MEDIA INFORMATION: The European Handball Federation and Infront Productions join forces to put the spotlight on one of the biggest personalities of women’s handball in a groundbreaking TV documentary.

If the term “legend” could be used for only one player in handball, Norwegian international Katrine Lunde would be the one to earn it.

The most titled player in the sport, Lunde has won every major title more than once: the Olympic Games and the IHF World Championship three times each; the EHF EURO and EHF Champions League even seven times each.

With exceptional longevity in her career, Lunde has defined the game from her position as goalkeeper. Her presence at the top stretches back more than two decades, and she is not done.

In late 2026, the remarkable story of Katrine Lunde, who turned 46 on 30 March, will be told to the widest possible audience as the European Handball Federation and Infront Productions have joined forces for a groundbreaking TV documentary project – within the expected scope a first for women’s national team handball and the cooperation between the EHF and Infront Productions.

Filming for the documentary will start this weekend in Kristiansand, Norway where Katrine Lunde is expected to take the court for her official farewell match as part of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup match on 12 April, Norway vs Slovakia, after more than 20 years of wearing the Norwegian jersey.

"It will be incredibly fun. It is special to play a final game at home in Kristiansand, for several reasons. This is where it all started, and I really feel like I need to have a good ending here in the city," Katrine Lunde said to handball.no, the website of the Norwegian Handball Federation.

"It's really nice to get attention for what you've achieved, that's for sure. I don't really think about it that much, but it's going to be very sensitive."

The documentary, which will feature family members and teammates from past and present who have accompanied and shaped Lunde’s career, is expected to premiere shortly before the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 throws off on 3 December.

Deepen fan engagement beyond the live game

The project follows the tremendous success of the latest TV documentary produced by the EHF and Infront Productions, "Founding Fathers – The Rise of Denmark’s Handball Empire", which brought together three generations of Danish handball legends and traced the rise of Denmark from an also-ran to their first gold at the EHF EURO 2008, Olympic gold in 2016, and eventually to the global handball powerhouse of the present.

Supported by Danish broadcaster TV2, the project also underlined how premium documentary formats can deepen engagement beyond live matches – an approach which the EHF and Infront are now extending to women’s handball.

It does not stop there: On the "Road to Budapest", EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the EHF, and Infront Productions will produce the first-ever documentary about the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4, the final weekend of the EHF Champions League Women played in Budapest.

This documentary will feature the biggest stars and their stories from the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 and will premiere just ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season in September.

image © Uros Hocevar / kolketiff