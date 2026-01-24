HERNING – Comments from players and coaches after matches in Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round group I.

GERMANY vs NORWAY 30:28 (15:17)

Alfred Gislason (GER) – Germany head coach

On the match against Norway and Andreas Wolff’s performance:

“We can thank Andi for these two points. (Torbjørn) Bergerud on the other side was also good, but Andi had a tremendous, incredible game. I think he had 23 saves and we were playing quite badly in attack in the first half, good defence, but Andi saved us without a doubt. In the second half we were playing better in attack, but like I said, we can thank Andi for that. It was a good game in many ways.”

On improving the attack against Denmark and France:

“The thing is, in both games, against Portugal and against Norway, was the same. We were playing really badly in attack, 30 minutes, and then a lot better in the second half. If we start like this against Denmark, it will be 15 goals down, so that’s something we have to change a lot.

“But maybe the guys don’t feel so much pressure against Denmark and know that is really, really hard to play against them and that they relax a little and enjoy playing in a fantastic arena here against Denmark. So, I hope for a better first half, the same second half and hope for some 25 balls from Andy, that would be nice.”

Johannes Golla (GER) – line player

On the match:

“We are happy that we can rely on Andi (Wolff). It was a fantastic match from Andi.

“We wanted to start better than against Portugal, but in the end it wasn’t better, it was even worse, because we missed so many shots. We didn’t get the chances in the attack we need to, we weren’t that good in the one-against-one situations or creating situations we need to get.

“On the other side, Torbjørn Bergerud played a phenomenal match also, so two great goalkeepers. In the first half we had some problems in defence also, got too many shots from the back court players where we didn’t have Andi enough.

“We played a better defence in the second half with some steals, and a great Andi also in the second half. When you get 22 saves or something like that from a goalkeeper, you’re not allowed to lose a game.”

On their confidence:

“Of course we are very happy we are in this situation right now, but we also have to talk about what we have to do better. We had Andi two times saving us the two points, and we know that against Denmark and against France it will be even harder to get in the match. There will be no chance when you sleep the match like today. We are confident, we are happy with the points we got today, but we have to do it better when we want to beat Denmark or France.”

Marko Grgić (GER) – left back

On his performance after a few weak matches:

“It was much better today, but I don’t want to read too much into it. I want to play more consistently and help the team even more. I’m enjoying the fact that the pressure is off me for now. At half-time my team-mates came over to me and said a few encouraging words. I knew that Miro (Schluroff) and Julian (Köster) weren’t having a good day.

“Alfred (Gislason) told me during the break that they needed me more than ever. I simply switched my head off and played handball, took my shots at goal. Afterwards the lads were really happy for me, and that felt great.”

On the match:

“In the first half we missed 15 shots, Torbjørn Bergerud was outstanding, and we made a lot of mistakes. On top of that, we didn’t help Andi (Wolff) much. Then Andi saved a lot of clear chances, which gave us more confidence going forward. In the end it was a solid defence and a top-class goalkeeper.”

On the upcoming matches against Denmark and France:

“First we’ll rest, then we’ll try everything to beat Denmark. There’s less pressure on us to win both games, but we’re up against the two best teams in the world, and we have to beat one of them to reach the semi-finals.”

Jonas Wille (NOR) – Norway head coach

On the defeat against Germany:

“I'm not sure if the problem was in the end, it was especially during the whole second half. We missed a lot of clear chances against (Andreas) Wolff. I think we played really good, we created a lot on chances on the wing and in the wide positions, but we didn't win the match again Wolff. That was the main problem.“

On the performance of Wolff and Torbjørn Bergerud:

“I think also our goalkeepers did a good job, but Wolff was fantastic. I give credits to the German team and Wolff, and then we just keep on working. I think my team had team spirit today and good energy and we’re going to continue playing handball at this level.”

Kevin Gulliksen (NOR) – right wing

On the match:

“I think we played a good game, but we missed a lot of shots against Andi (Wolff). Of course he’s a good goalkeeper, but with a little bit more smartness we could have won this game.”

