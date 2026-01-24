France break several records

In their preliminary round match against Ukraine (46:26), France had broken the record for the most goals scored by one team at the Men’s EHF EUROs, which previously sat at 42. They have now matched that for a second time in this tournament, and scored over 40 goals for the third time in five matches. In that game against Ukraine France also equalled the record for the biggest margin in a match, alongside Czechia’s 38:18 win against North Macedonia in 1998.

Then came this unexpected and historic first half against Portugal. The 28:15 half-time result was the most goals ever scored in one half by both teams (43); the previous record was 42 goals in the second half of the match between Belarus and Iceland in 2016.

Those 28 French goals also sets a record for the most goals scored by one team in a single half at an EHF EURO final tournament, beating the previous record of 26 goals by Poland against Belarus in 2014. The margin of 13 goals was also the biggest gap at the break in the EHF EURO 2026.