Main round group II of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 is set to throw off again at Malmö Arena on Sunday with three decisive clashes on the schedule. Sweden lead the group with four points after staying perfect so far, while Iceland, Slovenia and Croatia follow on two points each.

However, Iceland and Slovenia's two points were carried over from the group phase, as both sides suffered defeats in their opening main round matches. Hungary and Switzerland share bottom place after settling for a mutual draw and will be looking to bounce back and kick-start their campaigns.