On Thursday in Herning, he had his debut in an official match for the Spanish senior team at the age of 18 — and like Caesar, he came, saw and conquered. The right back shot and scored just a few seconds after he entered the court, and continued withhis second and third goals within two minutes.

“In the preparation of the match, I was very nervous, but when I entered the court, these feelings had gone. I think I played quite well and could help the team,” Fis says.

The secret to this success? The special training sessions with his Cuban-born father, who played in Veszprém and Kiel before joining Irun and then Ciudad Real. Julio Fis stands for the golden era of Ciudad Real, though he had to stop his career after a knee injury and therefore missed the second and third EHF Champions League triumphs of the team. Marcos was born in 2007, right between the first and second EHF Champions League trophies of the Dujshebaev-coached side, and it was obvious from his early days that handball will imprint his life.

“Handball has always been the life, though I had also started to play football. It was obvious that I continue playing handball, as my father was my coach in our team in Ciudad Real. I had my clear vision to become a handball player.”

As the club in Ciudad Real — later called Atletico Madrid — went bankrupt, Julio and his son did not have constant access to a training hall, so they trained in the park, without teammates, just throwing, passing and shooting when there was no official training. And this extra training paid off: first Marcos Fis was discovered by Jordi Ribera because of his “incredibly powerful left arm”, then he moved to the first division club, former EHF Cup winners and EHF European League 2023 finalists Fraikin BM. Granollers.

In his first league match — at the age of 18 — Marcos Fis netted 10 times and he is currently Granollers’ best scorer, as well as the overall third-best scorer of the Spanish league. “This club works a lot with young players, Granollers is perfect for me to learn, to improve and develop,” says the young talent.

His father, Julio, played in the national team with Talant Dujshebaev, and now Marcos even shares the position with Alex Dujshebaev, who is the team’s captain.