Montenegro, but they are a little bit faster. Also, defence may be a little bit more aggressive, and we need to do this little bit better. Also, our defence a little bit stronger, and this is the key.”

Tim Cokan (SLO) – right wing

On the team atmosphere the day after the opening win:

“It's good because first game, I think it's always the hardest. I think we played really good, especially in attack. We have some things to change in defence also, but I think overall it's good for the first win.”

On the good things from the first game that they want to take forward:

“The team spirit and our attack, I think, were the most important things yesterday in the match. We still have to improve in defence to not get so many goals, but overall, we are happy.”

On the group and how the round 1 matches confirm it is a close one:

“This group, in the beginning, it was already, everybody knows, it was hard — not hard, but it was like challenging, because every team can beat every team. But we go game by game and hope to win everything.”

On the next match against Switzerland:

“We didn't watch the video yet. We have it today. But we are going in full mode, so we have to win.”

Blaž Janc (SLO) – right back

On the close finish in the opening match and what this shows of Slovenia’s mentality:

“I'm really happy and proud of my team. I already said yesterday that I was really happy because of this win, because in the second half we had, like, a really difficult moment and we showed character. We fight 'till the end. And in the end, we showed that we are a really good team and we stay, like, calm till the end. I think that we deserve this win.”

On the game against Switzerland:

“For sure, it will be really hard. We know that. This match is really important for both teams. Today we have free day. We have to prepare really good. We saw the match yesterday. The Swiss showed that it's really good team. They have a lot of good players, so it will be really difficult. But I believe in my team and we have to show again a big fight, a lot of energy and I hope that we will win the match.”

NORTH MACEDONIA

Nikola Kosteski (MKD) – right wing

On yesterday's defeat against Denmark:

"We all know who Denmark are and we were ready to play a good game, but we felt the nerves in the opening minutes. And even though we kept up with them until some point, they upped the tempo in the second half. The fast breaks are their biggest weapon, and we didn't manage to stop them as planned, but that's already a past for us and we are getting ready for Portugal now, our most important match at this EHF EURO."

On areas to improve against Portugal:

"We were good in defence against Denmark, but we lacked fluidity in attack, and that's an area to improve and I believe that we will do that against Portugal. They are fast, but not as Denmark are in my opinion, we are ready and I hope we will delight the Macedonian fans and public."

On missing Nikola Mitrevski and Zharko Peshevski in the opening match:

"We missed their presence, as they have played a lot of major tournaments with the national team and they are very experienced, but they had minor injuries and I believe the coach wanted them to get ready for the match against Portugal, to give us the best chance of securing a win versus Portugal."