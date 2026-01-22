MALMÖ – Comments from players and coaches at media calls for Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round group II at of the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

SWITZERLAND

Andy Schmid (SUI) — head coach

On the mentality he wants from his players in the main round:

“For the main round I think the most important thing is the joy — that the players enjoy that we can perform on the highest level in European handball. That we will not play like tourists, like we play a little bit and see what happens — we are still going for the maximum. Like we did in the first round, we are going for the maximum.

“But now the other teams will also decide what is the result in the end because they have so good quality, or they have so many qualities. That's why I try to don't let the focus too much on the other teams because they're good.

“We are going to play for ourselves, to play for our handball nation, and for our experience and for our future. And that's why I want to be the focus on our team.”

On the chance to be a dark horse:

“We’re not going in games to lose. We are going in the games to win and I'm sure that we are able to win if we play our best.”

On Hungary:

“Experienced team. Experienced coach. Really hard defence. Compact defence. In the attack, they have two playmakers — they play a lot of man-man situations. They're really good in the man-man situations and on the backs, they have shooters. They can shoot from 10 metres. They can shoot from 11, from nine.

“That's why it will be important that we take some things away from them. We’re not able to destroy everything of their attack, but we have to take some small areas where we don't want to get the goals. And then we have to get our running shoes on and run 60 minutes like we did in the first three games.”

Felix Aellen (SUI) — centre back

On qualifying for the main round:

“It was a crazy experience. I think before the game against Montenegro, it was, for us, just to do our work. The only thing that we can do is win by as much goals as we can. So, we pushed hard, we went through and got to our goal. We won with 17, so that was, for us, pretty cool to get this goal.

“And then it was waiting for us. We waited and watched the game (between Slovenia and the Faroe Islands) and, for sure, we were amazed by the game and had a lot of emotions.”

On the main round:

“It's open again, I think. For us, it's important that we know we can win games as well. We go from match to match. We want to push hard and push through. We want to win every game and get some points, and that's the next goal, but we look forward from game to game.”

On the increased confidence that comes with reaching the main round:

“It's also a long process to get on with. I think we started this process with the games for World (Championship) qualification against Slovenia. I think that was the first time that we were like, OK, we had two games and we were almost even on both games. This was the first time we had, like, a good opponent and we had trust in ourselves that we could play with them and we could be even.

“Then we had ups and downs afterwards, but I think this process is pretty long. For us, it's almost the main thing is in the head, maybe not even on the field or the tactics or whatever — the most part is in the head. We have to get some new experiences and then afterwards, adapting, adapting, adapting and go on. But I think we've made some steps as well already now in the European championship.”

On their chances in the main round:

“The question ‘why not?’ is probably almost the best, I think. We take game for game, and we also see the chance for ourselves. I think the most important is to be confident in ourselves and to focus on our game. We want to play our game and go on with that and then look what's coming.”

On Hungary:

“If you look at the defence of them, it's pretty rough. A lot of big players. A lot of strong players.

“I think we need a lot of tempo as well — against every team. It’s also like a DNA of us as well, that we need a lot, and also our defence has to be pretty confident and pretty rough as well. I think the winning team is going to get it on defence, probably.”

Nikola Portner (SUI) — goalkeeper

On how the team is feeling being in the main round:

“Amazing really, after a roller coaster of emotions. For me personally, I would put my second (EHF) Champions League title in the number one of emotions and that scenario of making the impossible possible. And I think what happened in those two days will go number two, because it was just completely, completely crazy, the way, for me personally, how I was feeling after Slovenia. I was just completely, completely destroyed — mentally, physically. I felt the team was also feeling like that.

“But the way we managed to come back and even after our game, not knowing if we were going through or not. We were like ‘wow, what just happened?’ So we feel really amazing and really proud, and I think well deserved to be here, in my opinion.”

On how the tough lesson in the preliminary round can work in their favour:

“That's what we were saying to ourselves after the Slovenia game. We came to a situation where we were leading by nine goals, so that means that we can play ball. And we just lost our nerves due to, I think, a lack of experience, in my opinion — due to maybe our youth as a team. We do have experienced players in the team, but I think as a team, we need those kinds of games to grow, in my opinion.

“I think the game after that was more or less the same scenario, where we come good into the game, where we are leading by, I think, six, seven goals at the half. We went to the locker room and said, OK, now, we did it really bad like two days ago. So now, let's maybe try to twist it around — maybe try to double it instead of double it behind.

“That Slovenia game will stay in our minds, I think forever, and I think that maybe hopefully for the future. I'm still not satisfied, I'm still thinking that we could have came here with two points maybe, so you still have those kind of thoughts, but if we want to improve, we need — sometimes you just need a lesson to improve.”

