12:45

Still looking back at yesterday, we had some goalkeepers on excellent form last night. Check out the top 5 saves of the last day of action in groups B, D and F!



12:30

The top 5 goals of last night are particularly good ones, including a couple of clutch goals which were vital for the teams scoring. Which is your favourite?



12:00

Hello and welcome to the last day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round. We don't know about you, but we're still recovering from last night. First, Switzerland dominated Montenegro to such an extent that they played themselves into main round contention, and then booked their ticket after the Faroe Islands couldn't quite wrap up a draw or win against Slovenia.

And then Portugal delivered the shock of the tournament so far with their victory over Denmark in the Danish fortress of the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning - while at the same time, Iceland just pulled off a one-goal win over Hungary to take two points to the main round.

Bengt Kunkel, Víctor Tomàs and Andrea Lekić sat down straight after the matches for the latest episode of 'The Spin'. Enjoy!