Dyn set to broadcast premium European club handball as of 2026/27

Dyn, the digital sports streaming platform, remains Germany’s go-to destination for premium European club handball until 2030.

In a deal brokered by EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, the streaming service has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the EHF Champions League Women and the men’s and women’s EHF European League in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Dyn will exclusively broadcast every match featuring German clubs in those competitions as of the 2026/27 season. Furthermore, all matches from the men’s knockout stages and all games from the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, the Raiffeisenbank EHF FINAL4 and the men’s and women’s EHF Finals will be shown live.

All matches will also be available on demand on Dyn. Selected games as well as additional content related to European club handball will be featured on the free-to-air channel, Dyn Sport Mix.

Dyn will further complement its live handball coverage with background reports, documentaries and original formats.

Audience figures for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF European League almost doubled in the first half of 2025/26 compared to the previous season. This underlines the appeal of European club handball on this dedicated platform.

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing GmbH, said: "By EHF Marketing taking back the responsibility for sales and management of the media and marketing rights for the club competitions we put ourselves in the position to fully coordinate the media distribution, competition development and commercial strategies for club handball in Europe. The agreement reached with DYN is a significant first step within our strategy to work directly with broadcasters, creating a stable and future-oriented media environment for our competitions in the DACH region.

“We already got to know the passionate and professional way DYN lives handball and I am looking forward to working together to develop the future in which we will deliver premium production, exciting storytelling and extensive distribution that will resonate perfectly not only with our handball fans, but with the full addressable market in Germany, Austria and Switzerland."

Marcel Wontorra, COO of Dyn Media, said: "With this new agreement with EHF Marketing, we are becoming the exclusive rights holder of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the EHF Champions League Women and the EHF European League for the first time. This further cements Dyn’s position as the go-to destination of handball – a platform that, alongside national club competitions and national team matches, will continue to showcase clashes between all top teams in European club handball."