On how he sees the main round group:

“I would put the Swedes a bit above everyone, I think, with their home court advantage and just the flow. I think they're really, really playing good and I would see them a bit above all of us right now. The rest, I would say, I think anything can happen.

“For us, it's a privilege to be here. We'll go into every game to win it. I mean, we showed that if we play, I'll not even say our best handball, but just if we play solid with good discipline and if we run and defend hard and good, which is, I think, our mark, I think that we can win every game against every team. We will have ups and downs in every game. I mean, four games, it's going to be hard. So, we'll have ups and downs, but I hope that at the end of the day will be quite satisfied.”

On the emotional side of reaching the main round:

“I had my first appearance when I was 18 in 2011, so I had to wait for 15 years just to come into the main round. It's our third, my third, European Championship, and for me, it's the first time. It's a great feeling that after three games, you're travelling, but you're not travelling home.”

On Hungary:

“A really experienced team. They play fantastic handball in the last couple of years. They really invest a lot in handball, which I really love, whether man or woman, so it's really quite cool to see the way they work in the clubs and in the national teams also. Tough game. On the paper, there's zero games I would say where we are the favourites, but I think that everyone has respect and I think that even though maybe we're not the favourites, I think we have our chances.”





ICELAND

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – Iceland head coach

On the game against Croatia:

“We don't think about it that much, what the atmosphere is tomorrow or was one year ago. A year ago and now, we are facing a really good team. A team who becomes number two in the world championship it's a good team. They have the same DNA, the same philosophy. It's a hard opponent. They can play really good defence, both 5-1, 6-0 and with a lot of physical.”

On his team:

“Most important thing is your own team. We have a good team. And in all the games, the most important thing is to get our things going. If we can play our attack, our defence, we feel good. But you always have to have plan B and C, and then there is also now all this analysing and the videos that we show the players. And we are just trying to find the strengths and weakness of the opponents. And then you show them, but in the end you just have to execute the plan and get some performance, especially from your key players. I think that's the main thing for almost every team in the tournament.”

Björgvin Páll Gústavsson (ISL) – goalkeeper

On the group phase:

“It was a good first two games, not the hardest games. We beat them with a couple of goals. But was also important to have a game like against Hungary, where you have a stressful game and still win. It was a tough fight. A perfect recipe for going to this next stage to have. Good feeling. And also have played a strong game against a good opponent.”

On meeting Croatia again after the World Championship:

“The scenario is maybe changed a little bit. We're not playing away as last time. They had the home advantage of course. So it's a similar game. But I think we have gained some experience. We have learned something hopefully from the last matches against them.

“Still, it will be a fight until the end. Maybe the best storyline is the two coaches. They know each other very well. We know personally very well from being a player and he comes actually from my club. And the trainers played in the same club also growing up. So it's a good connection, but you have to leave all that behind when it comes to the game tomorrow.”

Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL) – centre back

On playing the main round:

“We need to be really focused on switching, like the group phase was one thing, but now we need to stay focused on the main round because each and every game is so critical and important. We had a great time in Kristianstad. But now that is over and now completely new tournament begins, so to say.

“Although we have two points, we experienced at the World Cup that even though you just, lost one game, you can still be out. So that's the thing we need to be really keen on, to be concentrated on each and every goal, because that's for sure counts.”

On the game against Croatia:

“We just need to be prepared for everything. Last year when we were playing them in Zagreb, it's probably one of the hardest away games you can play. We need to be prepared for the 5-1 defence they play because it can be really uncomfortable. We also need to look at how Sweden did it yesterday. They did it really, really good, kept the tempo really high.

“We also can't allow them to control the tempo. That's also one thing that’s quite important. We just need to stay focused on many things and not allow them to get us in easy turnovers. Just the basic things need to be on point tomorrow to make sure that we win.”





HUNGARY

José Rodríguez (ESP) – Hungary head coach

On the narrow defeat against Iceland:

“Iceland is an amazing team. Now to win all the matches in the in the EURO is really difficult. All the matches you need to play 100 per cent and even when you're playing 100 per cent you can lose because a lot of good teams are here. We are so proud of the game that we do against Iceland. But now this is to forget and we go to start with the next, and that is Switzerland.”

On Switzerland:

“They are strong. They played three really good matches.

“They have so clear the things that they want to play. They play really good. They have amazing coach, Andy Schmid, I love him and I think he was an amazing player and he's an amazing coach. It will be so difficult, like every match here in the tournament. But if we want to continue with some chance to go to the semi-final, we need to try to win this match.”