On the German defence:

“I think we played quite good in attack, but we also know Germany has a good physique in the defence. I think we solved it in a good way, but in the end he is the difference today.”

Tobias Grøndahl (NOR) – centre back

On the match:

“Andi Wolff played an incredible match today. We got some many good opportunities in attack, exactly what we wanted to, in defence, we were almost excellent. Therefore, it so strange to stand here and be that disappointed. It seemed we played how we wanted and they had no ideas to solve our attack. But they have this big guy in the goal. We know he is good, but it is annoying how we failed against him. We played incredibly well, but we lost.”

On the crucial moments:

“We missed a lot of chances and there so many details today, which changed the game completely. We could have led by seven, eight goals at the break, but Andi was keeping them in the game in both halves. We had so many chances to go ahead, four, five goals in the middle of the second half. We continued to work, we tried to score from all positions, but we lost, this is sad. Still, I am proud that we always tried again, again and again.”

On the two remaining matches:

“You can expect exactly the same from us as today: full speed, dynamite handball with speed and passion in defence and attack. Hopefully with a lot more goals than today.”

SPAIN vs DENMARK 31:36 (14:16)

Jordi Ribera (ESP) – Spain head coach

On the match:

“I’m happy for the performance of my team. They run the 60 minutes. It’s very difficult playing against Denmark, a very good goalkeeper (Emil Nielsen) in specific moments.

“It’s very difficult defence, the players are very good in one for one.

“In the performance of my team for the difficult match, it’s very good. They fight for every ball, for me it’s very important, in defence and attack.”

Imanol Garciandia (ESP) – right back

On the match:

“As we know, right now Denmark is the best team, probably. They have so many offensive assets that it’s really hard to contain. I feel that we did a good job in that part, but we missed some saves, or they had more saves than us, because Emil (Nielsen), it’s another great player.

“So a lot of things you have to control and in some moments of that game we lost that control.”

On Emil Nielsen:

“Even though they are great in attack and they score a lot of goals, we were finding goals, and we were playing our game and finding situations. But there was this moment of the game where he started to make really good saves, that we were alone in six metres, and he made what he makes best.

“They broke the game there, and it’s really hard with Denmark to come back. We fought, but it was not enough.”

Ian Barrufet (ESP) – left wing

On the crucial moments of the match:

“Denmark is the best team in the world, (Mathias) Gidsel and Emil (Nielsen) are incredible. But still, I am proud of my team, we fought until the end. The defeat is painful, as we are out of the competition. But we can use this match to learn for the future.”

On the performance of Marcos Fis:

“He is simply incredible. He is so young, only 18 years old, he has a great future ahead. And I am happy to have him in the national team.”

On the last two main round matches:

“We still can win something here, definitely, we can learn and gain experience. We are a young team and matches against top teams like France and Portugal we can use for the future.”

Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN) – Denmark head coach

On the victory:

“Most of all I’m happy with the win. I think we played really good in attack most of the game; defensively I’m not that satisfied today.

“I have to give Spain a lot of credit today. I think they played really well. It’s also because some big saves from Emil (Nielsen) that we got to go a little bit in front.”

Niclas Kirkeløkke (DEN) – right back

On the second half:

“We definitely played better than Spain, but they kept on fighting until the end. It was hard to pull ahead, as they were really hard to defend. We were strong in attack, but maybe did not have our best day in defence.”

On his six goals from six goals, mainly from the right wing:

“It was outstanding and cool in this arena with 15,000 fans. It is simply incredible.”

On having less pressure now after two wins:

“We always have pressure, mainly the pressure comes from ourselves. Still, we have to win the last two matches, this means still pressure. Nothing has changed for us, we have to continue like this.”

On the next opponent Germany:

“The players know each other very well, the teams know well. Of course, it is a little different, when you face in national teams than on club level. We know their feints and their tactics, they know ours. Maybe there will be some surprising moments. I don’t know if we are the favourites, we will see on Monday.”

FRANCE vs PORTUGAL 46:38 (28:15)

Guillaume Gille (FRA) – France head coach

On the match:

“To face Portugal was for us very important, also crucial, in this main round. So we tried to start as strong as possible, and we succeed to put Portugal under pressure and to find a flow in this game. Very happy about the two points and to reach the next level in this main round.”

