Nine teams feature in new international wheelchair championship

Teams like Netherlands, Croatia, and hosts Portugal will be vying for the trophy. The tournament features teams with both female and male players and consists of 26 matches, including the final on Sunday 20 November at 18:30 CET.

the first edition of the World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship will have seven European teams at the start and two sides from Asia: India and Pakistan

Croatia, Pakistan, Hungary, Norway and Spain will be facing off in group A, while Portugal, India, Netherlands and Romania are in group B; the first two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals

this is a mixed championship, meaning that all teams feature at least three female players and one female field player hast to be on court

all matches are streamed live on EHFTV

four European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournaments were played in the past, with Netherlands clinching two gold medals, and Portugal and Croatia one each

the last time Portugal hosted an international wheelchair tournament, they won the title: in 2018, beating Croatia 20:7 at the 2018 EHF European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament

India finished sixth at the recent 2o22 IHF Four-a-Side Wheelchair World Handball Championship, as they are trying to develop a new side

Wheelchair handball returns to action

After a long wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wheelchair handball will be back in full fledge with a strong nine-team line-up at the 2022 World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship (six-a-side), as teams from two continents will be trying to win the title in Leiria, Portugal.

The hosts will be looking to further improve from their four-medal tally – one gold and three silver medals – at EHF European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournaments. All three winners from the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament tournaments are present in Leiria: Portugal, Netherlands and Croatia.