On Hungary's key strengths:

“We need to do everything good. We are trying to fight a lot in defence for try to defend them. They run a lot. They have really good fast break and we need to make a good balance and try to defend good. We hope that we can stop him.”

On their main round opponents:

“The other group everybody say that is so strong. But I think our part also is strong. We are going to play four matches in six days. So the last two matches are with no rest. So, we need to work a lot. And together we need to play like team if we want to win some matches. If I start to speak about Sweden or Croatia, Slovenia, they are really incredible teams.”

Zoran Ilić (HUN) – right back

On what Hungary can improve:

“We can improve in the attack because we play amazing in defence. And we also run a little bit, but in these three games I think we show our character that almost youngest team can play against biggest team here in European championship. We lose against Iceland by one, but I think we play amazing game. Tough game.”

On Iceland:

“It will be similar game against Switzerland, like against Iceland because it's almost playing the same tactic. They have good players in all position and some are key players in clubs. But the key things in the game might well be this balance in the defence because the Switzerland run a lot after goals or if we lose the ball. So we need to keep this.”

On main round:

“If I see the other group, it's maybe better to stay in this group that we have some chance to win some games. I think that we can win against Switzerland or some other teams in group. But it will be hard. One thing for sure we will fight until the end in all the games and we will try to win all the games, but in the end, we will see that it will be enough.”

Bence Imre (HUN) – right wing

On defeat against Iceland:

“We are happy to be here in Malmö. It was a really tough game for us, that last one. It was a really physical game against Iceland. They played 60 minutes, one-against-one and every time with one of the best player in the world in that Gísli Kristjánsson. So it wasn't easy for us. But our defence was amazing. Still, it was physically and mentality tough, but now we are here in Malmö and we will focus on the next game against Switzerland. We have a four new games.”

On main round:

“Everyone says the other main round group is unbelievable. It's one of the hardest ones. So I think here we have six teams with chances of going to the semi-final and to Herning. Two years ago we played for fifth place, so now our goal is a little bit higher. We want to grab the chance. But we concentrate now only to Switzerland.”

On Switzerland:

“A lot of players are playing in Bundesliga and in the (EHF) Champions League. I also play Bundesliga so I know a lot of players and how they play. The goalkeeper Nikola Portner won the Champions League, the coach is Andy Schmid, one of the best playmaker ever. A compact team. We focus on our game and our play. If we can improve in the attack, we have a chance to win this game.”

On being Hungary’s top scorer so far:

“I'm really happy about that, but I also score a lot of penalties. So it's a little bit easier. Two years ago it was my first competition in national team and now I came as the key player. It's other experience for me and I feel the pressure. The Hungarian fans are waiting for my performance. Before the tournament I had problem with my abdomen, so I'm really happy about my performance so far.”

SWEDEN

Michael Apelgren (SWE) – Sweden head coach

On the main round:

“It's four big games. And in the European championship is all about being here and now. So, at the moment, big focus on the game against Slovenia and nothing more.”

On Slovenia and missing players:

“It would be better for them to have all players here, I know many things about that from last year when we had so many players out. But the team that they are playing with is not bad. And I think that on paper they should win this group with Switzerland, Faroe Islands and Montenegro. So for me, this is not a big surprise they are here. They are really good and are capable of beating us. And we have big respect for what they are coming with.”

On what could be the key in game against Slovenia:

“One thing with Slovenia is that even if they are from Balkan, they are maybe not like the other Balkans so much. It's a big difference if you compare Croatia and Slovenia. Of course they have some mentality that are similar, but they are not playing with so many shooters. They're playing with a lot of playmakers and skilful smart guys. So that is a different style of handball, which I enjoy a lot. And I think they play beautiful handball.”

On Slovenia's defence:

“They are mixing their defence with sometimes being more defensive with quite high three-three style defence. So against Slovenia, you will always get many tactical things in consideration, so that is for sure fun and interesting to play against and different from other opponents.”

On not taking a timeout against Croatia:

“In the game against Croatia for sure it was a tactical thing. We know that they have problems if they cannot change and if they get tired. So for sure it was on purpose. Even though I was thinking that maybe I had something smart to say, but luckily with all this video replay checking and everything, then you have your time to get the info out.

“So we got the information that we wanted in attack and defence, and then we also could manage to don't stop the game which was in favour for us. It was a clear choice from our side.”

Jonathan Carlsbogård (SWE) – left back

On winning all three games in the preliminary round:

“It has been a good feeling so far. Of course with three wins and bringing the two points to the main round. That was what we wanted.”