On their tactics:

“The defence was the key; the defence, and the way we play in fast breaks, because we made so many easy goals that way.

“It was for Portugal very difficult to be under pressure and after they tried to play seven against six, a very long time, they found more solutions, but because of the lead it was comfortable to assist with the second half.”

Karl Konan (FRA) – line player

On the victory:

“It’s good we won, and it’s also good that I scored two. But what I will keep is the commitment of the team, from the first seconds until the final siren. We had our backs against the wall before the game, and even though some said yesterday that this is when we are best, I still don’t quite like it. This is the moment you see that we are a real team, working together as one.”

On the second half:

“Maybe we were less aggressive, we took 38 goals overall, which is a bit bitter as I am a defensive specialist. But in the meantime, if we scored that many, it’s because we recovered a lot of balls as well. The whole game is really positive, there was a lot of movement and intensity on both sides of the court.”

On scoring two goals:

“For sure I was not going to give the ball away when I could score. I don’t have the opportunity every day, so it’s good to enjoy the party sometimes. Seriously, it’s great, but I am even happier because we won. We had a really great game, I am really proud, and I hope we can pull off another amazing performance in two days against Spain.”

Charles Bolzinger (FRA) – goalkeeper

On the match:

“For us it was a very important game because we don’t have any joker any more, because we lose against Denmark. For us it was a mission, all the future games will be a mission. (To) start like we did, it’s very very important to put all the energy we could on the floor. Everybody want the same thing, and everybody move to the same direction, so we are happy tonight.”

On the next match, against Spain:

“France against Spain, it’s always a hard game. Spain play smart, but we will see. Now we have to be smart on the preparation of the game. Every day it’s how we can win the next game, so it’s important for us to move on, try to win.”

Paulo Pereira (POR) – Portugal head coach

On the match:

“In the first half it was like this, it was too much bad things. Especially in defence, we are sleeping.

“In attack also not so good ideas in general, and we played against France who today was 100 per cent, with a lot of efficacy in everything that they do. We can’t forget that France is one of the best teams in the world, we are working to one day maybe reach top six, top seven, top eight.

“So we fight a lot in the second half. It is not possible to play again, because we must play 60 minutes not only 30 minutes, we give another image because really the first half, it is 28 goals, it’s too much for a team that wants to say that we want to achieve big goals.

“We’ll learn with this, let’s see what we can do better in the next game.”

On what he told his team at half-time:

“We talk a little bit about solutions, tactical solutions, but especially about belief. In the first half we had several mistakes in a row that put us in a situation where we didn’t believe any more in ourselves. We talked a little bit about pride, and especially about some solutions to the second half.

“It was another image, I think this second half is more Portugal. You can see this during the other games.

“Let’s continue. We have two other games to do our best, and I hope we can do it.”

Luis Frade (POR) – line player

On the match:

“When you concede 28 goals in the first (half) this is impossible. All bad things came out today. After the draw against (North) Macedonia, we showed a great bounce back by beating Denmark, after the defeat against Germany we delivered this match.”

On the French performance:

“We had expected how they play with a tough defence and shooting from distance. Dika (Mem) was brilliant with eight from eight, he had so many shots which were impossible to reach for our goalkeepers. In the first half, we did not find our speed in the game; in the second half, France lowered their rhythm and we could bounce back a bit. Hopefully, all bad things came out today that we can find our rhythm in the next games.”

Rui Silva (POR) – centre back

On the match:

“It’s not easy to explain what happened, because since the beginning we had a lot of difficulty going in the game. And then, against this kind of national teams like France with a lot of good players, they get everything to put a result, even with more goals, and they make it. It was a really bad day for us, but now, focus on the next game.”

On the mistakes they made:

“France have a really high efficiency from nine metres, they scored a lot of goals. They are really good, and if we are not in 100 per cent – and I think today we weren’t even at 100 per cent – if we make a lot of mistakes in defence, we were not so together as usual, and then they make it.”

