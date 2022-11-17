Bobinac: “We set benchmarks in several aspects”

In this interview, Bobinac draws an intermediate conclusion of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, which his federation is co-hosting with Montenegro and North Macedonia, in terms of sporting aspects and the future of Slovenian women’s handball, but also talks on the goals beyond: women’s empowerment and sustainability.

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: What do you think about the success of the tournament overall?

Franjo Bobinac: "First of all, we are grateful to be able to organise this kind of tournament after so many years since we organised the Men’s EHF EURO. So, we were and we are very proud. Together with the co-hosts North Macedonia and Montenegro we are doing something great, even beyond the sporting parts. And some highlights are still to come. We wanted to be different, we wanted to be unique and to bring some other issues like the sports and business conference, the Ball of Thousand Touches that travelled from Celje to Ljubljana, or getting children involved in designing different things around the handball game. Last but not least, sustainability is another main pillar. The first pillar above all is still women's empowerment and balance. At the end of the day, it is our aim to bring more girls to our beautiful game.

In this aspect, we were able to gain 16 great female ambassadors from top business, politics, diplomacy, artists and so on. Besides, the newly elected president of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, was cheering together with us during the games, this is a great thing. We attracted a lot of fans from Slovenia, like those 6,000 against Norway. Slovenia were playing a great game, and I think we re-united Slovenia in a way how the girls were playing: strong, with a lot of passion, with trust in each other and with a lot of energy.

The final weekend with in total six games is still to come. I believe, Slovenia have shown that they are not only a great sports country with all the effort and talents, but also great organiser with their hospitality or good food and drinks. That is why the Slovenian tourism board is a strong sponsor of our event among others. I would like to thank the enthusiastic organising committees from both EHF and local organisers, but also to media representatives. Thank you for being the bridge between the athletes and the fans. But also, I thank the sponsors like the government of Slovenia and companies, who participated a lot to make this tournament happens."