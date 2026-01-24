Record-breaking goal-fest hands France easy win over Portugal

Record-breaking goal-fest hands France easy win over Portugal

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
24 January 2026, 17:10

If there was any doubt whether France had recovered from the 29:32 defeat against Denmark in their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round opener, this was the answer: a record breaking 28:15 half-time score against a lacklustre Portuguese side, and a 46:38 victory at the end of the match.

Five days after sensationally beating hosts Denmark, Paulo Pereira’s team was far, far below their regular performance, missing shots, dropping balls and racking up 12 turnovers.

The final result sets a record for the most goals scored in a Men’s EHF EURO match (84), breaking the previous marker established in the preliminary round when Slovenia beat Montenegro 41:40 (81). France also equalled their own record of EHF EURO goals scored by one team from their game against Ukraine.

GROUP 1

France vs Portugal 46:38 (28:15)

H2H: 11-0-3
Top scorers: Dika Mem 8/8 (FRA); Victor Iturizza 5/5, Ricardo Brandão 5/5, Salvador Salvador 5/6, Diogo Branquinho 5/6, Luís Frade 5/6 (POR)
Goalkeeper saves: Charles Bolzinger 9/41, Remi Desbonnet 1/6 (FRA); Gustavo Capdeville 5/32, Pedro Tonicher 1/17 (POR)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Dika Mem (FRA)

  • with only four missed shots, France scored an all-time half-time record, while the Portuguese goalkeepers only combined for one save and the Costa brothers combined for two goals
  • on the other side, French goalkeeper Charles Bolzinger was on fire, while Portugal caused a unexpected number of technical mistakes and missed shots
  • Portugal’s level improved a bit in the second half, mainly thanks to their scoring efficiency, but France had not stilled their hunger for goals
  • all 13 of France’s field players who took to the court scored at least once, topped by the Player of the match Dika Mem; only Aymeric Zaepfel, with no court time, failed to strike
  • while France are on four points now, Portugal remain on two points after their second consecutive main round defeat

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

France break several records

In their preliminary round match against Ukraine (46:26), France had broken the record for the most goals scored by one team at the Men’s EHF EUROs, which previously sat at 42. They have now matched that for a second time in this tournament, and scored over 40 goals for the third time in five matches. In that game against Ukraine France also equalled the record for the biggest margin in a match, alongside Czechia’s 38:18 win against North Macedonia in 1998.

Then came this unexpected and historic first half against Portugal. The 28:15 half-time result was the most goals ever scored in one half by both teams (43); the previous record was 42 goals in the second half of the match between Belarus and Iceland in 2016.

Those 28 French goals also sets a record for the most goals scored by one team in a single half at an EHF EURO final tournament, beating the previous record of 26 goals by Poland against Belarus in 2014. The margin of 13 goals was also the biggest gap at the break in the EHF EURO 2026.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM200945 EM
It’s good we won, and it’s also good that I scored two. But what I will keep is the commitment of the team, from the first seconds until the final siren. We had our backs against the wall before the game, and even though some said yesterday that this is when we are best, I still don’t quite like it. This is the moment you see that we are a real team, working together as one.
Karl Konan
Line player, France
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM107574 EM
We had expected how they play with a tough defence and shooting from distance. Dika (Mem) was brilliant with eight from eight, he had so many shots which were impossible to reach for our goalkeepers. In the first half, we did not find our speed in the game; in the second half, France lowered their rhythm and we could bounce back a bit. Hopefully, all bad things came out today that we can find our rhythm in the next games.
Luís Frade
Line player, Portugal
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106041 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18208 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18236 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18714 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18213 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106413 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106088 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM106028 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 France Vs Portugal ER18171 JE
Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM107793 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM200469 EM
Previous Article Men's EHF EURO 2026 post-match flash quotes: 24 January
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark UH18708 UH
Next Article Emil Nielsen leads the winning Danish red wave

Latest news

More News