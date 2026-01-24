Record-breaking goal-fest hands France easy win over Portugal
If there was any doubt whether France had recovered from the 29:32 defeat against Denmark in their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round opener, this was the answer: a record breaking 28:15 half-time score against a lacklustre Portuguese side, and a 46:38 victory at the end of the match.
It’s good we won, and it’s also good that I scored two. But what I will keep is the commitment of the team, from the first seconds until the final siren. We had our backs against the wall before the game, and even though some said yesterday that this is when we are best, I still don’t quite like it. This is the moment you see that we are a real team, working together as one.
We had expected how they play with a tough defence and shooting from distance. Dika (Mem) was brilliant with eight from eight, he had so many shots which were impossible to reach for our goalkeepers. In the first half, we did not find our speed in the game; in the second half, France lowered their rhythm and we could bounce back a bit. Hopefully, all bad things came out today that we can find our rhythm in the next games.