Sweden aim to stay perfect as four teams hunt first main round wins
Main round group II of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 is set to throw off again at Malmö Arena on Sunday with three decisive clashes on the schedule. Sweden lead the group with four points after staying perfect so far, while Iceland, Slovenia and Croatia follow on two points each.
However, Iceland and Slovenia's two points were carried over from the group phase, as both sides suffered defeats in their opening main round matches. Hungary and Switzerland share bottom place after settling for a mutual draw and will be looking to bounce back and kick-start their campaigns.
We know Hungary is a tough team. The shooters play a lot with the line players, so we'll need to prepare for that. Maybe fine-tune a few things. We would say strengthen the transition from defence to attack, and in attack, as we always say, play with your head. They also live off fast breaks, so we have to shut that down.
We know it will be a really hard game against Slovenia. They have a really strong defence and they play fast in attack. They have some injured players. We know it. But now they have a lot of younger guys and they play really good handball, so I think it will be a really nice game.
A really tough game and a world-class team, and one who can win the tournament. It will be really difficult, but it’s a European championship and we don’t have much time to be sad, we just have to keep going, focus on the next opponent and try to be ready for that game.
We love each other here, but everyone knows that tomorrow is going to be a war. It was war in Gothenburg two years ago, three years ago. It’s two teams with great characters and very much fair play players. Gentlemen, so to speak. The best team will win, but both teams will be there for 150 per cent, that's for sure.
It’s kind of going to be interesting. The way they play with the strong defence and good fast breaks and running, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.
It’s never going to be easy here. We see it every day, there are some difficult results to get, so we have to find some power to come strongly into that game.