On the game against Slovenia:

“They are a good team and they have a lot of good players. We have played against them the last couple of years and we have had some good games and bad games. So hopefully this will be one of the good ones.”

On how Slovenia play:

“I have seen some minutes of their games. I would say it's pretty difficult with our schedule and to mix that with to watch other teams, but I try to watch them because I have some teammates there as well. So then it's extra fun to watch that kind of team.”

On playing against his teammates from Barça:

“Of course it makes even more important to win. Otherwise you will hear it for some weeks or maybe some months even. You never know. But it's extra fun, of course to play against your teammates and be around them, like in the hotel here, and to speak and to chat a bit. It will be a fun game for sure.”

On main round group II:

“It's a tough main round. As always, there's a lot of good teams. But now our focus will be on Slovenia, and then after that we'll go for the next one. But now it's 100 per cent focus on Slovenia.”

Jim Gottfridsson (SWE) – centre back

On Sweden's start to the EHF EURO:

“We played very good. We played exactly how we want. And of course, you can always twist this something you can do better sometimes, something you have to do a little bit more or less. Also, if you look at the whole team, you know, if you take the new player inside, we have the same level as, as the first team. This is also what we want to have because then we can run the whole 60 minutes.

“But, also we need to stay with our feet on the ground because we know we want to play a long tournament, but we know also that it's very hard tournament. So we cannot look so much forward because we know now we're enjoying two points in the main round, but we also know Slovenia will come and we know we need to play again. We need to play a high level again to get the next two points.”

On Sweden's rotation:

“We have found something good in Sweden with some young players who have this level that they want to do everything. Then we have a bit older players, they are like more calmer, who know what we have to do and know what we don't have to do.

“I think this mix is really good now in Sweden. Because then the older players can't only calm down and the young players can's only run, we have to figure out the mix. In the first three games it worked very lovely. But we also know against Slovenia we have a new a big challenge for us.”

On the main round:

“We have four lovely games in front of us here in Malmö. We want to enjoy, of course with the Swedish fans, we have great spectators. We enjoy it. We have to work our ass off. One thing is sure, against Slovenia we want to have these two points and that game is now key.”

On Slovenia:

“They score very many goals and they have, you can say, almost only playmakers. They play handball like nobody else. The ball goes from right to the left and left to the right. They score so many goals and have so much individual quality what not many teams have. So our key is of course like always a good defence with the goalkeeper. Then we have to run.”

CROATIA

Dagur Sigurdsson (ISL) – Croatia head coach

On defeat against Sweden:

“Still frustration, after the game yesterday. We came late back to the hotel, and it was not so easy to go to sleep. And then starting the preparation for the Iceland game, we have a short time, so we have to use it well for recovery and video preparation.”

On the impact defeat has:

“This is just the way it is. There is no point in staying disappointed forever. We just have to continue and do our best in the next games.”

On their main round opponents:

“The good thing is that we know the teams very well that we are going to play against in the main round. We played against most of them in January last year and we also played a test game against the Swiss in the beginning of November. So this is the good thing. This helps us with the preparation. We know the opponents very well. We also have to concentrate more on our game.”

On their performance so far:

“We made too many mistakes. We made it easy for Sweden too many times by not using our chances, by giving away the ball too much. So overall, we have to be better in all departments, everywhere. From goalkeeper to defence to the fast breaks, how we run back attack. So this is the main focus just to have more concentration, much more discipline. That's the main point for the game against Iceland.”

On Iceland:

“Iceland has one of the best teams in the tournament. But they also have their own problems. Yes, they have took points with them and they are in a better position, but we can see in the competition that things can change very quickly.

“They know that also from last year (at the World Championship) that they were in a good position. I think they already won four or five games last year and then suddenly lost and were out of the competition. The team is in good shape, but they lost one important player in the last game, Elvar Örn Jónsson. So let's see what they what they change tactically after that. That's a big question.”

Luka Lovre Klarica (CRO) – right back

On the defeat against Sweden:

“The defeat grounded us. A big defeat by eight goals, and we know goal difference can be important so it's tough, but we need to forget about it. We have a new game against Iceland and we have to be focused.”

On the game against Iceland:

“We played against them a year ago and we played a very good match, showed we can beat them. Looking back to that game, I hope we will show what we are capable of again. And to play a first great game at this tournament.”

On what was not working so far:

“Neither defence or the attack were working for us. We had too many hasty attacks, and it's hard to defend. I think if we get our attack right, the defence will follow. When we are well composed, play six-against-six, not many teams can keep up.”

On Iceland:

“They are a team of a great individual top players. That's their main strength, as well as one-on-one play. We have to be good in defence, and if we stop their main players, we will have upper hand.”

