Adaptation of playing schedules for future EHF EUROs

The European Handball Federation reacts to the criticism of the playing schedule for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and issues the following statement.

The playing schedules for the upcoming EHF EUROs will be adapted to ease the load on players and allow for the best possible balance for all participating in terms of rest and travel days.

It should be noted that such playing schedules are always drawn up well in advance between the organisers and the EHF. Schedules that included double matchdays were in place at previous championships. Furthermore, the extent of the possible adaptations for future EHF EUROs varies depending on the status of the organisational procedures.

For the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye (3-20 December 2026) the schedule will ensure that travel and rest days will be separated.

For the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland (13-30 January 2028) there will be no consecutive matchdays, i.e. two matches within two days. Travel and rest days will be separated.

For the Women’s EHF EURO 2028 in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, as well as for all future EHF EUROs as of 2030, the European Handball Federation is in talks with the respective organisers to introduce a quarter-final stage.

If introduced, the maximum amount of matches (nine) will remain the same. The introduction of quarter-finals will ensure that there will always be minimum one rest day between matches. Travel days will be separated.