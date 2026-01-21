Live blog: Preliminary round to close with two more games in Malmö

Live blog: Preliminary round to close with two more games in Malmö

EHF / Joanne Harris
21 January 2026, 12:00

It's day 7 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026. A total of 34 amazing games are behind us and two more await before the main round gets started on Friday. 

Wednesday 21 January

14:30

With all 12 main round spots booked, 12 teams' EHF EURO 2026 journeys are at an end (or almost, in the case of Georgia and the Netherlands). They've each given us three thrilling matches, showing the depth and quality of European handball. Here are some of our favourite pictures showing the emotions of the past week for the teams not continuing in the competition.

Euro26 Czechia Vs Ukraine MAL1421 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Romania 2KA05831 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Romania 2KA01226 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland L7A6950 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Austria Vs Serbia 2KA00942 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Czechia L7A7804 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 95A0091 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL6752 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Italy SENA1738 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Croatia R1jc5836a JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
Euro26 Croatia Vs Georgia Senn3131a DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff
Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENN8611 DS
Damir Sencar/kolektiff

14:15

Julian Rux of Handballytics is delivering regular statistical analyses for us during the competition, and today he's focused on five young players who have been a driving force behind their teams' attacks in the preliminary round: Francisco Costa, Nikola Roganović, Marcos Fis, Patrick Anderson and Óli Mittún. All except Mittún are still in the tournament, so we're looking forward to seeing how they can add to their already impressive achievements in the main round!

Euro26 Czechia Vs Norway FLP 1451 FV
EHF EURO

How five youngsters are shaking up EHF EURO 2026

Young players are shining at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 so far — but what does their data say about them?

today, 2 hours ago

13:45

From Oslo, a heart-warming story of one of the many fantastic volunteers who are making the EHF EURO 2026 possible. Former Norwegian journalist Mette Bugge has been volunteering in the media centre at the Unity Arena, sharing her expertise and love of handball. She's enthusiastic about what volunteering has brought her. Thank you to Mette and all the other volunteers across all our venues!

 

 

13:15

Let's start looking ahead to tonight's games. Georgia and the Netherlands have both pushed their opponents hard in the first two matches, but have come away empty-handed, and tonight is their chance to seek points - and also avoid phase 2 of qualification for the 2027 World Championship.

Sweden and Croatia, meanwhile, will play to see who takes two points to the main round. Here's the preview.

Euro26 Georgia Vs Sweden R1jc9229a JC
EHF EURO

Preliminary round wraps up as Sweden and Croatia play for po…

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round will conclude on Wednesday in Malmö when Sweden and Croatia clash for top spot in group E

yesterday

12:45

Still looking back at yesterday, we had some goalkeepers on excellent form last night. Check out the top 5 saves of the last day of action in groups B, D and F!


12:30

The top 5 goals of last night are particularly good ones, including a couple of clutch goals which were vital for the teams scoring. Which is your favourite?


12:00

Hello and welcome to the last day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round. We don't know about you, but we're still recovering from last night. First, Switzerland dominated Montenegro to such an extent that they played themselves into main round contention, and then booked their ticket after the Faroe Islands couldn't quite wrap up a draw or win against Slovenia. 

And then Portugal delivered the shock of the tournament so far with their victory over Denmark in the Danish fortress of the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning - while at the same time, Iceland just pulled off a one-goal win over Hungary to take two points to the main round. 

Bengt Kunkel, Víctor Tomàs and Andrea Lekić sat down straight after the matches for the latest episode of 'The Spin'. Enjoy!

 

EHF Flags