Dominik Kuzmanović (CRO) – goalkeeper

On the game against Iceland:

“We played against them last year at the World Championship. It's a similar team, the only difference is they didn't have Ómar Ingi Magnússon, now he is here. We should forget about everything what happened against Sweden and prepare well. For us, each game in the main round is a final.”

On starting the main round without points:

“This is not a new situation for Croatia and we know how to deal with it. We also saw Denmark lost and that's how it is at a tournament like this. It's not easy, but you have to go forward and try to improve for the next game. To get your focus back. Not allow defeat to impact you too much.”

On his performance:

“It's still not at the level both of us goalkeepers want to have and what we expect for ourselves. I think we need to be better, especially me. I have no doubt it will come and that our defence will become better and help us.”





SLOVENIA

Uroš Zorman (SLO) – head coach

On Slovenia's performance so far:

“Before the championship, of course, nobody expected this many problems, a lot of really serious thoughts, nervousness and stress. And at the championship too. The first match, we know how the second one ended, especially from minus nine to plus three.

“The third one was already the way it should be. More or less good defence and really good defence, the attack at a maximum, almost to perfection, and that's it. We somehow grew from match to match.

“For a coach that is certainly a big plus. So we are coming to Malmö with two points, which nobody expected except us, because we truly believed in it because we trained for a whole month for that. Now we are here. We have our goals and our dreams, so we will see what it will give us.”

On their expectations:

“We go match by match, always. We are realistically with both feet on the ground.”

On the first game against Sweden:

“Full arena. The atmosphere will be excellent and that is certainly a plus for us because we like playing in front of a full arena. Maybe a little wind at our backs, so we'll see. We will give the maximum. We know that Sweden is a big favourite not only in our match, but also in this group. We will fight to the maximum and see what that match will give us and then what comes next.”

On the Swedish team:

“They have two players for every position, who are top-class. Even when they have some injury problems, they always find someone because they have such a deep pool of players. Everyone knows what handball means in Sweden, so there is a real player base there.

“They all play for top clubs across Europe, so what can I say, only superlatives. They play fast handball, strong defence, fast breaks, quick and clean return to defence. In general you have to try to find some weaknesses, but it's hard to find them. I still have a whole day to find something.

“What somehow encourages me is that throughout the whole history we have a positive record against them. And maybe that's their weakness or our advantage, which we can build on. But at the same time, we're not really in a position to talk about big things. With all the problems we have a young team, we're young, we have six debutants. So I'll say this, we'll give everything we have, prepare as well as possible, and in the end, let handball win.”

Tilen Kodrin (SLO) – left wing

On coming to the main round with two points:

“With all the problems we had, I wouldn't believe it. And I wanted that this three games would be a bit better or easier. I mean, this miracle against Switzerland was like, I don't know: I didn't play a match like that until now. Montenegro also.

“But I'm happy because I think that our last game against Faroe Islands was our best game, and it was like it gave us a good feeling for the second part of the tournament.”

On the first main round game, against Sweden:

“They are great. I saw them against Croatia. They played really good. But we are happy to play this game against Sweden and the full haul. We have nothing to lose. You can just gain a lot. And I think we have no pressure.”

On Swedish strengths:

“Their biggest strengths are for sure fans and really, really good team. They have two star players on every position. We saw also two great goalkeepers. I think the their handball is good in all phases, defence, attack and that is the biggest strongest point.”

On the main round group II:

“It's a really strong group. Maybe someone could say there's no France or Denmark. But still, for us these are really good teams. Also a strong tall guys a bit different than us, but, we'll try to stop them to run a lot, to play really fast and effective handball. That's it.”

Jože Baznik (SLO) – goalkeeper

On their expectations:

“The expectations were to come to the championship with the players we had. Even with all the problems we face, we knew these players are good players, playing good in their clubs. We had the confidence and faith in us, and we still do, but we still have to confirm it on the court, now in Malmö too. I am happy we showed team spirit. Now we have to continue in the next four games as the championship starts almost from zero. Our focus now is Sweden.”

On their main round opponents:

“Every game is going to be tough. We are playing against Sweden on their home court, a derby against Croatia against our neighbours, one more neighbour Hungary and Iceland with whom we still have some unsolved business from the last world championship.”

On the game against Sweden:

“Sweden is a great team. They have some young players as they do every year. Their rotation is great — they are a top team with players playing in top level clubs in Europe. They have their fans to back them up and you can see they have will and quality. Tight in defence, fast break and good goalkeepers. But we will give our best to show what we can do.”

