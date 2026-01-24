Sweden aim to stay perfect as four teams hunt first main round wins

24 January 2026, 11:00

Main round group II of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 is set to throw off again at Malmö Arena on Sunday with three decisive clashes on the schedule. Sweden lead the group with four points after staying perfect so far, while Iceland, Slovenia and Croatia follow on two points each.

However, Iceland and Slovenia's two points were carried over from the group phase, as both sides suffered defeats in their opening main round matches. Hungary and Switzerland share bottom place after settling for a mutual draw and will be looking to bounce back and kick-start their campaigns.

GROUP II

SLOVENIA VS HUNGARY

Sunday 25 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 7-1-10

  • Hungary mounted a late comeback against Switzerland to grab a 29:29 draw, with Kristóf Palasics posting a strong 34 per cent save efficiency
  • Slovenia pushed Sweden hard in a 31:35 defeat, leading at half-time before a sluggish start to the second half proved their undoing
  • Slovenian centre back Domen Makuc is the competition's third-best top scorer after four games played, with 33 goals
  • Slovenia also boast the EHF EURO's third-best attack with 140 goals scored (35 per game on average), while Hungary sit at 113 goals (28.25 per game)
  • Borut Mačkovšek is the only Slovenian playing club handball in Hungary, lining up for OTP Bank - PICK Szeged — and will face teammates Richárd Bodó and Benjámin Szilágyi
  • Mačkovšek also leapfrogged head coach Uroš Zorman's 103 goals on all-time EHF EURO goals  list and tied with Luka Žvižej on 104 goals; this match will also tie him in first place with Zorman and Renato Vugrinec on 41 matches played at the EHF EURO
  • this is a re-match of the EHF EURO 2024 fifth-place clash, where Hungary edged a 23:22 thriller, with Bendegúz Bóka netting the decisive goal

We know Hungary is a tough team. The shooters play a lot with the line players, so we'll need to prepare for that. Maybe fine-tune a few things. We would say strengthen the transition from defence to attack, and in attack, as we always say, play with your head. They also live off fast breaks, so we have to shut that down.
Uroš Zorman
Head coach, Slovenia
We know it will be a really hard game against Slovenia. They have a really strong defence and they play fast in attack. They have some injured players. We know it. But now they have a lot of younger guys and they play really good handball, so I think it will be a really nice game.
Máté Ónodi-Jánoskúti
Right back, Hungary

ICELAND VS SWEDEN

Sunday 25 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-0-15

  • Iceland opened their Malmö campaign with a narrow 29:30 defeat against Croatia after trailing throughout, as Óðinn Ríkharðsson and Ómar Ingi Magnússon scored eight goals apiece
  • Sweden stayed perfect with a dominant second-half display against Slovenia, sealing a 35:31 win
  • Sweden boast the EHF EURO's second-best attack with 142 goals scored — only France sit ahead with 155
  • Ómar Ingi Magnússon leads the charge for Iceland with 23 goals scored so far, Felix Claar has netted just one less (22) for Sweden
  • after this match, Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Palicka will become Sweden's most capped player at the EHF EURO with 41 matches, surpassing Tomas Svensson and Magnus Wislander who are on 40; Icelandic goalkeeper Björgvin Páll Gústavsson will play his 50th EHF EURO match
  • seven players from both squads play club handball for SC Magdeburg: Iceland's Elvar Örn Jónsson, Gísli Kristjánsson and Ómar Ingi Magnússon; Sweden's Albin Lagergren, Daniel Pettersson, Felix Claar and Oscar Bergendahl; although Jónsson is out of the EHF EURO after a hand injury in the preliminary round
  • the last time Iceland beat Sweden at a major competition came at the Men's EHF EURO 2018, when they won 26:24 in the group phase

A really tough game and a world-class team, and one who can win the tournament. It will be really difficult, but it’s a European championship and we don’t have much time to be sad, we just have to keep going, focus on the next opponent and try to be ready for that game.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland
We love each other here, but everyone knows that tomorrow is going to be a war. It was war in Gothenburg two years ago, three years ago. It’s two teams with great characters and very much fair play players. Gentlemen, so to speak. The best team will win, but both teams will be there for 150 per cent, that's for sure.
Andreas Palicka
Goalkeeper, Sweden

SWITZERLAND VS CROATIA

Sunday 25 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-4

  • Switzerland had to settle for a 29:29 draw against Hungary after having a seven-goal lead until the 40th minute of the game
  • the result gave Switzerland their first-ever main round point at the EHF EURO
  • Croatia opened the main round with a narrow 30:29 win against Iceland, beating the Icelandic side for the second time in this phase of the tournament to claim two important points
  • Switzerland's Nikola Portner is the competition's second-best goalkeeper by number of saves after four matches, stopping 41 shots at a 29 per cent efficiency rate; Croatia rely on Zvonimir Srna who has scored 22 goals
  • the two teams also played friendly matches in early November 2025, each taking one win — Switzerland won 30:28, and Croatia 29:26, both away from home
  • they have met only once at the EHF EURO, in 2004, when Croatia won 30:27 in the main round

It’s kind of going to be interesting. The way they play with the strong defence and good fast breaks and running, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.
Nikola Portner
Goalkeeper, Switzerland
It’s never going to be easy here. We see it every day, there are some difficult results to get, so we have to find some power to come strongly into that game.
Dagur Sigurdsson
Head coach, Croatia

